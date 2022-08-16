ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Rhode Island man dies in fall from Milwaukee drawbridge

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man vacationing in Milwaukee has died after falling from a drawbridge that a remote operator began opening when the victim was partially across. According to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, 77-year-old Richard Dujardin, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing a bridge over the Milwaukee River in the city’s downtown Monday afternoon with his wife. Rosemarie Dujardin made it across the bridge, but her husband was about halfway across when the bridge began to open in the middle. Investigators say Richard Dujardin grabbed onto a side rail as the bridge sections rose to a 90-degree angle, lost his grip, fell about 70 feet to pavement below and suffered a fatal head wound.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fatal crash in neighboring Ozaukee County | By Ozaukee County Sheriff

August 17, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 1:53 a.m. the Ozaukee County Sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash on I43 southbound N. Lake Field Road in the Town of Grafton. A 2016 international semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on I43...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
2001 South 13th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

From-scratch donuts coming to Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — A new donut shop that uses real, quality ingredients will be coming to downtown Cedarburg. Donut Monster will be opening its third location at W62N634 Washington Ave., which originally housed the Consignment Store before it closed in 2019. From the beginning when owners Sara and Jackie Woods...
CEDARBURG, WI

