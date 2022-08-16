ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

country1037fm.com

South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition

Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
CHARLOTTE, NC
13newsnow.com

Is dining out cheaper than buying groceries?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising prices are impacting pretty much every part of our lives, but could it actually be cheaper to enjoy a night out at a restaurant than take a trip to the grocery store?. Many people are looking to save a few bucks any way they can...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina

North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
TROUTMAN, NC
WBTV

Should we be concerned about polio?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Polio is seeing a resurgence. Earlier this month, the virus that causes polio was found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, the Associated Press reported.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

York Summerfest is here!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.
YORK, SC
WBTV

Novant: Private data was potentially exposed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Representatives with Novant Health have announced that some protected health information may have been disclosed due to the wrong configuration of an online tracking tool. The hospital system will begin mailing letters to some of its patients following possible disclosure. Novant Health launched a promotional campaign...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Lifestyle Reporter, Axios Local at Axios. Details. Fall Internship at Social Ape. Details. Property Accountant at Northwood Office. Details. Architect/Project Manager at Meyer Greeson Paullin Benson Architecture and Interior Design […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
thecharlottepost.com

8 Black-led Charlotte nonprofits earn cutting-edge $1.5M in grant support

8 Black-led Charlotte nonprofits earn cutting-edge $1.5M in grant support. Grassroots organizations share Ally Charitable Foundation philanthropy. West Side Community Land Trust, led by executive director Charis Blackman, is one of eight Charlotte nonprofits to earn Ally Charitable Foundation grants over the next two years. Eight Black-led Charlotte nonprofits are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourdavie.com

DME Racing to build new facility in Mocksville

DME Racing’s mission is simple: provide quality performance products and service to customers at reasonable prices. Over the past 20 years, that commitment has propelled owner Dimey Eddinger and DME Racing from a part-time passion into a full-time profession. The company now employs 13 and manufactures and ships premium motorcycle parts worldwide.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

National Thrift Shop Day

CHARLOTTE N.C.- Today is National Thrift Shop Day. Thrift stores are an easy way to shop without spending a lot of money. The Goodwill Boutique on South Boulevard offers an upscale thrifting experience. And the price is just right!
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

Charlotte’s Newest Italian Restaurant Has A Burrata Bar, And We’re Making Reservations Now

Burrata has kind of become the star of cheeses this summer. If you haven’t already seen tons of recipes on your socials shining a light on this luxurious, yet simple ingredient, then we’re convinced you’re not following the right food accounts. Either way, burrata is having a bit of a moment, and so that’s why we’re really excited to see that Figo36, Charlotte’s newest Italian restaurant taking over where Orto used to be (it closed last December), has a burrata bar, among other amazing dishes.
CHARLOTTE, NC

