wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 5:10AM EDT Aug 18th 2022
NCZ001>003-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-032-WVZ042>044-507-508-181300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth- Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig- Alleghany VA-Bath-Patrick-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg,. Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge,. Covington, Hot Springs, Stuart, Bluefield, Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,. Union, Lewisburg, White...
thevalleyecho.com
RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap
The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
Tusculum VFD responds to head-on combine harvester crash
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) crews responded to an unusual crash on Monday — a head-on collision between a combine corn harvester and a sedan. According to a Facebook post from the department, the incident took place on East Andrew Johnson Highway Monday night. In images provided in the post, […]
country1037fm.com
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
supertalk929.com
Pedestrian killed after tractor-trailer collision in Scott County, Virginia
A pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 23 in Weber City and later died at an area hospital early Tuesday. The crash report from the Virginia State Police said the wreck occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at the Wadlow Gap Road intersection. The incident remains under investigation....
Police investigating after man found dead in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was found dead. According to a release from the APD, officers responded to the 300 Block of Depot Square in the Town of Abingdon on Thursday to a possible deceased person. When they arrived, police found the body of a 58-year-old […]
supertalk929.com
Pedestrian-involved crash on Interstate 81 in Bristol leaves one dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened in Bristol on Sunday. According to a report, the incident happened at around 4 AM on Interstate 81 South near Exit 1. VSP says a pickup truck was traveling in the right lane when the diver came...
Man arrested in Burke County charged with Wake County deputy’s murder, court records say
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was arrested after a traffic stop in Burke County has been charged with the murder of a Wake County deputy, according to court records obtained by Channel 9. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed on a dark section of Battle Bridge...
Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
Yadkinville man charged with fifteen counts of exploitation of a minor, sheriff’s office says
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with the exploitation of a minor after an investigation. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 2, the sheriff’s office and the SBI began investigating explicit material featuring minors. During the course of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Dylan James Hutchens, […]
VSP: Pedestrian dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Weber City
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash on US-23, police say. According to Weber City Police Chief Donald Harding III, an incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday in which a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian near a gas station in the 400 block of US-23. Virginia State Police said […]
Marion building demolished after vehicle crashes into it
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A building in Marion was torn down after it was damaged by a vehicle that crashed into it Monday morning. According to Town of Marion spokesperson Ken Heath, police saw a vehicle driving through town “at a high rate of speed” around 6:30 a.m. Monday. An officer with the Marion Police […]
Storms topple trees in Burke, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Strong thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail moved through the Charlotte area Monday evening. In addition to heavy rain, there was also a small chance of an isolated tornado. Storms continued through the Interstate 77 corridor of the Carolinas Monday night. The storms, which...
993thex.com
UPDATE: Toddler that died in Bluff City after falling from vehicle identified
The name of a child who died after falling out of a vehicle Monday afternoon in Sullivan County, Tennessee has been released by the sheriff’s office. The death of 1-year-old Kyber Sines on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City is still being investigated by the agency’s fatal incident reconstruction team.
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
FOX Carolina
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
JCPD: 1 dead after I-26 crash Wednesday morning
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 26 early Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the Carroll Creek Road overpass around 3:32 a.m. Police found a 2007 Porsche 911 heading west on the interstate had gone […]
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
