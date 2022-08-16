Read full article on original website
Cookeville Swears In Next City Council, Wheaton Officially Second Female Mayor
A packed house celebrated the swearing-in of the members of the next Cookeville City Council Thursday night. Former Vice-Mayor Laurin Wheaton was the highest vote-getter in the August 4th election. Wheaton was officially voted into the role Thursday night, making her the second-ever female Mayor of Cookeville. The only other female mayor was Jean Davis, who served from 1994 to 1998.
Gainesboro Alderman Candidate Said He Will Contest Election Results
A candidate in the Gainesboro Aldermen race plans to contest the certified August election results. Fifth Place Candidate Dennis White said after seeking legal consultation, he will take the appropriate steps to represent himself Monday. “I’ve asked an attorney, and he told me that if I do this I can...
Sexton appoints Crossville’s Brown, Houston to Board of Judicial Conduct, State Textbook Commission
NASHVILLE — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) has appointed Crossville residents Rodney Brown and Lee Houston to serve as members of two distinguished state government entities. Brown fills a vacancy on the Board of Judicial Conduct, while Houston will serve as the newest member of the State Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission.
UCBJ Lists: Putnam County’s top residential transactions in July 2022
PUTNAM COUNTY – The luxury housing market slowed in June with only six houses selling for above the $700,000 mark. Those were located from east Cookeville to Cumberland Cove. Swimming pools are still not a priority for luxury homes, but larger lots are with the top house sitting on 4.43 acres over two lots.
Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards. B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.
State Reps Present Idea Of ATV Routes In Fentress County
State Representatives Kelly Keisling and John Mark Windle presented the idea of creating off-road vehicle routes to the Fentress County Commission Tuesday night. Keisling said the state is currently performing a safety study for 5.2 miles of state route and 4.5 of county roads in the Laurel Creek area. Once the study is complete, Windle said they intend to return before the commission to seek its approval.
New Bradley County School Principals
We were joined in the studio by the New Hopewell School principal Amber Winters and the New Oak Grove principal Brad Davis. They talked about their positions in Bradley County Schools. Learn more about Oak grove at https://oges.bradleyschools.org/. Learn more about Amber Winters at https://hes.bradleyschools.org/
Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first phase of a motorsports park being built in Cumberland County is expected to be completed by early next year. Rusty Bittle, developer and founding partner of Flatrock USA, confirmed the company broke ground on their new motorsports park earlier this year. They are continuing to build and working towards completing projected phases.
Jackson County Man Charged with Arson, Vandalism
JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Jackson County man. In December 2021, fire investigators responded to a fire at 419 Goolsby Lane in Celina. During the course of the investigation,...
Two injured in Oak Ridge crash, Oak Ridge Police report
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.
Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying this person. At 3:41 a.m., Monday morning, an unidentified man was caught on camera as he attempted to enter an occupied dwelling in the Payne’s Cove community. If you have any information please contact the GCSO at 931-692-3466 x5 or on Facebook messenger. All tips will remain anonymous.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
CROSSVILLE WOMAN INITIALLY USES WIFE’S NAME WHEN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING AT WALMART
On August 17, 2022 at 3:14 p.m. City Units were dispatched to 168 Obed Plaza (Walmart) in reference to a shoplifter. Nikol Lawyer, the Manager, already had the female subject in the office. The woman identified herself by name and date of birth as Geraldine Hennessey (DOB 02-25-69). Nikol Lawyer stated that Ms. Hennessey was on camera shoplifting on 08-12-22, 08-13-22, and 08-17-22. The total amount Ms. Hennessey stole was $125.62. Ms. Hennessey stated that she had swapped tags on the items she took. The police asked Ms. Hennessey if they could search her purse and she agreed. Ms. Hennessey had multiple clothing items concealed in her purse. Prior to leaving to be transported Ms. Hennessey was asked if she had anything illegal or stolen and she denied having anything. Due to her wearing a medical device they did not search her, but placed Ms. Hennessey in to custody and transported her to Cumberland County Justice Center.
Motorcyclist killed, ejected over Center Hill Dam during crash
A 28-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected from her motorcycle on the Center Hill Dam in Dekalb County on Saturday.
Loudon County couple getting sporadic mail delivery amid staff shortage
The United States Postal Service says it has staffing issues and that is impacting mail delivery in Loudon County. From budget cuts to stolen mail and issues with COVID, the postal service has had a rough year, to say the least.
Man illegally sold drugs to Veteran’s Affairs for inflated price
A Delaware man plead guilty to a federal charges after he bought medication from two Tennessee pharmacies and redistributed it as wholesale without a license for an increased rate to other healthcare or wholesale agencies, including VA Medical Centers in California and New York.
Suspect on the run after pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol in Monroe County
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — A person is on the run following a pursuit on I-75 in Monroe County. Thursday night, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee at mile marker 45 on I-75 for a traffic violation. According to THP, the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling North on […]
Man Arrested after theft of a Mower
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
Oak Ridge wreck injures 2 drivers
The wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Friday on Melton Lake Drive between Amanda Drive and Emory Valley Road.
Traffic stop in Gordonsville leads to arrest for methamphetamine
Deputy Nathan Williams initiated a traffic stop on a red ford pick-up on August 3, 2022. While following the vehicle on Main Street in Gordonsville the driver accelerated to 40 mph in a 30 mph zone. The vehicle pulled into the former Pa’s Storage parking area. The driver was identified as Paul Daniel Boyett. Deputy Williams observed a glass methamphetamine pipe clearly visible on the driver’s floorboard.
