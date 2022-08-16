ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

Tickets To The LSU/Florida State Game in New Orleans Could Really Cost You

Are you planning to go to the LSU football season opener in New Orleans? Do you have your tickets yet? If you don't, you may want to get a loan to purchase some. The 2022 LSU football season will get underway on Sunday, September 4th when they take on the Florida State Seminoles inside the Superdome in New Orleans. The Tigers will take the field that night with a new man at the helm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Big plays highlight Northshore's scrimmage against Hannan

When the final whistle blew on Hannan's scrimmage at Northshore on Aug. 17, both teams walked away with things to work on and things to build on. "Defensively, I think we played well. Those guys were flying around, and we've a lot more athletic than we were last year. I thought that unit played well. It's Year 2 in the same system, so it went well," Northshore coach Bobby Sanders said.
SLIDELL, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
VACHERIE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

UNO gets grant to support diversity in engineering, and other metro college news

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS ENGINEERING: The National Science Foundation has awarded a $1.2 million grant to the Robert A. Savoie College of Engineering at the University of New Orleans to create a Center for Equity and Diversity in Engineering. The new center will foster the development of a diverse engineering talent pool at the state's only public metropolitan research university.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The FADER

The Rap Report: Rob49 and Real Boston Richey throw down, Destroy Lonely’s stylish return, and more

Rob49 feat. RealBostonRichey – “Yes, You Did”. While much of the attention on Louisiana rap has shifted north to Baton Rouge following YoungBoy’s rise and viral dominance, Rob49, hailing from New Orleans’ 4th and 9th wards, is putting NOLA back in the spotlight. On “Yes, You Did,” he and Tallahassee’s Real Boston Richey are as explosive as a pair of SEC running backs, making their presence known as soon as they touch the mic. Rob49 comes off as the more aggressive one here with his temper slowly boiling over the longer his verse goes on. “House arrest six months, but I bounced back/Just thank the Lord that I rap,” he barks. Richey is chillingly sinister in comparison as he runs through tough-talking bars and scamming tales without looking back. When you smash their approaches together, it’s impossible to stop them from blowing past the beat.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travelblog.org

Las Vegas to New Orleans

The alarm went off at 5:30 and we were in a Lyft ride by 6:15 to get to the airport. We had to take two flights and connect through Dallas, Texas. The first flight was on time and we had no problems. The only thing was we had a very short layover time. The passengers were taking their time to get off the plane, so we had to practically run to the shuttle train to get to our next flight on the other side of Dallas airport. We were last on and if we had have been 5 mins later, it would have left without us.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Oysters in New Orleans

No city in the continental United States does seafood quite like New Orleans. The town owes its perfect cuisine to an ideal location fused with a rich culinary culture of Creole Cajun descent. Louisiana’s many bodies of water provide a wealth of fresh seafood New Orleans cooks incorporate into their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s never what happens in June or July that keeps Louisianans up at night, it’s the six to eight weeks around peak hurricane season. In terms of ACE, which measures accumulated cyclone energy by duration and intensity, 2022 has had the slowest start to hurricane season in about 30 years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Warren Easton Charter High School cuts ribbon on Ninth Grade Academy

The opening of an expansion of Warren Easton Charter High School to accommodate its Ninth Grade Academy was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 9 at the academy campus at 3026-30 Canal St., across from Easton's original 109-year-old building. The new campus will allow Easton to accommodate 100 more freshman seats,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fast Casual

El Pollo Loco inks 4-unit deal for Louisiana

With one restaurant opening and operating in the Bayou State, in Lafayette, El Pollo Loco Inc. is set to expand its Louisiana footprint via a four-unit deal with Fuego Foods to develop in the southern part of the state. "We're thrilled to continue developing El Pollo Loco's presence in Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE

