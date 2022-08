‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope. A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. Catch up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD...

SURGOINSVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO