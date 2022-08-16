ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo City Council Delays Taxpayer Funded Lobbying Vote

Amarillo City Council postponed taking action on an item relating to taxpayer funded lobbying efforts during their regular meeting today. The item, listed on the agenda as item 3A, was related to a resolution setting out the city’s state and federal legislative priorities. The vote to postpone taking action...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

City Council Agrees to Begin Construction for Memorial Park

A new memorial is set to be built in Amarillo to honor first responders. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Council agreed by unanimous vote to move forward with constructing a memorial park honoring first responders from the 26 counties, named after the late AJ Swope. Wendi Swope spoke after...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo City Council Looks to Spend $27 Million

Amarillo City Council is set to meet Tuesday at 1:00 pm. Items on the agenda include, among other, various spending items totaling over $27 million, passing resolutions relating to taxpayer funded lobbying, waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds, and tax notes. The various spending items are spread across twenty different...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse. Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Optic#Amarillo City Council#Dan Monk Construction
Myhighplains.com

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Debuting “Small Business Wednesday”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are plenty of new and exciting things happening at the 2022 Tri-State Fair & Rodeo. One being Small Business Wednesday on September 21st. “The goal is to show our appreciation for small businesses in the area by offering free fair admission to business owners and employees on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant

A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Amarillo Pioneer

WTAMU Amarillo Campus Parking Lot Now Complete

A grant from Center City has helped West Texas A&M University tackle one of the biggest challenges for the University’s Amarillo location—parking availability. WT and Center City officials announced Aug. 16 that the Amarillo-based nonprofit has given the University a total of $89,500 in grants, the latest of which helps complete a parking lot adjacent to Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St. in downtown Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Where’s the Line? Two Justices Of The Peace, One Precinct

Just how many Justice of the Peace does Randall County, Precinct 4 need?. Most of you remember Clay Houdeshell, who opted not to run for Precinct 4 J.P. After his retirement, Kyle Balke was appointed as temporary J.P. in 2018. Now according to state law, the appointee has to run in the next election,
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Power restored to customers after fire-caused outage this morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has restored power to customers after a fire around 3600 Block and Southwest 11th. Customers lost power early this morning after power lines were knocked down at the scene of a fire. According to the Xcel Outage Map, the outage has been restored.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Animal Shelter and Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society Part Ways

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, which has been located in the same building as the City of Amarillo’s animal shelter for decades, is parting ways with the shelter. The APHS “historically had overseen adoption, rescue and TNR for the City's municipal shelter,” according to a statement from the organization. The statement also notes that, as the city has taken over adoptions and trap-neuter-return, APHS restructured “to focus solely on rescue, foster and transport.”
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Canyon approves new tax rate

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon has approved a new tax rate in a four-to-one vote at Monday’s council meeting. The city said the money will go towards the use and support of Canyon’s Municipal Government for the next fiscal year. The rate approved is 40 cents per $100 meaning a $100,000 home […]
CANYON, TX
agjournalonline.com

Amarillo to get new 3,000 head-a-day packing plant

No new 3,000 head-a-day beef packing plants have been built since 1992. Until now. It was recently announced that a group of roughly 150 cattle producers have formed a cooperative to build just such a facility in Amarillo, Texas, backed by incentives from state and local entities. This content is...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy