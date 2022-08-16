ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name released in Dallas Township murder/suicide

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified Craigh Salazar, 38, as the father who took his own life after killing his 4-year-old son last week at this home in Dallas Township. Times Leader file photo

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified Craigh Salazar, 38, as the father who took his own life after killing his 4-year-old son last week in Dallas Township.

The name of the child was not released.

Police responded to a residence on Harris Street for a domestic custody dispute on Aug. 9.

As officers spoke with the child’s mother, they heard two gunshots inside the residence.

Officers forced their way inside the residence through a window finding the bodies of Salazar and the boy.

Autopsies revealed Salazar and the boy died from gunshot wounds. The manner of death for the boy was a homicide and Salazar’s death was ruled a suicide.

santapaw
3d ago

What a shame God bless 🙏 to this little boys mom and all the family and people who knew this little guy. Watch over your mommy know she sure going to need a guardian angel. I would say nothing nice of this man so I'll leave it at that. Only out of respect for the family.

