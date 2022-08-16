Read full article on original website
Blackhawks sign Stanley Cup champion amid Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews trade rumors
Having finally achieved his dream of becoming a Stanley Cup champion, veteran defenseman Jack Johnson is taking his talents to Windy City after signing a one-year deal wi the Chicago Blackhawks, as reported by Peter Baugh and Scott Powers of The Athletic. “After a dream season in Colorado, veteran defenseman...
Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings
Chances at first playoff appearance in seven seasons, identity among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Detroit Red Wings. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
NBA Rumors: James Dolan Is “Likely” To Sell The Knicks And Rangers After Construction Of MSG Sphere Is Completed In Las Vegas
Despite being the highest-valued team in the NBA, the New York Knicks have long been seen as a disorganized mess. With no championships in the last 40 years, the team has suffered mightily from the poor decision-making and management of owner James Dolan. Hard-core fans will recognize the name, as...
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."
Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
Flyers News & Rumors: Lindros Trade, Vigneault’s Downfall, Andrae & More
Even during a slow week in the world of the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers have a pair of connections to a prominent issue in world affairs, and two intriguing nuggets about major events in franchise history popped up in the news. While fans wait another month for training camp to start, they can get their hockey fix with coverage of the World Junior Championship, memories of the Eric Lindros trade in 1992, and speculation about the unceremonious departure of former head coach Alain Vigneault.
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
NHL Announces Change to Sharks 22-23 Schedule
SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced the following change to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2022-23 schedule. A revised version of the remaining Sharks 2022-23 schedule can be found here. Trade Coverage. 2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker. Official deals since July 13, 2022. http://www.sjsharks.com/ @NHLdotcom. August 18,...
How Will The Flyers Look On Opening Night Of The 2022-23 Season?
We’re four weeks away from Philadelphia Flyers hockey action. According to reports, the club’s rookie camp will begin on Thursday, September 15. Then, the prospects will suit up for a pair of weekend games against the New York Rangers’ prospects. The games will take place at PPL Center in Allentown, home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop will be at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday, September 16 and 5:05 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 17th.
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Coyotes Sign Lamoureux to Entry-Level Contract
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Maveric Lamoureux to a three-year entry-level contract. Lamoureux was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (29th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Avalanche prospect Foudy benefitted from early exposure to pro hockey
DENVER -- Jean-Luc Foudy has been busy this summer preparing to make a good impression on the Colorado Avalanche. "Still being a young guy, I'm just working on getting faster, stronger," Foudy said. "Some of that stuff comes with your body maturing, and then just working on all these little things and especially working on my shot."
MacTavish returns to Blues as assistant coach, sees 'unlimited potential'
Center ended 17-season NHL career with St. Louis, replaces Montgomery on Berube's staff. Craig MacTavish is ready for the next chapter as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues. The 64-year-old returned to where he played the final two of his 17-season NHL career when he was hired July...
Inside look at Detroit Red Wings
Poised for 'big step' with several new players under first-year coach Lalonde. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings hope to be more competitive in their fourth season under...
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects
While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
Lamoureux Focused on Being 'the Best' After inking ELC with Coyotes
6-foot-7 defenseman embracing challenge of pursuing life as an NHL player. Maveric Lamoureux isn't taking anything for granted. The 18-year-old, who signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, has not skated since before the club selected him 29th overall at the NHL Draft last month. He was in attendance at rookie development camp, but could only participate in the off-the-ice team building activities with his fellow prospects.
2022-23 NHL preview: Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each teams offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds current as of the time of writing. Chicago...
Jack Hughes, NTDP, & Dan Hinote’s Stanley Cup Wisdom
Former USNTDP coach Dan Hinote continues sharing his expertise, helping LA Kings prospect Jack Hughes and company about his Stanley Cup win. For LA Kings prospect Jack Hughes, the experience of playing for the United States National Team Development Program was an invaluable one. That goes without saying. For Dan Hinote, though, his experience on the USNTDP coaching staff did not go without teaching Hughes and company some important lessons along the way.
