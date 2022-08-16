Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
Bier, Wurst and Lederhosen — coming soon to Oktoberfests near you
Oktoberfest originates from a celebration of the marriage between the Prince Regent Ludwig of Bavaria, later King Louis I, and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen in 1810. Today, we know it for the beer, bratwurst and the Dirndl and Lederhosen worn among friends at festivals around the world. While traveling to...
Breakfast spot in Ham Lake closes after decades in business
A Ham Lake breakfast spot is closing its doors after decades in business. The Red Ox Café, located along Hwy. 65, announced its final day serving customers was Wednesday. The building has served breakfast since the late 1950s, according to server Kris Riley, and also served lutefisk during its years of operation.
fox9.com
Music community rallies around Twin Cities band after equipment stolen
Allen Maier and Sebastian Davin are going on 15 years of bringing the funk to company events, bars, and weddings around Minnesota and beyond. With close to 80 shows on the calendar each year, life has been moving fast for their cover band "The White Keys," at least until early August.
Multiple ramp closures in downtown St. Paul beginning Aug. 17
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says that several ramps and lanes will close around downtown St. Paul due to construction. Beginning Aug. 17 through early October NB Hwy 52 to WB I-94 and to NB I-35E and WB I-94 to NB I-35E will be closed.
bulletin-news.com
93-unit luxury apartment project planned on Mississippi River Boulevard, angering neighbors
A 93-unit luxury apartment complex by Paster Properties has been proposed for Mississippi River Boulevard in St. Paul, next to Highland Parkway. The proposed new “Critical Area Zoning” restrictions, which are intended to establish specific safeguards along the river, would allow for a maximum height of 50 feet, or 15 feet less than the height of the four-story project.
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
KIMT
Couple fatally shot in St. Paul, 5 young children present
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in a St. Paul home where five children under the age of 10 were present, officials say. Police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe says one of the children called 911 Tuesday night to summon...
Comedian claims bed bug at Minneapolis hotel ruined his Twin Cities visit
A comedian in town for the MLS All-Star week in the Twin Cities says his stay was ruined by bed bugs in his downtown Minneapolis hotel. Alexis Guerreros, who voices three characters on Netflix's Bojack Horseman and has a web series on Complex, was in town hosting events and performing stand-up comedy. His brief stay at the Hilton Garden Inn was documented on Twitter.
southsidepride.com
Sometimes simpler is not better: a response by Carol Dungan and Friends of Lake Hiawatha
If you’ve been following discussions about the Hiawatha Master Plan involving the lake and golf course, you can be forgiven for feeling a bit of déjà vu. That’s because some supposedly simple solutions keep being proposed as alternatives to an “expensive” master plan. You may have heard “do this one thing, it’ll solve everything!” because, hey, who doesn’t like a simple solution that costs almost nothing and solves everything? For some, the solution to the complex problems at hand boils down to removing a weir at the 27th Street walking bridge, accompanied by claims that doing so will lower the lake and keep the golf course and adjacent homes flood-free.
fox9.com
Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …
Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
How untraceable ghost guns are impacting crime in the Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- It's a kind of fire sale with dealers rushing to sell "ghost guns" before the federal government takes action next week.Ghost guns are made without serial numbers, meaning law enforcement can't trace them when they are used in a crime. Now the federal government is taking action.In the Twin Cities, ghost guns are having an impact on crime. "Violent crime has been something that has really plagued our community, we've seen a big uptick in violent crime, we have unprecedented gun violence," said Commander Elliot Faust with Brooklyn Park Police. The guns used in a growing number of...
River Falls Journal
"Stop the River Falls Racetrack" rally planned for Saturday
River Falls residents are planning a rally to show their opposition to the proposed racetrack in the city. The rally is Saturday, Aug. 20, at Veterans Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. At the rally, people can talk with other residents about the track, sign a petition and get a yard sign supporting opposition.
fox9.com
St. Paul man indicted for string of armed robberies along University Avenue
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man has been indicted for three armed robberies of grocery stores along University Avenue in St. Paul, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday. In a news release, U.S. Attorney Andy Lugar said they indicted Nicholas Dancy, 38, for robbing three stores at gunpoint...
St. Michael home that was scene of June standoff engulfed in fire
A house that was the scene of a standoff between a suspect and police in June was damaged in a fire on Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the home at 599 Central AV. W. in St. Michael and arrived to find it "fully engulfed in flames" at around 9:40 a.m.
fox9.com
Uber passenger dies after fiery wreck in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman who was riding as a passenger in an Uber vehicle that was involved in a fiery wreck earlier this month in St. Paul has died, police say. Police and fire crews were called out in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7 for the serious crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Marshall Street.
Crosstown Hwy. 62 reopens as footage emerges of truck hitting bridge
Westbound Crosstown Highway 62 has reopened in Edina after being closed for more than 24 hours due to damage caused to a pedestrian bridge. The westbound lanes were reopened by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, after construction crews removed half of the pedestrian bridge that connected Rosland Park to Rose Court.
Gallery: Stillwater estate turned into private oasis hits market for first time
10754 Stonebridge Trail N. in Stillwater, Minn. Courtesy of SpaceCrafting. Over 80 acres of prairie, trails, orchards and pine groves await the next owner of a secluded Stillwater estate, which hit the market this month for the first time in the property's history. Judy L. Craig with Edina Realty has...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Italian Restaurants in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN is known for its comfort food. One of those types of comfort foods it has plenty of is Italian cuisine. If you’re visiting the Minneapolis area and you have a serious taste for some Italian, you’ll have plenty to choose from. Here are the 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Minneapolis.
Daily Telegram
Minnesota's top mobsters: When organized crime ruled the state
In the midst of the Northern pines and quaint Scandinavian communities of the early 1930s, a sinister underbelly of organized crime was brewing in Minnesota. While St. Paul was considered a crook’s haven for mobsters to lay low, the infamous Al Capone was known to wander up North for rest and respite.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Sees Uptick in Park Vandalism
One year after undergoing a $3 million renovation, Brooklyn Park’s River Park has become a popular target for vandals. “These nice open walls here become, kind of, canvases for graffiti,” said Brad Tullberg, Brooklyn Park’s park and recreation director, referring to the new park pavilion. “Mostly spray paint is pretty common, is the thing we’re running into the most.”
