ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

IRS increases what teachers can deduct for classroom expenses

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WPlL_0hJobCsA00

( The Hill ) – As the school year begins, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is telling educators that they can deduct up to $300 of out-of-pocket classroom expenses, the first increase in two decades.

The special educator expense deduction increase is the first since it was enacted in 2002 with a $250 annual limit, and the IRS said in a release this month it will continue to rise in $50 increments to adjust for inflation.

Eligible taxpayers include any kindergarten through grade 12 teacher, instructor, principal or aide, including those who work at both public and private schools.

Educators can still claim the savings when they purchase classroom expenses if they take the standard deduction. The increase applies to expenses incurred beginning this year, meaning educators can claim the deduction when they file their returns next year.

These cities are hit hardest by inflation: report

The deduction can apply to a range of items used in classrooms, including books, supplies, equipment, software, face masks and other COVID-19 protective items. The cost of home schooling or for nonathletic supplies in health and physical education courses are not covered.

Educators can also deduct the costs they incur for professional development courses related to their curriculum.

“But the IRS cautions that, for these expenses, it may be more beneficial to claim another educational tax benefit, especially the lifetime learning credit,” the agency said in the release.

The increased savings for educators comes as the country faces annual inflation rates that have only recently begun to ease after hitting a roughly 40-year high.

But annual price gains remained elevated at 8.5 percent in July, driven by falling gas prices in recent days. Core inflation, which excludes the volatile categories of food and energy, remained flat at 5.9 percent in July.

“Fully fundings our schools means fully funding school supplies,” the National Education Association tweeted earlier this month . “Teachers should not have to pay out of pocket for paper, books, pencils and everything else students need to learn.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

‘Another World’ actress, Robyn Griggs, dead at 49

Editor’s note: NewsNation has clarified Griggs’ age. She was 49, not 53. (NewsNation) — Soap opera actress Robyn Griggs has died, her publicist Lisa Rodrigo confirmed to USA TODAY on Sunday. She was 49. Star of the popular daytime soap “Another World,” Griggs did not hide her...
CELEBRITIES
WLNS

Lansing police give update on shooting outside Quality Dairy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police are still investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the city’s southwest side outside of a Quality Dairy store. Lansing Police officers said they responded to calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Neighbors said they have never seen this type of incident just feet from their front […]
LANSING, MI
deseret.com

Why is there a teacher shortage?

School is back in session soon and wading through the news about the teacher shortage can be difficult. Here’s a quick summary of what’s been said about the teacher shortage. Is there a teacher shortage?. Some researchers say there is not. Some researchers like Heather Schwartz have suggested...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standard Deduction#Classroom#Agen
Fast Company

IRS gives teacher tax break for school supplies, but it’s hardly enough

While students and parents may be excited about back-to-school season, this time of year can be particularly stressful for those working in the education system. On top of being wildly underpaid, faculty responsible for a student’s education, development, and safety are forced to operate with little to no resources. The lack of funding puts teachers in an unnecessarily selfless position, where they dip into their wallets to fund the curriculum. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced this month that educators teaching kindergarten through Grade 12 can deduct up to $300 of expenses when they file their federal income tax return next year, even if they take the standard deduction. Here’s what to know:
INCOME TAX
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

These States Will Send Additional Stimulus Checks to Residents This Year

In response to rising inflation, several states have approved sending, or have already issued additional stimulus checks to their residents. Most of the states are issuing these additional stimulus checks in the form of tax rebates or child tax credits, while some states are offering tax holidays. Moreover, these stimulus checks are generally not for all residents, but rather are targeted at low-income groups.
HAWAII STATE
CNBC

With the IRS hiring more employees, here's who agents may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ValueWalk

Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance

Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal energy stimulus check is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
WASHINGTON, DC
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy