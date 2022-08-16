Read full article on original website
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
AirTag leads to arrest of Florida airport worker accused of stealing over $16K in items
OKALOOSA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida airport employee was arrested after deputies said he stole over $16,000 worth of items from travelers’ luggage. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Giovanni De Luca, an airline subcontractor who worked at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, faces two counts of grand theft.
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
Why Great Plains agriculture is particularly vulnerable to drought
The American West is experiencing its driest period in human history, a megadrought that threatens health, agriculture and entire ways of life. DRIED UP is examining the dire effects of the drought on the states most affected — as well as the solutions Americans are embracing. The underground aquifer...
Judge blocks DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act,’ says Florida feels like a ‘First Amendment upside down’
(The Hill) — A federal judge on Thursday blocked a Florida law restricting how workplaces and schools can discuss race during required training or instruction championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida Chief Judge Mark Walker issued a preliminary injunction...
Deer spotted in Tennessee with crossbow bolt protruding from head, photos show
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a buck was spotted wandering in Hendersonville with a crossbow bolt sticking out of its head. Photos of the mature buck recently began circulating on social media, prompting a response from the TWRA. “While this agency doesn’t...
Ill. gubernatorial candidate calls Chicago a ‘hellhole’ again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Despite receiving criticism, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago “a hellhole” again. “Our legislators [are] going soft on criminals to the point that they’ve made Chicago a hellhole,” Bailey said during his speech at Republican Day at the State Fair.
Centene cancels planned headquarters in North Carolina
ST. LOUIS – Clayton-based health insurer Centene has canceled its plans for a headquarters and campus in North Carolina. The Post-Dispatch reported a spokesperson told them the decision was due to a huge shift toward remote work. Almost 90 percent of the company’s workforce is either fully remote or following a hybrid model.
CDC investigating ‘fast-moving’ E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens
(The Hill) – Federal authorities are investigating a “fast-moving” E. coli outbreak that was identified in Ohio and Michigan, with nearly 30 people infected by the bacteria from an unknown source. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has so far identified 29 people who have...
Alabama GOP shared KKK imagery by ‘mistake,’ chairman says
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A local Republican Party in Alabama is being scrutinized after a photo that appeared to contain Ku Klux Klan imagery was shared on its Facebook page. Sunday night, a post was made on the Lawrence County Republican Party’s page, thanking the group’s former chairman...
Opioid settlement could mean millions for Missouri
An opioid settlement announced Wednesday could bring millions of dollars to Missouri for abatement, treatment and education over the issue.
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns chaotic for bachelorette party in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Seneca Landry booked a weekend stay through Airbnb for her sister’s bachelorette party earlier this year, the online listing said they would have the entire Rhode Island home to themselves. But on the final day of their stay in May, after some of...
Dance into cultural education at the O’Fallon, Missouri Latin Festival
ST. LOUIS – Ballet Ollin USA will dance its way into cultural education at the O’Fallon Missouri Latin Festival. There will also be food and fashion at the event. Ballet Ollin showed us what makes Mexican dance unique on the world stage. O’Fallon, MO Latin Festival. Sunday,...
2nd woman tied to ‘Felony Lane Gang’ sentenced in Illinois for bank fraud
A Knoxville, Tennessee woman is the second member of a gang known for stealing valuables from parked vehicles in the St. Louis region and using stolen IDs to get money from those victims’ bank accounts to be sentenced for her crimes.
Marijuana legalization – Missouri voters will decide this November
Medical marijuana dispensaries are coming out in favor of recreational use in Missouri. Voters will decide in November whether to join 19 other states in doing so, including Illinois.
Tear down of Lindbergh Bridge in Hazelwood closes lanes of 270
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A complete closure of a stretch of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County could get in the way of residents’ weekend plans. Crews will close all lanes of 270 near the old Lindbergh Bridge in Hazelwood starting at 9 p.m. Friday in order to tear it down. The old Lindbergh Bridge no longer carries traffic. Instead, MoDOT crews have built a new interchange. Much of that interchange will open on Friday and help with traffic detours this weekend.
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim
WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping.
JB Pritzker agrees to Nexstar-hosted Illinois governor debates
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October. Republican nominee Darren Bailey has not yet confirmed he will participate. The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on October 4 at Braden Auditorium on the...
Man dies in St. Charles County motorcycle crash
ST. CHARLES — One person died in a crash Wednesday evening in St. Charles County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a fatal one-person crash at 8 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022, at Highway N and Meadow Woods Lanes. Paul W. Atherton, 53 of O’Fallon Missouri...
East St. Louis man abducts child, then busted with fentanyl and cocaine
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A federal judge has sentenced an East St. Louis man for a drug bust that stemmed from a child abduction. Mario A. Foster was sentenced to 13 years in prison over criminal charges for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. According to...
