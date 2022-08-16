What's it like to serve on the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury? Here's a peek behind the curtain

Read full article on original website
Related
CA serial killer who admitted to 13 murders in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties dies in prison
Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he killed in a confessional booth, according to the Santa Cruz County district attorney's office.
svvoice.com
1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made
The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
calmatters.network
Who's running for which office in the Palo Alto area?
With the general election scheduled for Nov. 8 this year, political hopefuls have been weighing runs for office. On Wednesday, the extended nomination period closed and no additional persons can file to be official candidates in local races. (Write-in candidates have until Oct. 25 to file for inclusion.) For a...
calmatters.network
Guaranteed income pilot program for Santa Clara County's unhoused teens approved
Santa Clara County will soon launch a pilot program to bring financial support to unhoused high school seniors after the county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved it Tuesday. From April to August 2023, the program will send out unconditional payments of $1,000 a month to homeless students in their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calmatters.network
Seniors Series: Spotting elder abuse, and how to better protect seniors
In California, the elderly population is expected to grow more than three times as fast as the total population, according to the state’s Department of Aging. Alameda County is projected to see an almost 200% population increase of people over the age of 60 by 2060. The U.S. Administration...
hoodline.com
Defiant San Jose church is off the hook for hundreds of thousands in pandemic fines
Calvary Chapel in San Jose has scored a legal victory in its battle to fend off massive fines levied during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sixth District Court of Appeal has ruled that the church will not have to pay $217,000 in contempt-of-court fines for not following the county's COVID health orders in 2020. Santa Clara County Superior Court held Calvary Chapel in contempt of court for holding indoor services during the pandemic lockdown and flouting capacity limits. But, the appeals court ruled that the move by the county court was unconstitutional, based on several rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court last year, which said that religious freedoms trumped local public health requirements.
nomadlawyer.org
San Jose: Home to the World’s Greatest Innovations, 15 Best Places To Visit in San Jose
If you’ve ever wanted to see the technology behind some of the world’s greatest innovations, San Jose is the place for you. From the computer history museum to the Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum, you’ll find it all in San Jose. There’s also Japantown, which is one of the last remaining authentic Japanese communities in the country.
Castro merchants threaten civil disobedience over ongoing homeless problem in SF
"It's next to impossible to run a successful business in the Castro right now." Business owners in San Francisco's Castro District are calling on city leaders to provide more beds for the unhoused community.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSBW.com
Rebuilding continues in Santa Cruz County but some community members believe some promises are being broken
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — This week is the second anniversary of the CZU Lightning Fire where 1,500 structures were destroyed by fire. A very small number have been rebuilt and some residents believe promises to rebuild their homes were broken. Some community members signed a contract with Homebound, an...
Bay Area school district rescinds mask mandate after sending 4-year-old home for not having mask on
This move comes after a four-year-old boy without a mask on was told he couldn't stay at school.
Karen Stitt's friends, family remember a vibrant soul who was brutally murdered
Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.
NBC Bay Area
Family Responds After Arrests Made in Shooting Death of SJ Safeway Worker
Family members are reacting after police made two arrests in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway worker. Flowers and candles still can be found along the sidewalk outside the Safeway store on Hamilton Avenue. It’s a tribute to 24-year-old Manuel Huizar, a Safeway employee who was murdered inside the store on June 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara City Council’s Pro-49er Coalition Removes Santa Clara Planning Commissioner Who Complained About Stadium Impacts
On Tuesday, Santa Clara Planning Commissioner Dr. Ron Patrick was removed from his position. He was unanimously appointed by the Council in June. He was sworn in earlier this month. Councilman Anthony Becker made the motion to appoint him in June. Then Becker mysteriously and suddenly changed his mind. “He...
calmatters.network
Santa Clara County supervisors vote to further support youth mental health services
As the new school year rolls around, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two ordinances on Tuesday to better improve mental health services for children and young adults, both in schools and on the go. First, county officials voted to seek out more state funding to expand...
Beyond the Benchlands: Under lawsuit threat, Santa Cruz sets plan to clear homeless camp. What happens next?
Santa Cruz began the process of clearing the Benchlands this week, but city leaders acknowledge that this could be a slow game depending on the number of shelter beds it can provide and the willingness of those in the encampment along the San Lorenzo River to relocate.
calmatters.network
Man convicted of torturing teen in case with Pleasanton ties will have to wait for parole fate
A 43-year-old man convicted in 2011 for participating in the torture and beating of a teenage boy inside a Tracy home for over a year will have to wait four to six months to determine his eligibility for parole. Anthony Waiters, imprisoned at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minor at Santa Clara Juvenile Hall punched over 10 times by counselor
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor was sentenced to six months in home detention after assaulting a detained minor, the Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney announced on Friday. 46-year-old Robert Medellin was sentenced Friday. Medellin’s assault of a minor occurred on April 14 after the victim and […]
What will a DUI cost you in the Bay Area? A lot, says one police department
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a very dangerous choice, but how much will navigating a DUI charge cost you in California? A lot, says one police department.
San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
Ousted Santa Clara commissioner ‘lied’ about residency
A Santa Clara planning commissioner has been fired after officials discovered he does not live in Santa Clara and falsely claimed to be a registered voter in the city. Ron Patrick served in one June meeting of the Santa Clara Planning Commission when his eligibility for the position was called into question. Councilmember Andrew Becker,... The post Ousted Santa Clara commissioner ‘lied’ about residency appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Comments / 0