Mary Louise Edwards, 70

Mary Louise Edwards(Ostendorf) passed away peacefully surrounded by family June 29, 2022. Mary was born December 23, 1951 to the late Gertrude Louise Melton and William Joseph Ostendorf. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Elmer David Edwards. Survived by one sister Joyce Ann Mullen, 7 children and multiple grandkids, great-grandkids, and numerous other family members. Mary loved the Lord and read the scripture daily. She was never found without a book. She cherished spending time with family and friends. To know her was to love her.