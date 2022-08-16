Read full article on original website
Related
Madison Daily Leader
Chester Area School welcomes new staff
The Chester Area School District and Superintendent Heath Larson are eager to begin another year of education. According to Larson, a big focus for the coming school year is building on the momentum from previous successes. Elementary Principal JoAnn Alverson backs this up, saying that the culture and community crafted...
Madison Daily Leader
New teachers coming to MES
Madison Elementary School is gearing up for another year of educational excitement, and a group of fresh faces is eagerly waiting to play their part. Berin Johns will be joining the staff as a 4th-grade teacher. She is originally from Atlanta, Ga., but has familial ties to the Madison area. She previously taught 4th grade at McCook Central in Salem, and she said she is “incredibly excited” to be finally teaching in the community she lives in, as well as where her son is enrolled in preschool.
Madison Daily Leader
New school year, new faces at Oldham-Ramona
It’s a new year at the Oldham-Ramona School District, and Principal Andrew Johnson is ready to welcome students back with some exciting additions. Along with moving to a 10-point grading scale in preparation for their consolidation with Rutland, the school is offering in-person psychology classes for the first time. To help with the weight of the new year, the school is enlisting some fresh and familiar faces.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls School District rolls out parent/guardian app
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District announced a parent/guardian app called Stopfinder will help accurately track their children’s school bus location in real-time. The easy-to-use app is secured so only authorized users will have access to school bus information. Stopfinder, which is tied...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls childcare needs at critical levels as two centers close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amidst a difficult time in finding child care in Sioux Falls, two more centers are announcing they’ll be closing their doors. After caring for kids for over 50 years, the Unit Methodist Church Preschool and Daycare at both Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist Churches will be ending their services on September 30th. Directors say it was a painful decision.
dakotanewsnow.com
Local universities providing food pantries for students
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people have been affected by inflation, among those are college students. With college starting back up many students are wondering how they will keep up with different costs. Different universities in South Dakota such as SDSU (South Dakota State University) and USD (University of...
KELOLAND TV
Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
dakotanewsnow.com
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 9th Annual Downtown Riverfest presented by Bancorp is coming to Sioux Falls. The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. at Fawick Park. This is a new location due to construction at Cherapa Place, according to a press release from Downtown Sioux Falls. This annual event celebrates the Big Sioux River with live music, a variety of activities, over 10 food vendors, over 20 display vendors, adult beverages, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
“It’s bigotry.” Parent of transgender student condemns Catholic schools’ new LGBTQ policies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When John Wilka first read the “Human Sexuality in Educational Settings” polices handed down to the Bishop O’Gorman schools last month by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, he found them to be so “frightening and dangerous” and bigoted, he couldn’t believe what he was reading.
Madison Daily Leader
Accident east of Madison
On Wednesday at 9:24 p.m., Lake County 911 received a call regarding a crash that happened on SD-34 near its intersection with SD-19 east of Madison. Ryan Wogalter, 21, of West Palm Beach, Fla., was traveling west on SD-34 and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Melvin Lopez-Perez, 21, of Madison, who was also traveling west on SD-34. The crash caused Wogalter to swerve in the roadway.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fairgrounds purchase offer: Knife River responds to pushback
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the president of Knife River Midwest, owner of the quarry next to the WH Lyon fairgrounds, approached the podium at a recent Minnehaha county commission meeting, he made an unexpected real estate offer to purchase the fairground land. When the land was donated...
KELOLAND TV
Reaction to ‘human sexuality in education’ guidelines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A parent says he wants to know more about the new human sexuality policy adopted by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls. The bishop says it’s meant to help guide Catholic schools, parishes and other ministries. One of the takeaways is students may...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Madison Daily Leader
Bulldogs place 10th at home meet
Thirteen teams competed at the Madison Golf and Country Club on Tuesday morning for the Madison Invitational. The Bulldogs placed 10th overall with a score of 396. Aberdeen Roncalli placed first with a team score of 350. Tea Area was second with a team score of 351 and Chamberlain was third with a score of 359.
KELOLAND TV
Buffalo Ridge investigation; victim speaks out; Football Friday returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Dell Rapids woman is telling her story of sexual abuse in hopes of shining a light on her abuser. We...
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: A large investigation outside of Sioux Falls Thursday was triggered after the bodies of two men were found dead, authorities said. Read the full story here. Authorities are asking for your help with an investigation just out of Sioux Falls. Dakota News...
Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?
Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington Pavilion adds three musical performances to 2022-23 season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is adding three performances revolving around musicians and music. In addition to the six-show all-Broadway Pavilion Performance Series, a “Bonus Bundle” package of “The Buddy Holly Story” and “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” will go on sale next week, and “Forever Young,” will open the season in October, according to a press release from the Washington Pavilion.
Comments / 0