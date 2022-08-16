ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

FOX2Now

Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
WATSONVILLE, CA
FOX2Now

Why Great Plains agriculture is particularly vulnerable to drought

The American West is experiencing its driest period in human history, a megadrought that threatens health, agriculture and entire ways of life. DRIED UP is examining the dire effects of the drought on the states most affected — as well as the solutions Americans are embracing. The underground aquifer...
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

Ill. gubernatorial candidate calls Chicago a ‘hellhole’ again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Despite receiving criticism, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago “a hellhole” again. “Our legislators [are] going soft on criminals to the point that they’ve made Chicago a hellhole,” Bailey said during his speech at Republican Day at the State Fair.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2Now

Centene cancels planned headquarters in North Carolina

ST. LOUIS – Clayton-based health insurer Centene has canceled its plans for a headquarters and campus in North Carolina. The Post-Dispatch reported a spokesperson told them the decision was due to a huge shift toward remote work. Almost 90 percent of the company’s workforce is either fully remote or following a hybrid model.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Tear down of Lindbergh Bridge in Hazelwood closes lanes of 270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A complete closure of a stretch of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County could get in the way of residents’ weekend plans. Crews will close all lanes of 270 near the old Lindbergh Bridge in Hazelwood starting at 9 p.m. Friday in order to tear it down. The old Lindbergh Bridge no longer carries traffic. Instead, MoDOT crews have built a new interchange. Much of that interchange will open on Friday and help with traffic detours this weekend.
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

JB Pritzker agrees to Nexstar-hosted Illinois governor debates

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October. Republican nominee Darren Bailey has not yet confirmed he will participate. The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on October 4 at Braden Auditorium on the...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Man dies in St. Charles County motorcycle crash

ST. CHARLES — One person died in a crash Wednesday evening in St. Charles County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a fatal one-person crash at 8 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022, at Highway N and Meadow Woods Lanes. Paul W. Atherton, 53 of O’Fallon Missouri...
FOX2Now

