Mauldin, SC

The Post and Courier

Revitalization plan for 100-acre Spartanburg park moving forward

SPARTANBURG — Feedback is being sought on plans to revitalize Duncan Park. PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well., the city of Spartanburg, a community-based steering committee and the National Park Service plan to improve and add amenities. On Aug. 23, there will be a community input session at C.C. Woodson...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

297 apartments in Eastside Spartanburg include affordable units, trail connection

SPARTANBURG — Construction continues on a new 297 unit apartment complex at Milliken Street across from the Drayton Mills Lofts in Spartanburg's Eastside neighborhood. The Lively Drayton Mills at 125 Milliken Street began construction in May 2021 and is scheduled to be completed mid-2023. Alec Gregg, director of development for Orange Capital Advisors, told The Post and Courier the project's total investment is $50 million.
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Mauldin City Council Notes: Plans for two new communities advance

Mauldin City Council on Aug. 15 gave initial approval to a pair of rezoning requests that may add more than 150 townhomes to the city:. A 99-unit townhome community on 15 acres located along North Main Street between Kellett’s Korner/Tommy’s Snack Bar at 602 N. Main St. and the C.F. Sauer manufacturing facility at 728 N. Main St.
MAULDIN, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenville County Council rejects 3 dense housing projects along rural roads

Greenville County Council unanimously denied a trio of rezoning requests along busy rural roads as county leaders continue to engage in a tug of war against sprawl. Two of the requests rejected Aug. 16 covered the same property along Log Shoals Road in Simpsonville, while a third request included properties on either side of Griffin Mill Road in Piedmont.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Mauldin, SC
Government
City
Mauldin, SC
The Post and Courier

Future Swamp Rabbit Trail bridge over I-385 months from completion

MAULDIN — A pedestrian bridge that will span Interstate 385 and allow for the uninterrupted expansion of Greenville County's Swamp Rabbit Trail into the Golden Strip is expected to be complete between December and February. Construction on the long-awaited project, which will cross over the interstate near Mauldin High...
MAULDIN, SC
#Real Property#City Park#Townhomes#City Council#Planning Commission#The Upstate Greenways#Trails Alliance
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Mayor of Duncan has died, officials say

DUNCAN, S.C. — The mayor of Duncan has died, according to town administrator Cameron Fant. Rog Rogers died Monday night, Fant said. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
DUNCAN, SC
WLOS.com

NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
ASHEVILLE, NC
counton2.com

Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

