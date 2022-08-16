ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

RS Recommends: Tailgate Season Is Here With New NFL x Igloo Cooler Collab

By John Lonsdale
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYXqY_0hJoY3P300

Football fans, it’s time to get your game-day playlist started. On the heels of collabs with Willie Nelson and Iron Maiden , Igloo has called an audible and teamed up with the NFL on a new line of coolers, just in time for the upcoming season. Dubbed the “KoolTunes” collection, the tailgate-ready cooler comes with built-in Bluetooth speakers for playing your music all day long.

To kick off the launch, Igloo released coolers that celebrate seven different NFL teams with retro-inspired styles, including the Green Bay Packers , Dallas Cowboys, the Las Vegas Raiders , New England Patriots , Philadelphia Eagles , the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the San Francisco 49ers .

The KoolTunes collection’s designs keep things simple, with each team’s name and colors displayed on the top of the cooler lids. On the bottom of each cooler, two 5-watt speakers come built into the front of each KoolTunes, which the brand claims can produce a “premium sound experience with punchy bass,” no matter what you’re jamming to on game day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00IGNT_0hJoY3P300

Igloo


Buy:
Cowboys KoolTunes Cooler
at
$174.99

You can find all of your controls — from adjusting the volume levels to the power source to recharge the battery — on the back of each cooler. There’s also a Bluetooth pairing button to connect your devices to the cooler, plus an LED indicator. Like some of our favorite speakers, the new collection can actually play for up to 10 hours on a charge, enough time for the pregame and the game. A three-foot USB charger comes included, too.

All of the new tech aside, the KoolTunes line still gives fans a sturdy, rugged cooler that can hold up all season. It has an IP56 water-resistance rating, meaning on top of sealing shut ice, cold ones, and any liquids, it won’t get damaged when it’s, say, left out in the rain or snow in the parking lot. It’s even dust-resistant too, so you can easily keep it clean when the game’s over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDWTV_0hJoY3P300

Igloo


Buy:
Steelers KoolTunes Cooler
at
$174.99

With its 14-quart capacity, each cooler can fit up to about 26 cans. On the inside, Igloo used its signature Thermecoool foam insulation to keep things frosty.

“We’re incredibly pumped to collaborate with the NFL to release the ultimate game day cooler for the 2022 NFL season and beyond,” says Adrienne Berkes, Igloo’s vice president of marketing, in a statement.

“Through our fun, team-branded NFL KoolTunes coolers featuring wireless speakers, football superfans can bring the music and the ice-cold drinks to every tailgate while repping their team,” Berkes adds.

All seven of the new KoolTunes coolers are available to buy right now on Igloo’s site, and you can tune into the the NFL season when it starts on Sept. 8, with many live games likely streaming on services like Sling , fuboTV , and on major networks with Hulu + Live TV .

For more of our favorite coolers to take tailgating, check out our guide to the best backpack coolers , from brands like Yeti, Coleman, Tourit, and Igloo too.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

C’mon Guys, Kanye West Isn’t Selling Clothes Out of Garbage Bags — They’re Obviously Construction Bags

Kanye West popped up on — where else? — Fox News to clear up some ostensible confusion about how he’s selling his new Yeezy Gap collection. The various items, the rapper/designer insisted, aren’t being sold out of large trash bags (even though that’s exactly what it looks like). They’re being sold out of large construction bags. According to reporter Eric Shawn, West rebuffed allegations that by selling his clothes out of the large bags, he was going full Mugato/“Derelicte” in Zoolander and mocking unhoused people. Instead, according to Shawn, Ye’s aim was to make clothing that was more egalitarian and...
APPAREL
Rolling Stone

Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations

What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman. It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable’: Kehlani Ends Show Early After Fans Seemingly Pass Out in Crowd

Kehlani is prioritizing the safety of her fans. On Monday night, the R&B singer cut her performance in Philadelphia short after several fans in the crowd appeared to pass out during the show. An official at the venue tells Rolling Stone that the show ended only “about 5 minutes early” and that no attendees were transported to the hospital. “I can’t have this. This is not okay. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel okay. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now,” Kehlani said before walking offstage at The Mann Center’s Skyline Stage in videos captured on TikTok. “I love you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
Rolling Stone

Anitta and Missy Elliott Check Into a Dream Hotel on Long-Awaited Mega-Collab ‘Lobby’

A few weeks ago, Anitta announced that she was preparing to drop the deluxe edition of her album Versions of Me, which would feature a few unreleased songs — including a huge, highly anticipated collab with the icon Missy Elliott. Even Anitta couldn’t contain her excitement: “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now,” she posted on her Instagram stories alongside a photo of the two of them together. Now, their song is finally here, and it’s a major moment. Sleek and upbeat, “Lobby” starts with Anitta’s bouncy chorus before Missy Elliott eventually takes over for a playful verse. The video,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ban Gay Marriage, Deport Dreamers: Doug Mastriano’s Extreme Views Caught on Tape

No one would mistake Doug Mastriano — the Trump-endorsed candidate for governor in Pennsylvania — for a moderate. He tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, participated in the events of Jan. 6 (where he was slated to be a speaker), and has endorsed a no-exceptions abortion ban, dismissing the notion of “my body, my choice” as “ridiculous nonsense.” But in a radio interview in 2018, the former Army colonel let the mask slip all the way down, revealing himself as an extremist who would block equality for LGBTQ+ couples, who denies global warming, and who believes Islam is “not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Willie Nelson
Rolling Stone

Trump’s CFO Allen Weisselberg Will Implicate Trump Companies in Guilty Plea

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s finance chief, will say in Manhattan court Thursday that he conspired with several of the ex-president’s companies when he pleads guilty to state tax crimes, two sources familiar with the case tell Rolling Stone. As part of Weisselberg’s plea deal, he has agreed to testify against The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation at trial, which is scheduled for October. If called to the witness stand during trial, Weisselberg will provide testimony that is the same as what he admits to in court this week, the source said. One of the sources said that while...
MANHATTAN, NY
Rolling Stone

Jack White Has Some ‘Important Questions’ About Snoop Dogg’s New Cereal Brand

Jack White has spoken on behalf of all music fans in a new Instagram post that ponders some “important questions” about Snoop Dogg’s new cereal, Snoop Loopz. Snoop Loopz, made by the rapper’s company Broadus Foods, are described as a gluten-free, multigrain cereal that contains “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows.” It’s that last element that has perplexed White enough to generate an entire lengthy post.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Wendy Williams Had to Be Reminded Multiple Times Her Show Was Ending: Insiders Share Details About Her Exit

Wendy Williams had to be reminded several times that The Wendy Williams Show was canceled in the months following her last appearance in February. A new report from Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, detailed what led to the demise of the daytime TV staple — and how Williams’ struggles with addiction and chronic illness took a toll on her and her show. According to the report, Williams reached out to executives multiple times asking why her show had been canceled, acting as if the conversations were happening for the first time each time she called. Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Nfl Season#The Cooler#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Las Vegas Raiders#Philadelphia Eagles#The Pittsburgh Steelers
Rolling Stone

Abortion Is Legal in This State. That’s Not Stopping These Rogue Prosecutors

MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan — Renee Chelian was on the first vacation she’d taken since Roe’s reversal when she learned one of the abortion clinics she operates was suddenly under legal threat. First, Chelian called her attorneys. Next, a conference call with her doctors. “The patients are terrified, they don’t know what to do — are they going to get their abortions today?” the doctors relayed. Terrified, too, were the clinic staff, concerned they would be charged for providing abortions under a 91-year-old law that hadn’t been enforced for nearly 50 years. Abortion rights have been protected in Michigan at the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Rolling Stone

Feds Must Release Redacted Version of Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit, Judge Rules

A federal judge in Florida has ordered the release of the affidavit that led the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant the FBI executed last Monday, ruled on Thursday that the Justice Department has until next Thursday at noon to release a redacted version of affidavit. Judge Reinhart said he believes portions of the affidavit “could be presumptively unsealed, but that it wasn’t up to him to determine “whether those portions would be meaningful for the public or the media.” The surprising decision came after the Justice Department argued that...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Wiseguys Charged for Poker Parlor Alliance Linking Notorious N.Y. Mafia Families

Two of New York’s most storied Mafia families formed a secret gambling alliance — then suffered a whack to their profit streams with a round of arrests Tuesday morning. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say eight members or associates of the Bonanno and Genovese crime clans were taken into custody for their roles related to a string of illegal poker parlors run out of a coffee shop, a shoe repair store and several social clubs dotted around Queens, N.Y., and suburban Long Island. Reputed Bonanno capo Anthony Pipitone, known as “Little Anthony,” was among the highest ranking of the wiseguys rounded up as...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Rolling Stone

FBI Records Shed New Light on Why Brad Pitt Wasn’t Charged in Alleged Jet Assault

Dramatic new details about the mid-air meltdown that ended Brad Pitt’s marriage to Angelina Jolie – but did not lead to criminal charges – are coming to light in newly surfaced FBI investigative records obtained Tuesday by Rolling Stone. The records include an interview summary in which Jolie purportedly told FBI officials that Pitt yelled at her, “grabbed her by her head,” shook her, “pushed her into the bathroom wall” and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the plane during an initial outburst about 90 minutes into the private jet flight that departed France and made a pitstop in Minnesota before eventually...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Florida Court Rules 16-Year-Old Not ‘Mature’ Enough to Get Abortion

A Florida appellate court ruled on Monday that a 16-year-old girl had “not established clear and convincing evidence” that she was “mature” enough to decide if she wanted an abortion. Instead, the state will force her to have a child at 16.  Florida appeals court affirms an order prohibiting a parentless 16-year-old from terminating her pregnancy on the grounds that she has not proved she is mature enough to get an abortion. So the state will force her to have a child instead. https://t.co/1UqnPUErG0 pic.twitter.com/z8uMmAoxub — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 16, 2022 The teen, who “is almost seventeen years-old and parentless,” lives...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

73K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy