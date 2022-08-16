Read full article on original website
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Tulane Football: Former Country Day QB Justin Ibieta given green light for 2022
We're less than three weeks away from the Tulane Green Wave's season opener against the University of Massachusetts, something head coach Willie Fritz hopes will help put a disastrous 2021 season behind them.
Tickets To The LSU/Florida State Game in New Orleans Could Really Cost You
Are you planning to go to the LSU football season opener in New Orleans? Do you have your tickets yet? If you don't, you may want to get a loan to purchase some. The 2022 LSU football season will get underway on Sunday, September 4th when they take on the Florida State Seminoles inside the Superdome in New Orleans. The Tigers will take the field that night with a new man at the helm.
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
NOLA.com
Big plays highlight Northshore's scrimmage against Hannan
When the final whistle blew on Hannan's scrimmage at Northshore on Aug. 17, both teams walked away with things to work on and things to build on. "Defensively, I think we played well. Those guys were flying around, and we've a lot more athletic than we were last year. I thought that unit played well. It's Year 2 in the same system, so it went well," Northshore coach Bobby Sanders said.
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment
The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
FNF: Brother Martin, Covington scrimmage on the North Shore
Brother Martin traveled to Jack Salter Stadium to scrimmage Covington Wednesday. Before the scrimmage, Aaron Lee spoke with Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis. See the exclusive interview and highlights here.
tigerdroppings.com
RIP to a great LSU fan
I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
NOLA.com
UNO gets grant to support diversity in engineering, and other metro college news
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS ENGINEERING: The National Science Foundation has awarded a $1.2 million grant to the Robert A. Savoie College of Engineering at the University of New Orleans to create a Center for Equity and Diversity in Engineering. The new center will foster the development of a diverse engineering talent pool at the state's only public metropolitan research university.
The FADER
The Rap Report: Rob49 and Real Boston Richey throw down, Destroy Lonely’s stylish return, and more
Rob49 feat. RealBostonRichey – “Yes, You Did”. While much of the attention on Louisiana rap has shifted north to Baton Rouge following YoungBoy’s rise and viral dominance, Rob49, hailing from New Orleans’ 4th and 9th wards, is putting NOLA back in the spotlight. On “Yes, You Did,” he and Tallahassee’s Real Boston Richey are as explosive as a pair of SEC running backs, making their presence known as soon as they touch the mic. Rob49 comes off as the more aggressive one here with his temper slowly boiling over the longer his verse goes on. “House arrest six months, but I bounced back/Just thank the Lord that I rap,” he barks. Richey is chillingly sinister in comparison as he runs through tough-talking bars and scamming tales without looking back. When you smash their approaches together, it’s impossible to stop them from blowing past the beat.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
travelblog.org
Las Vegas to New Orleans
The alarm went off at 5:30 and we were in a Lyft ride by 6:15 to get to the airport. We had to take two flights and connect through Dallas, Texas. The first flight was on time and we had no problems. The only thing was we had a very short layover time. The passengers were taking their time to get off the plane, so we had to practically run to the shuttle train to get to our next flight on the other side of Dallas airport. We were last on and if we had have been 5 mins later, it would have left without us.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police are told to investigate abortion but not enforce Louisiana's ban
New Orleans police officers have been directed to not issue summonses or make arrests for violations of Louisiana's strict abortion ban, in line with edicts by city leaders who say they will refuse to enforce the law, which has drawn fire from Republicans in Baton Rouge. But the NOPD policy...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Oysters in New Orleans
No city in the continental United States does seafood quite like New Orleans. The town owes its perfect cuisine to an ideal location fused with a rich culinary culture of Creole Cajun descent. Louisiana’s many bodies of water provide a wealth of fresh seafood New Orleans cooks incorporate into their...
24hip-hop.com
Mobytheplug: From the Streets of New Orleans to the Top of the Charts
Like many other successful rappers, Mobytheplug has come from humble beginnings. Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was able to grow up in the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods and still escape the effects of poverty and crime to become one of the most famous hip-hop artists in history.
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
KNOE TV8
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s never what happens in June or July that keeps Louisianans up at night, it’s the six to eight weeks around peak hurricane season. In terms of ACE, which measures accumulated cyclone energy by duration and intensity, 2022 has had the slowest start to hurricane season in about 30 years.
NOLA.com
Suit accuses Archdiocese of New Orleans of discriminating against students with disabilities
A new class-action lawsuit alleges the Archdiocese of New Orleans discriminated against thousands of children with disabilities by not accommodating them at area Catholic schools. Christopher Edmunds of Metairie filed the lawsuit in Civil District Court this week on behalf of prospective Catholic school students with physical or learning disabilities.
NOLA.com
Warren Easton Charter High School cuts ribbon on Ninth Grade Academy
The opening of an expansion of Warren Easton Charter High School to accommodate its Ninth Grade Academy was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 9 at the academy campus at 3026-30 Canal St., across from Easton's original 109-year-old building. The new campus will allow Easton to accommodate 100 more freshman seats,...
Fast Casual
El Pollo Loco inks 4-unit deal for Louisiana
With one restaurant opening and operating in the Bayou State, in Lafayette, El Pollo Loco Inc. is set to expand its Louisiana footprint via a four-unit deal with Fuego Foods to develop in the southern part of the state. "We're thrilled to continue developing El Pollo Loco's presence in Louisiana...
