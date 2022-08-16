Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Amarillo Pioneer
Amarillo City Council Delays Taxpayer Funded Lobbying Vote
Amarillo City Council postponed taking action on an item relating to taxpayer funded lobbying efforts during their regular meeting today. The item, listed on the agenda as item 3A, was related to a resolution setting out the city’s state and federal legislative priorities. The vote to postpone taking action...
kgncnewsnow.com
City Council Agrees to Begin Construction for Memorial Park
A new memorial is set to be built in Amarillo to honor first responders. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Council agreed by unanimous vote to move forward with constructing a memorial park honoring first responders from the 26 counties, named after the late AJ Swope. Wendi Swope spoke after...
KFDA
City council approves lease for First Responders Memorial in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council approved a lease for a project downtown to build the first panhandle First Responders Memorial. The project is expected to range from $850,000 to $1.2 million with a $1 lease per year. Friends of AJ Swope first had the idea in 2018 as...
City council discusses low-income water assistance program
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the Amarillo City Council discussed the creation of a low-income household water assistance program with the help of the Panhandle Community Services. During the meeting, the city said the program would aim to help households pay their water bills that are higher than usual. The program […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Amarillo Pioneer
Amarillo City Council Looks to Spend $27 Million
Amarillo City Council is set to meet Tuesday at 1:00 pm. Items on the agenda include, among other, various spending items totaling over $27 million, passing resolutions relating to taxpayer funded lobbying, waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds, and tax notes. The various spending items are spread across twenty different...
The Amarillo Pioneer
City of Amarillo: Public Hearings Cancelled to ‘Allow Council Additional Time to Review’
City of Amarillo officials have responded to inquiries made by The Amarillo Pioneer last week regarding the cancellation of planned public hearings on the proposed 2022/2023 city budget and tax rate. Responding to an email from The Amarillo Pioneer, City of Amarillo Communications Manager David Henry said the following about...
KFDA
Potter County officials looking for man wanted for multiple violations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for multiple violations. Abel Delacruz Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation, evading arrest or a burglary of a rail car. 37-year-old Flores weighs around 150 pounds and...
KFDA
WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse. Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Myhighplains.com
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Debuting “Small Business Wednesday”
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are plenty of new and exciting things happening at the 2022 Tri-State Fair & Rodeo. One being Small Business Wednesday on September 21st. “The goal is to show our appreciation for small businesses in the area by offering free fair admission to business owners and employees on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.”
KFDA
Amarillo school encourages ‘If you see something, say something’ after officials respond to gun on campus tip
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School and Oak Dale Elementary were on lockdown due to a possible man with a gun in the area. According to officials, officers received a tip from a student with a weapon on campus at Caprock High School. Amarillo officials were able to find...
KFDA
Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant
A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Amarillo Pioneer
WTAMU Amarillo Campus Parking Lot Now Complete
A grant from Center City has helped West Texas A&M University tackle one of the biggest challenges for the University’s Amarillo location—parking availability. WT and Center City officials announced Aug. 16 that the Amarillo-based nonprofit has given the University a total of $89,500 in grants, the latest of which helps complete a parking lot adjacent to Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St. in downtown Amarillo.
Amarillo ISD provides comment on Thursday threat at Caprock
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.) In an email sent out to parents and guardians Thursday evening, officials with Amarillo ISD provided further comment on Thursday morning’s incident at Caprock High School. The email said the following: Dear AISD Parents, We want to take this opportunity to reach out to you about reminding your student how important the […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Where’s the Line? Two Justices Of The Peace, One Precinct
Just how many Justice of the Peace does Randall County, Precinct 4 need?. Most of you remember Clay Houdeshell, who opted not to run for Precinct 4 J.P. After his retirement, Kyle Balke was appointed as temporary J.P. in 2018. Now according to state law, the appointee has to run in the next election,
KFDA
Power restored to customers after fire-caused outage this morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has restored power to customers after a fire around 3600 Block and Southwest 11th. Customers lost power early this morning after power lines were knocked down at the scene of a fire. According to the Xcel Outage Map, the outage has been restored.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Amarillo Animal Shelter and Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society Part Ways
The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, which has been located in the same building as the City of Amarillo’s animal shelter for decades, is parting ways with the shelter. The APHS “historically had overseen adoption, rescue and TNR for the City's municipal shelter,” according to a statement from the organization. The statement also notes that, as the city has taken over adoptions and trap-neuter-return, APHS restructured “to focus solely on rescue, foster and transport.”
City of Canyon approves new tax rate
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon has approved a new tax rate in a four-to-one vote at Monday’s council meeting. The city said the money will go towards the use and support of Canyon’s Municipal Government for the next fiscal year. The rate approved is 40 cents per $100 meaning a $100,000 home […]
agjournalonline.com
Amarillo to get new 3,000 head-a-day packing plant
No new 3,000 head-a-day beef packing plants have been built since 1992. Until now. It was recently announced that a group of roughly 150 cattle producers have formed a cooperative to build just such a facility in Amarillo, Texas, backed by incentives from state and local entities. This content is...
Finally Some Good News We Can All Get Behind in Amarillo
It seems like a daily conversation. When did things get so expensive? It's next to impossible to leave the grocery store without spending at least one hundred dollars. That is just for the basic stuff you need. No luxuries. Of course, the gas prices have been crazy for a while....
Comments / 0