Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arizona.edu
UArizona welcomes largest, most diverse class
The University of Arizona will welcome its largest, most diverse and most academically prepared incoming class in university history, with approximately 8,900 first-year students starting classes on Monday. That's a 5% increase over last year's incoming class of 8,483. This year's class sets a university record for diversity, with 47%...
arizona.edu
The Princeton Review: UArizona one of America's 'Best Colleges'
The University of Arizona has earned recognition in The Princeton Review's "The Best 388 Colleges for 2023," receiving top ratings in fire safety (98), sustainability (87) and quality of life (87). All ratings are based on a scale of 60 to 99, with 99 being the best possible score. The...
arizona.edu
Global Ambassadors Welcome International Wildcats
Remembering their own experience arriving for the first time, these University of Arizona students are paying it forward to the next cohort of incoming international students. For the past two weeks, international students have been arriving in Tucson to begin or continue their academic pursuits at the University of Arizona. The International Student Service (ISS) team of Global Ambassadors has been hosting a Global Wildcat Welcome table at the Tucson International Airport to make sure students – and in particular freshmen – see a friendly face and have assistance when they land.
TUSD staff and students are released from COVID-19 isolation guidelines
The Tucson Unified School District is releasing its staff and students of the COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arizonasuntimes.com
Blake Masters Speaks on the Importance of Officials Connecting with the Community as RNC Opens Hispanic Community Center in Tucson
The Republican National Committee (RNC) opened a new Hispanic community center in Tucson, Arizona, and Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters, who appeared at the center’s opening, spoke with The Arizona Sun Times about the importance of elected officials connecting with their community. “I think people are looking, now more...
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
ABC 15 News
Planned Parenthood vs. Brnovich hearing held in Tucson Friday
TUCSON — A hearing between Planned Parenthood Arizona and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was held Friday afternoon in Tucson. The case revolves around A.R.S. § 13-3603, Arizona's territorial law from 1901 that bans abortion except for when the mother's life is at stake. After the Supreme Court's...
Zen Rock nightclub wins $1.6M in COVID-19 lockout lawsuit
The operators of a Tucson nightclub have won a $1.6 million settlement against the landlord who locked them out of their business during the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
"Every class had a classroom" for Salpointe's first day of school after fire
A month after a fire heavily damaged buildings at Salpointe Catholic High School, students and teachers returned for their first day of school today.
Mosquito forecast: High to severe entering the weekend
According to its OFF!Cast, Saturday, Sunday and Monday should have the most amount of mosquitoes roaming around.
Tucson-based cocaine distributor sentenced to five years in prison
Diego Armando Equihua-Sanchez, 31, of Tucson, Ariz., who previously pleaded guilty to cocaine distribution, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 60 months in prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Demand for affordable housing has never been more critical in Pima County
The Tucson Poverty Project conducted a survey that shows 80% of people are spending too much on rent. Increased housing costs and inflation behind housing crisis, leaving many with no option.
City to protect low income residents from landlord discrimination
Landlords can’t discriminate against someone for their race, gender, or religion. Soon, they also won’t be able to discriminate against your source of income.
AG: Two Tucson Midas locations forced to pay out $50K for false charges
The Arizona Attorney General's Office resolved a consumer fraud lawsuit against two Tucson Midas locations accused of charging customers for unnecessary services.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Beloved chains open in new locations
Tucson’s beloved fast-food chain eegees recently opened a new location in Sahuarita. Located at I-19 and South Nogales Highway, the restaurant is another rendition of eegees famous menu with fries, sandwiches and their icon namesake frozen drinks. During opening week, from July 28, to Aug. 4, the new location gave back to a local cause by rounding up their total at the register to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley. The organization provides medical care, adoption opportunities and training for homeless dogs and cats in Green Valley. This location is the southernmost location for eegees in Arizona. The brand started as a vending truck in 1971, selling frozen drinks to high school students. Now, the brand has amassed a total of 33 locations across Arizona. The August flavor of the month is Peach N’Berry with a brand new secret Kiwi flavor available while supplies last. The new location is at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open Monday to Sunday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.
orovalleyaz.gov
OV Town Talk: A message from Police Chief Kara Riley
I wanted to take an opportunity to address some questions and concerns I have received from the community in recent months regarding public safety, the level of services we provide, and the leadership and direction of your police department. My hope is to provide some insight so that this community we care so deeply about can continue to appreciate and support the excellent service provided by the men and women of the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD).
12news.com
Remains of Korean War soldier will be buried in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Douglas, Ariz. killed in the Korean War will soon be buried in Tucson, officials said. U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez will be laid to rest on Sept. 2. According to the Army, Yanez was a member of...
allsportstucson.com
No. 1: Palo Verde wins first title, becomes only Tucson team with 13 wins in 1973 last-minute thriller over Camelback
CHAMPIONSHIP: Class 5A (known as Class AAA at the time) SITE: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe (estimated 14,000 in attendance) GAME SUMMARY: The top state championship game in Southern Arizona high school football history belongs to Palo Verde in 1973, when the Titans engineered “The Drive” at the end of the game that kept them unbeaten at 13-0 and gave coach Van Howe the greatest parting gift heading into his retirement.
150 sensors across Pima County will alert you on flood waters
Residents can sign up with their address (or a work or school address) and they will be notified if the water level from a sensor nearby reaches a certain level.
Comments / 1