Crossville, TN

newstalk941.com

Cookeville Swears In Next City Council, Wheaton Officially Second Female Mayor

A packed house celebrated the swearing-in of the members of the next Cookeville City Council Thursday night. Former Vice-Mayor Laurin Wheaton was the highest vote-getter in the August 4th election. Wheaton was officially voted into the role Thursday night, making her the second-ever female Mayor of Cookeville. The only other female mayor was Jean Davis, who served from 1994 to 1998.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Gainesboro Alderman Candidate Said He Will Contest Election Results

A candidate in the Gainesboro Aldermen race plans to contest the certified August election results. Fifth Place Candidate Dennis White said after seeking legal consultation, he will take the appropriate steps to represent himself Monday. “I’ve asked an attorney, and he told me that if I do this I can...
GAINESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

Sexton appoints Crossville’s Brown, Houston to Board of Judicial Conduct, State Textbook Commission

NASHVILLE — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) has appointed Crossville residents Rodney Brown and Lee Houston to serve as members of two distinguished state government entities. Brown fills a vacancy on the Board of Judicial Conduct, while Houston will serve as the newest member of the State Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission.
CROSSVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards. B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.
TENNESSEE STATE
newstalk941.com

State Reps Present Idea Of ATV Routes In Fentress County

State Representatives Kelly Keisling and John Mark Windle presented the idea of creating off-road vehicle routes to the Fentress County Commission Tuesday night. Keisling said the state is currently performing a safety study for 5.2 miles of state route and 4.5 of county roads in the Laurel Creek area. Once the study is complete, Windle said they intend to return before the commission to seek its approval.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

New Bradley County School Principals

We were joined in the studio by the New Hopewell School principal Amber Winters and the New Oak Grove principal Brad Davis. They talked about their positions in Bradley County Schools. Learn more about Oak grove at https://oges.bradleyschools.org/. Learn more about Amber Winters at https://hes.bradleyschools.org/
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first phase of a motorsports park being built in Cumberland County is expected to be completed by early next year. Rusty Bittle, developer and founding partner of Flatrock USA, confirmed the company broke ground on their new motorsports park earlier this year. They are continuing to build and working towards completing projected phases.
tbinewsroom.com

Jackson County Man Charged with Arson, Vandalism

JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Jackson County man. In December 2021, fire investigators responded to a fire at 419 Goolsby Lane in Celina. During the course of the investigation,...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying this person. At 3:41 a.m., Monday morning, an unidentified man was caught on camera as he attempted to enter an occupied dwelling in the Payne’s Cove community. If you have any information please contact the GCSO at 931-692-3466 x5 or on Facebook messenger. All tips will remain anonymous.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN INITIALLY USES WIFE’S NAME WHEN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING AT WALMART

On August 17, 2022 at 3:14 p.m. City Units were dispatched to 168 Obed Plaza (Walmart) in reference to a shoplifter. Nikol Lawyer, the Manager, already had the female subject in the office. The woman identified herself by name and date of birth as Geraldine Hennessey (DOB 02-25-69). Nikol Lawyer stated that Ms. Hennessey was on camera shoplifting on 08-12-22, 08-13-22, and 08-17-22. The total amount Ms. Hennessey stole was $125.62. Ms. Hennessey stated that she had swapped tags on the items she took. The police asked Ms. Hennessey if they could search her purse and she agreed. Ms. Hennessey had multiple clothing items concealed in her purse. Prior to leaving to be transported Ms. Hennessey was asked if she had anything illegal or stolen and she denied having anything. Due to her wearing a medical device they did not search her, but placed Ms. Hennessey in to custody and transported her to Cumberland County Justice Center.
CROSSVILLE, TN
News Break
Politics
z93country.com

Man Arrested after theft of a Mower

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
smithcountyinsider.com

Traffic stop in Gordonsville leads to arrest for methamphetamine

Deputy Nathan Williams initiated a traffic stop on a red ford pick-up on August 3, 2022. While following the vehicle on Main Street in Gordonsville the driver accelerated to 40 mph in a 30 mph zone. The vehicle pulled into the former Pa’s Storage parking area. The driver was identified as Paul Daniel Boyett. Deputy Williams observed a glass methamphetamine pipe clearly visible on the driver’s floorboard.
GORDONSVILLE, TN

