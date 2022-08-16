The alarm went off at 5:30 and we were in a Lyft ride by 6:15 to get to the airport. We had to take two flights and connect through Dallas, Texas. The first flight was on time and we had no problems. The only thing was we had a very short layover time. The passengers were taking their time to get off the plane, so we had to practically run to the shuttle train to get to our next flight on the other side of Dallas airport. We were last on and if we had have been 5 mins later, it would have left without us.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO