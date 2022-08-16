ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 5:10AM EDT Aug 18th 2022

NCZ001>003-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-032-WVZ042>044-507-508-181300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth- Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig- Alleghany VA-Bath-Patrick-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg,. Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge,. Covington, Hot Springs, Stuart, Bluefield, Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,. Union, Lewisburg, White...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
thevalleyecho.com

RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap

The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
SWANNANOA, NC
WJHL

Tusculum VFD responds to head-on combine harvester crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) crews responded to an unusual crash on Monday — a head-on collision between a combine corn harvester and a sedan. According to a Facebook post from the department, the incident took place on East Andrew Johnson Highway Monday night. In images provided in the post, […]
TUSCULUM, TN
City
Boone, NC
County
Watauga County, NC
City
Clyde, NC
City
Deep Gap, NC
country1037fm.com

Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina

North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
TROUTMAN, NC
WJHL

Police investigating after man found dead in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was found dead. According to a release from the APD, officers responded to the 300 Block of Depot Square in the Town of Abingdon on Thursday to a possible deceased person. When they arrived, police found the body of a 58-year-old […]
ABINGDON, VA
supertalk929.com

Pedestrian-involved crash on Interstate 81 in Bristol leaves one dead

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened in Bristol on Sunday. According to a report, the incident happened at around 4 AM on Interstate 81 South near Exit 1. VSP says a pickup truck was traveling in the right lane when the diver came...
BRISTOL, VA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Environment
WJHL

Marion building demolished after vehicle crashes into it

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A building in Marion was torn down after it was damaged by a vehicle that crashed into it Monday morning. According to Town of Marion spokesperson Ken Heath, police saw a vehicle driving through town “at a high rate of speed” around 6:30 a.m. Monday. An officer with the Marion Police […]
MARION, VA
WCNC

Storms topple trees in Burke, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Strong thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail moved through the Charlotte area Monday evening. In addition to heavy rain, there was also a small chance of an isolated tornado. Storms continued through the Interstate 77 corridor of the Carolinas Monday night. The storms, which...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after I-26 crash Wednesday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 26 early Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the Carroll Creek Road overpass around 3:32 a.m. Police found a 2007 Porsche 911 heading west on the interstate had gone […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

