If you’ve been following discussions about the Hiawatha Master Plan involving the lake and golf course, you can be forgiven for feeling a bit of déjà vu. That’s because some supposedly simple solutions keep being proposed as alternatives to an “expensive” master plan. You may have heard “do this one thing, it’ll solve everything!” because, hey, who doesn’t like a simple solution that costs almost nothing and solves everything? For some, the solution to the complex problems at hand boils down to removing a weir at the 27th Street walking bridge, accompanied by claims that doing so will lower the lake and keep the golf course and adjacent homes flood-free.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO