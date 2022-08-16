ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

What's it like to serve on the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury? Here's a peek behind the curtain

By Palo Alto Online
 4 days ago
svvoice.com

1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
SUNNYVALE, CA
calmatters.network

Who's running for which office in the Palo Alto area?

With the general election scheduled for Nov. 8 this year, political hopefuls have been weighing runs for office. On Wednesday, the extended nomination period closed and no additional persons can file to be official candidates in local races. (Write-in candidates have until Oct. 25 to file for inclusion.) For a...
PALO ALTO, CA
hoodline.com

Defiant San Jose church is off the hook for hundreds of thousands in pandemic fines

Calvary Chapel in San Jose has scored a legal victory in its battle to fend off massive fines levied during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sixth District Court of Appeal has ruled that the church will not have to pay $217,000 in contempt-of-court fines for not following the county's COVID health orders in 2020. Santa Clara County Superior Court held Calvary Chapel in contempt of court for holding indoor services during the pandemic lockdown and flouting capacity limits. But, the appeals court ruled that the move by the county court was unconstitutional, based on several rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court last year, which said that religious freedoms trumped local public health requirements.
NBC Bay Area

Family Responds After Arrests Made in Shooting Death of SJ Safeway Worker

Family members are reacting after police made two arrests in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway worker. Flowers and candles still can be found along the sidewalk outside the Safeway store on Hamilton Avenue. It’s a tribute to 24-year-old Manuel Huizar, a Safeway employee who was murdered inside the store on June 5.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
San José Spotlight

Ousted Santa Clara commissioner ‘lied’ about residency

A Santa Clara planning commissioner has been fired after officials discovered he does not live in Santa Clara and falsely claimed to be a registered voter in the city. Ron Patrick served in one June meeting of the Santa Clara Planning Commission when his eligibility for the position was called into question. Councilmember Andrew Becker,... The post Ousted Santa Clara commissioner ‘lied’ about residency appeared first on San José Spotlight.

