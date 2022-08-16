Read full article on original website
COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
A graphic promising a 4th stimulus check for Marylanders is based on old news
MARYLAND, USA — After an expensive summer and a lengthy back-to-school shopping list, another stimulus check probably sounds pretty nice right now! That’s what one graphic a VERIFY viewer sent in promises, but it’s based on old news. THE QUESTION. Is there another stimulus check on the...
Liz Cheney considering 2024 run, after losing primary in Wyoming
Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney lost her Republican primary last night. Voters selected a Trump backed challenger- Harriet Hageman.
