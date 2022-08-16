Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top Farmers Markets in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
3 Top Dance Schools in Charlotte for KidsCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Top Rated Wine Bars in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
‘They’re finding solutions:’ UNC Charlotte students, parents say move-in at off-campus apartments started off rocky
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first few days of move-in started off on a sour note for some students and their parents in the University area. Olivia is a student at UNC Charlotte and signed a lease at The Mill apartments with two of her friends last November. After months...
13newsnow.com
Is dining out cheaper than buying groceries?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising prices are impacting pretty much every part of our lives, but could it actually be cheaper to enjoy a night out at a restaurant than take a trip to the grocery store?. Many people are looking to save a few bucks any way they can...
WBTV
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs, left with massive property with no tenant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte, even after construction of the massive complex in University City is completed. City of Charlotte sources tell WBTV that the massive public-private partnership that would have brought 3,200 jobs and $1...
country1037fm.com
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte steakhouse named among best restaurants in US for business meetings
CHARLOTTE — Steak 48 in Charlotte has landed on a list of the “100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting in America.”. The high-end steakhouse is in SouthPark. Steak 48 delivers the standard, high-quality steak and mashed potatoes as well as a raw bar and an extensive fresh seafood selection.
WLTX.com
Charlotte neighborhood unsettled after squatters take over vacant home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in a Ballantyne neighborhood are calling for a rental company to up its security measures after they say squatters took over a rental property next door. WCNC Charlotte recently reported on a mother getting scammed by a fake landlord that claimed to own a house...
WBTV
Should we be concerned about polio?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Polio is seeing a resurgence. Earlier this month, the virus that causes polio was found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, the Associated Press reported.
WCNC
York Summerfest is here!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Novant: Private data was potentially exposed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Representatives with Novant Health have announced that some protected health information may have been disclosed due to the wrong configuration of an online tracking tool. The hospital system will begin mailing letters to some of its patients following possible disclosure. Novant Health launched a promotional campaign...
Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte
This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent. On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Lifestyle Reporter, Axios Local at Axios. Details. Fall Internship at Social Ape. Details. Property Accountant at Northwood Office. Details. Architect/Project Manager at Meyer Greeson Paullin Benson Architecture and Interior Design […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
thecharlottepost.com
8 Black-led Charlotte nonprofits earn cutting-edge $1.5M in grant support
8 Black-led Charlotte nonprofits earn cutting-edge $1.5M in grant support. Grassroots organizations share Ally Charitable Foundation philanthropy. West Side Community Land Trust, led by executive director Charis Blackman, is one of eight Charlotte nonprofits to earn Ally Charitable Foundation grants over the next two years. Eight Black-led Charlotte nonprofits are...
ourdavie.com
DME Racing to build new facility in Mocksville
DME Racing’s mission is simple: provide quality performance products and service to customers at reasonable prices. Over the past 20 years, that commitment has propelled owner Dimey Eddinger and DME Racing from a part-time passion into a full-time profession. The company now employs 13 and manufactures and ships premium motorcycle parts worldwide.
wccbcharlotte.com
National Thrift Shop Day
CHARLOTTE N.C.- Today is National Thrift Shop Day. Thrift stores are an easy way to shop without spending a lot of money. The Goodwill Boutique on South Boulevard offers an upscale thrifting experience. And the price is just right!
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
Four-day World Finals schedule loaded with fan activities, action-packed racing, big money
CONCORD, NC – By expanding to an epic four-day championship finale event, Nov. 2-5, the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte is bringing drivers and fans more action on and off the track. Parades, parties, autograph sessions and more will be featured throughout the...
secretcharlotte.co
Charlotte’s Newest Italian Restaurant Has A Burrata Bar, And We’re Making Reservations Now
Burrata has kind of become the star of cheeses this summer. If you haven’t already seen tons of recipes on your socials shining a light on this luxurious, yet simple ingredient, then we’re convinced you’re not following the right food accounts. Either way, burrata is having a bit of a moment, and so that’s why we’re really excited to see that Figo36, Charlotte’s newest Italian restaurant taking over where Orto used to be (it closed last December), has a burrata bar, among other amazing dishes.
Comments / 0