ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizona.edu

UArizona welcomes largest, most diverse class

The University of Arizona will welcome its largest, most diverse and most academically prepared incoming class in university history, with approximately 8,900 first-year students starting classes on Monday. That's a 5% increase over last year's incoming class of 8,483. This year's class sets a university record for diversity, with 47%...
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

The Princeton Review: UArizona one of America's 'Best Colleges'

The University of Arizona has earned recognition in The Princeton Review's "The Best 388 Colleges for 2023," receiving top ratings in fire safety (98), sustainability (87) and quality of life (87). All ratings are based on a scale of 60 to 99, with 99 being the best possible score. The...
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

Global Ambassadors Welcome International Wildcats

Remembering their own experience arriving for the first time, these University of Arizona students are paying it forward to the next cohort of incoming international students. For the past two weeks, international students have been arriving in Tucson to begin or continue their academic pursuits at the University of Arizona. The International Student Service (ISS) team of Global Ambassadors has been hosting a Global Wildcat Welcome table at the Tucson International Airport to make sure students – and in particular freshmen – see a friendly face and have assistance when they land.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
Tucson, AZ
Education
City
Tucson, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Blake Masters Speaks on the Importance of Officials Connecting with the Community as RNC Opens Hispanic Community Center in Tucson

The Republican National Committee (RNC) opened a new Hispanic community center in Tucson, Arizona, and Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters, who appeared at the center’s opening, spoke with The Arizona Sun Times about the importance of elected officials connecting with their community. “I think people are looking, now more...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls

Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Planned Parenthood vs. Brnovich hearing held in Tucson Friday

TUCSON — A hearing between Planned Parenthood Arizona and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was held Friday afternoon in Tucson. The case revolves around A.R.S. § 13-3603, Arizona's territorial law from 1901 that bans abortion except for when the mother's life is at stake. After the Supreme Court's...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Frontotemporal Dementia#Recruiting#The University Of#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Beloved chains open in new locations

Tucson’s beloved fast-food chain eegees recently opened a new location in Sahuarita. Located at I-19 and South Nogales Highway, the restaurant is another rendition of eegees famous menu with fries, sandwiches and their icon namesake frozen drinks. During opening week, from July 28, to Aug. 4, the new location gave back to a local cause by rounding up their total at the register to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley. The organization provides medical care, adoption opportunities and training for homeless dogs and cats in Green Valley. This location is the southernmost location for eegees in Arizona. The brand started as a vending truck in 1971, selling frozen drinks to high school students. Now, the brand has amassed a total of 33 locations across Arizona. The August flavor of the month is Peach N’Berry with a brand new secret Kiwi flavor available while supplies last. The new location is at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open Monday to Sunday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.
SAHUARITA, AZ
orovalleyaz.gov

OV Town Talk: A message from Police Chief Kara Riley

I wanted to take an opportunity to address some questions and concerns I have received from the community in recent months regarding public safety, the level of services we provide, and the leadership and direction of your police department. My hope is to provide some insight so that this community we care so deeply about can continue to appreciate and support the excellent service provided by the men and women of the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD).
ORO VALLEY, AZ
12news.com

Remains of Korean War soldier will be buried in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Douglas, Ariz. killed in the Korean War will soon be buried in Tucson, officials said. U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez will be laid to rest on Sept. 2. According to the Army, Yanez was a member of...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

No. 1: Palo Verde wins first title, becomes only Tucson team with 13 wins in 1973 last-minute thriller over Camelback

CHAMPIONSHIP: Class 5A (known as Class AAA at the time) SITE: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe (estimated 14,000 in attendance) GAME SUMMARY: The top state championship game in Southern Arizona high school football history belongs to Palo Verde in 1973, when the Titans engineered “The Drive” at the end of the game that kept them unbeaten at 13-0 and gave coach Van Howe the greatest parting gift heading into his retirement.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy