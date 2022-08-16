ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

‘Feeling of Hopelessness’: Migrant Advocates Call for End to Family Separations at Border

By Elizabeth Ireland
 2 days ago
A girl hugs a relative outside a migrant camp near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Migrant advocates in San Diego called attention Tuesday to the continued separations of families at the U.S.-Mexico border, which they highlighted with the story of a woman from El Salvador who they say was assaulted by a U.S. Border Patrol agent and kept apart from her children for months.

The woman, referred to only as Lucy, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents, one of whom allegedly punched her several times, then claimed Lucy had assaulted him.

In a letter dated Tuesday to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Jewish Family Service of San Diego, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of San Diego and Imperial Counties and the UCLA Center for Immigration Law and Policy said Lucy and her 10-year-daughter, 18-year-old son, and 18-year-old stepson fled violence in their home country and sought asylum in the United States.

But the arrest landed her in federal custody, during which time the letter states she was given no information on the whereabouts of her children.

Federal prosecutors moved to dismiss her case in May, but she remained in ICE custody for about two more months.

In a statement released by Jewish Family Service, Lucy said, “For one period, I didn’t know where any of my children were. It was a feeling of hopelessness I cannot describe. At that point, I considered taking my own life. My children are everything to me, and their safety is all I care about — just as any mother can understand — which is why we escaped from El Salvador in the first place.”

The organizations say advocates first encountered Lucy last month at ICE’s Imperial Regional Detention Facility and she was released after the organizations filed release applications.

“At no point did CBP, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, ICE or ORR (Office of Refugee Resettlement) attempt to reunify Lucy with (her daughter) Mariela, even after the dismissal of the criminal case,” the letter states.

The Border Patrol and the DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

In their letter, the organizations urged the DHS to pursue efforts to prevent separations, including expanding the Biden administration’s Family Reunification Task Force to cover ongoing incidents of family separations, rather than just separations that occurred during the previous administration.

They also called for an investigation into the Border Patrol agents involved in Lucy’s arrest and alleged attack.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection continues to callously separate families who have fled harm in search of protection. This disregard for family unity compounds their trauma, jeopardizes due process and risks permanent separations marked by international borders,” said Esmeralda Flores, a senior policy advocate with ACLU-SDIC. “Our government’s response to this ongoing problem has been grossly insufficient. DHS must implement prevention-based policies against separation that treat all families with dignity and respect.”

City News Service contributed to this article.

Related
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
NBC News

'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings

SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Poll: 53% of Americans say there is an 'invasion' at the southern border while more than one-third claim they are being 'systematically replaced by immigrants'

More than half of Americans believe that the situation at the southern border amounts to an 'invasion' while another third of respondents in a new poll expressed worry over being replaced by illegal immigrants. The new NPR/Ipsos poll released Thursday shows an overall decline in support for immigration as new...
IMMIGRATION
The Conversation U.S.

Crossing the US-Mexico border is deadlier than ever for migrants – here's why

The June 2022 deaths of 53 people, victims of heat stroke, in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, show the dangers of crossing the U.S. southern border without authorization. All of the dead came from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras – the three most common origin countries of migrants encountered by the Border Patrol in 2021 and so far in 2022. Such fatalities result from two intersecting phenomena. One is the massive growth in the federal government’s policing system in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands since the mid-1990s. The other is the strong and profoundly unequal ties between the United States...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Arizona reveals new border wall with Mexico: 'We're done waiting'

The state of Arizona will not wait for the Biden administration to build a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico boundary and instead has chosen to go it alone, erecting its own state-funded barrier to stop an unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants. Gov. Doug Ducey‘s top advisers announced in a call...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

ACLU wants US border officials to stop helping Abbott remove illegal immigrants

The nation’s largest civil rights organization is pressuring the Biden administration to bar federal law enforcement at the southern border from working with Texas troopers as the state attempts to return illegal immigrants to Mexico. The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday told the Department of Homeland Security it...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
TUCSON, AZ
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

