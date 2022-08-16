Read full article on original website
Man dies during walk when drawbridge opens underneath him
A 77-year-old Rhode Island man who was vacationing with his wife in Milwaukee is dead after he fell roughly 70 feet from an opening drawbridge.
Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
Rhode Island man dies in fall from Milwaukee drawbridge
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man vacationing in Milwaukee has died after falling from a drawbridge that a remote operator began opening when the victim was partially across. According to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, 77-year-old Richard Dujardin, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing a bridge over the Milwaukee River in the city’s downtown Monday afternoon with his wife. Rosemarie Dujardin made it across the bridge, but her husband was about halfway across when the bridge began to open in the middle. Investigators say Richard Dujardin grabbed onto a side rail as the bridge sections rose to a 90-degree angle, lost his grip, fell about 70 feet to pavement below and suffered a fatal head wound.
Man falls to death as downtown Milwaukee bridge opens
MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told WISN 12 News the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. The man, from Providence, Rhode Island, died at...
Family offers glimpse into man killed while crossing Milwaukee drawbridge
The 77-year-old man who died while crossing a drawbridge in Milwaukee has been identified as Richard Dujardin of Providence, Rhode Island.
Metal detector hobbyist visits dozens of Milwaukee homes searching for treasure
Bruce Ratwkowski is a metal detector hobbyist. He searches Milwaukee homes for buried treasure. After all, one man's trash is another man's treasure.
Friends, family remember Providence man killed falling from drawbridge
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Family and friends are remembering a Providence man known for his devoted coverage of religion for the Providence Journal. Richard Dujardin, 77, died Monday while walking across Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in Milwaukee that began to rise. Providence Journal columnist Mark Patinkin said Dujardin was a...
Pensioner Dies After Drawbridge Opens While He's Walking Across: Police
The man, who Milwaukee Police said was from Providence, Rhode Island, died as he was walking across a bridge over the Milwaukee River.
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
Crossing guard hit in front of school, parent fed up with dangerous traffic
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee parent is fed up with the dangerous traffic outside of St Augustine school. David Ross, a parent who lives across the street from the school, was there this morning when Milwaukee police say a crossing guard was hit by a car that was trying to stop.
Man killed in crash on I-43, freeway reopens after 6+ hours
A full freeway closure was underway Thursday on I-43 eastbound at 27th Street after a 74-year-old man died in a crash, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).
Man dies after Kilbourn bridge opens while he’s walking across
MILWAUKEE – A 77-year-old man died Monday after a bridge opened while he was walking across it. The man was on the Kilbourn bascule bridge when it began to raise around 12:06 p.m. Monday, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The man, who is from Providence, Rhode Island, fell...
Boston Store at Brookfield mall to be demolished for new development
The development of the former Boston Store at Brookfield Square mall will feature offices and a medical facility - and possibly a hotel, restaurant and apartments, developer Irgens said Tuesday.
Fatal crash in neighboring Ozaukee County | By Ozaukee County Sheriff
August 17, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 1:53 a.m. the Ozaukee County Sheriffs responded to a two-vehicle crash on I43 southbound N. Lake Field Road in the Town of Grafton. A 2016 international semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on I43...
Grafton man killed in I-43 crash involving semi
A man was killed early Wednesday morning when he rear-ended a semi-truck on I-43 near WIS 60, causing a four-hour closure, authorities say.
Stage three drought declared in two Connecticut counties
The designation comes after the state has experienced a lack of rainfall for the last couple of months. The rest of the counties in Connecticut remain under the stage two designation.
Sheboygan Falls Man Airlifted To Froedert After Late-Night Rollover Crash
Cedar Grove, Wis. (WHBL) – A 21 year old Sheboygan Falls man is in Froedert Hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash at Highway 32 and Smies Road Near Cedar Grove late Monday night. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the Joint Dispatch Center received the 911 call around...
2001 South 13th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Great price for a large home with tons of potential! The main level of the home offers a living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen with great cabinet space, and full bathroom. The upper level has two bedrooms and a bonus space that would be great for an office or toy room. Great closet space throughout the entire home. New gutters, two car garage, large backyard, and additional off-street parking. Bring your finishing touches to this great Sheboygan home!
From-scratch donuts coming to Cedarburg
CEDARBURG — A new donut shop that uses real, quality ingredients will be coming to downtown Cedarburg. Donut Monster will be opening its third location at W62N634 Washington Ave., which originally housed the Consignment Store before it closed in 2019. From the beginning when owners Sara and Jackie Woods...
