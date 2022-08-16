ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Andy Murray edges past long-time rival Stan Wawrinka to set up a clash with British No 1 Cameron Norrie in the second round of the Western & Southern Open

By Pa Sport Staff, Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Andy Murray survived a thrilling encounter with long-time rival Stan Wawrinka to progress to the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Scot took the opening set in a tiebreak as momentum swung freely between the two veterans.

However, the second set went the way of Wawrinka as Murray tightened up with muscle cramps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdyvx_0hJoXgVo00
Andy Murray (pictured) progressed into the second round of the Western & Southern Open 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39N1Rz_0hJoXgVo00
The 35-year-old Scotsman sealed a 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4 victory over long-time rival Stan Wawrinka

The 35-year-old then showed a lot of courage and toughness in the decider, battling back from an early break to claim victory 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4.

Murray acknowledged the physicality of the match in his on-court interview.

'The court is pretty lively when the weather is like this. Physically I feel tired,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNhEG_0hJoXgVo00
Murray had to battle back from an early break to claim the first round win over Wawrinka

'I had some issues with cramp during the match, the same as Washington, so that is something I need to get on top of.

'I tried to take the ball on a little more and finish points at the net. I wasn't that successful when I came up, but the intention was there.

'I was a little more offensive on the second-serve return. Last game I was just fighting, trying to find a way through.'

It was the Scot's 37th match on the ATP Tour this year, the most he has managed to get under his belt since 2016.

The win sets up a second-round clash with Englishman Cameron Norrie, who was tested by Dane Holger Rune in their opening clash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1WFM_0hJoXgVo00
The win sets up a second-round clash with Englishman Cameron Norrie in the second round

The world number 11's path to victory mirrored Murray's as he ultimately overcame his teenage opponent 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4.

'Cam has had a brilliant year - not just the last year but the last 18 months,' Murray said of his fellow Brit on Amazon Prime after his match.

'He's played top level tennis, very, very consistent. It will be a big test for me.'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
