Minneapolis, MN

swnewsmedia.com

Bier, Wurst and Lederhosen — coming soon to Oktoberfests near you

Oktoberfest originates from a celebration of the marriage between the Prince Regent Ludwig of Bavaria, later King Louis I, and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen in 1810. Today, we know it for the beer, bratwurst and the Dirndl and Lederhosen worn among friends at festivals around the world. While traveling to...
CHASKA, MN
fox9.com

Music community rallies around Twin Cities band after equipment stolen

Allen Maier and Sebastian Davin are going on 15 years of bringing the funk to company events, bars, and weddings around Minnesota and beyond. With close to 80 shows on the calendar each year, life has been moving fast for their cover band "The White Keys," at least until early August.
MUSIC
bulletin-news.com

93-unit luxury apartment project planned on Mississippi River Boulevard, angering neighbors

A 93-unit luxury apartment complex by Paster Properties has been proposed for Mississippi River Boulevard in St. Paul, next to Highland Parkway. The proposed new “Critical Area Zoning” restrictions, which are intended to establish specific safeguards along the river, would allow for a maximum height of 50 feet, or 15 feet less than the height of the four-story project.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Couple fatally shot in St. Paul, 5 young children present

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in a St. Paul home where five children under the age of 10 were present, officials say. Police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe says one of the children called 911 Tuesday night to summon...
SAINT PAUL, MN
southsidepride.com

Sometimes simpler is not better: a response by Carol Dungan and Friends of Lake Hiawatha

If you’ve been following discussions about the Hiawatha Master Plan involving the lake and golf course, you can be forgiven for feeling a bit of déjà vu. That’s because some supposedly simple solutions keep being proposed as alternatives to an “expensive” master plan. You may have heard “do this one thing, it’ll solve everything!” because, hey, who doesn’t like a simple solution that costs almost nothing and solves everything? For some, the solution to the complex problems at hand boils down to removing a weir at the 27th Street walking bridge, accompanied by claims that doing so will lower the lake and keep the golf course and adjacent homes flood-free.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …

Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How untraceable ghost guns are impacting crime in the Twin Cities

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- It's a kind of fire sale with dealers rushing to sell "ghost guns" before the federal government takes action next week.Ghost guns are made without serial numbers, meaning law enforcement can't trace them when they are used in a crime. Now the federal government is taking action.In the Twin Cities, ghost guns are having an impact on crime. "Violent crime has been something that has really plagued our community, we've seen a big uptick in violent crime, we have unprecedented gun violence," said Commander Elliot Faust with Brooklyn Park Police. The guns used in a growing number of...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
River Falls Journal

"Stop the River Falls Racetrack" rally planned for Saturday

River Falls residents are planning a rally to show their opposition to the proposed racetrack in the city. The rally is Saturday, Aug. 20, at Veterans Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. At the rally, people can talk with other residents about the track, sign a petition and get a yard sign supporting opposition.
RIVER FALLS, WI
fox9.com

Uber passenger dies after fiery wreck in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman who was riding as a passenger in an Uber vehicle that was involved in a fiery wreck earlier this month in St. Paul has died, police say. Police and fire crews were called out in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7 for the serious crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Marshall Street.
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Italian Restaurants in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN is known for its comfort food. One of those types of comfort foods it has plenty of is Italian cuisine. If you’re visiting the Minneapolis area and you have a serious taste for some Italian, you’ll have plenty to choose from. Here are the 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Telegram

Minnesota's top mobsters: When organized crime ruled the state

In the midst of the Northern pines and quaint Scandinavian communities of the early 1930s, a sinister underbelly of organized crime was brewing in Minnesota. While St. Paul was considered a crook’s haven for mobsters to lay low, the infamous Al Capone was known to wander up North for rest and respite.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Sees Uptick in Park Vandalism

One year after undergoing a $3 million renovation, Brooklyn Park’s River Park has become a popular target for vandals. “These nice open walls here become, kind of, canvases for graffiti,” said Brad Tullberg, Brooklyn Park’s park and recreation director, referring to the new park pavilion. “Mostly spray paint is pretty common, is the thing we’re running into the most.”
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

