Chandler, AZ

New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening Soon

Grab yourself a burger and a beer at a new restaurant.Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash. Few things go as well together as cold beer and cheeseburgers. There’s something simple and yet delicious about the combo. It harkens back to the feeling of being out at a cookout, enjoying burgers someone just pulled from the grill and a frosty cold beer. It is why restaurants around the world continue to offer the combo together. And now, a new restaurant coming to the Valley will specialize in both cheeseburgers and beers.
Grand Avenue Pizza Co. Has Been Closed All Summer. Here's What's Taking Over The Space

Grand Avenue Pizza Co., an institution of the downtown Phoenix arts district, is undergoing an evolution. The pizzeria, which serves slices to customers through a window facing the street, closed at the end of May. A social media post explained that it was "temporarily closed for summer break starting June 1, 2022," and the post instructed fans to "stay tuned for our reopening date."
The Uncommon Opens in Chandler

The Uncommon Chandler is designed to bring out the kiddo in all of us; think a Zoltar machine, shuffleboard, Skee-Ball, pinball, ping pong tables, a photo booth, bubble hockey and endless video games. Retro toys and trinkets also fill the quirky space. “The amount of detail that has been packed...
Customer favorite at Fry’s Starbucks in Gilbert wins Pay It Forward award

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward to Diane Schweikardt, a customer favorite at a Fry’s Starbucks in Gilbert. Jack Laniero nominated Diane for her hard work and friendliness to customers. “With the staff shortages, she sometimes works a week straight. She’s trained all the new people and she’s happy to see everybody every day. Not just me, I hear other customers tell Diane that we don’t go through the drive thru; we come to see you. She is very well-liked in this community,” he explained.
Lou Malnati's and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to Open In Surprise This Fall

The West Valley is getting a little bit tastier. Lou Malnati's Pizza and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will join the Village at Prasada, a 700,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor mall set to open this fall in Surprise. Commercial real estate developer SimonCRE announced the new culinary additions in a press release. They will...
Longtime Restaurant Forced to Close By Landlord

A local favorite restaurant has been forced to close.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. It is a difficult business to own a restaurant. From finding quality employees to providing exceptional value for their food, it can feel like a constant uphill battle. And yet, even restaurants that manage to navigate the tricky waters of business management can’t account for everything. For one local restaurant, even after more than a decade of business, it wasn’t ready to be blindsided by its landlord.
Epicenter in Gilbert: What’s Open, What’s Coming

The wait is finally over! Businesses at Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert are starting to open their doors, with more slated to roll out later this summer. Take a look at what’s open and what’s to come. Leasing has been underway since early 2022 at The Tyler at...
Heavy rain hits part of Valley on Thursday, many left without power

PHOENIX — Thursday started one of the strongest local weather systems of the season as rain pounded and residents around the Valley were left without power. Starting Thursday and lasting through Monday, some areas in Phoenix could see up to 3 inches of rain. The rain started around 4...
Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town

An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
AZFamily

Homeless family living in the desert outside Surprise surrenders 150 dogs

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day with discounts at Goodwill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for new clothes at an affordable price? Now is the time to shop. Goodwill stores across Central and Northern Arizona are celebrating National Thrift Store Day by giving a 25% discount off clothing now through Friday, Aug. 19. The demand for secondhand apparel has grown...
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-18-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the north and south, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Thursday afternoon. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:40 p.m.):. Apache Junction: 0.20" Camp Creek:...
Woman alerted of husband’s motorcycle crash in East Valley by phone app

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An app alerted a woman that her husband was involved in a motorcycle crash near Mesa over the weekend. It happened Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. near 75th Place and University Drive. Tim Caine dropped his son off at football practice and was five minutes from home when the crash happened.
