Name released in Dallas Township murder/suicide

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified Craigh Salazar, 38, as the father who took his own life after killing his 4-year-old son last week in Dallas Township.

The name of the child was not released.

Police responded to a residence on Harris Street for a domestic custody dispute on Aug. 9.

As officers spoke with the child’s mother, they heard two gunshots inside the residence.

Officers forced their way inside the residence through a window finding the bodies of Salazar and the boy.

Autopsies revealed Salazar and the boy died from gunshot wounds. The manner of death for the boy was a homicide and Salazar’s death was ruled a suicide.