Another huge blast rocks Crimea: Fireball erupts at ammunition depot days after explosions destroyed at least seven of Putin's warplanes at military airport

An ammunition depot has exploded in Crimea just days after a series of explosions destroyed at least seven Russian warplanes at a nearby air force base.

Video purportedly shows a huge fireball explosion at a temporary military storage facility in the village of Mayskoye near the city of Dzhankoi in northern Crimea.

The Russian-appointed administrative leader of Mayskoye, Sergei Aksyonov, confirmed to TASS news agency that ammunition had detonated in the village and said he was investigated the circumstances surrounding the explosions.

Russia's Defence Ministry said there were no serious casualties after the fire broke out at a temporary storage area of the ammunition depot.

Residents from the village are now being evacuated as footage appeared to show a series of explosions at the ammunition depot.

'I left for the village of Mayskoye, Dzhankoy district,' Aksyonov said. 'The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.'

Earlier on Tuesday, RIA Novosti reported a fire on a transformer substation near the town of Dzhankoi in Crimea.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...