thecomeback.com
Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf
Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
LIV Golf May Have a Point About Tiger Woods Doing the PGA Tour’s Bidding
Accused of doing the PGA Tour’s bidding by ripping into his fellow golfers publicly for defecting to the LIV Golf Series in an antitrust lawsuit that was filed last a few weeks ago by players who joined the rebel circuit, 46-year-old golf superstar Tiger Woods appears to be doing just that.
golfmagic.com
LIV-linked Patrick Cantlay lashes out at PGA Tour before BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
CBS News
Tiger Woods arrives in Wilmington to discuss LIV Golf with PGA Tour's top players
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Imagine if Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid left the NBA and joined a brand new league overseas for a ton of money. Now, imagine LeBron James met with the remaining players and tried to convince them to stay in the NBA to save it as we know it. That's what's happening in the area, but only with golf.
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas explain impact of Tiger Woods rallying PGA Tour players in battle with LIV Golf
Tiger Woods made his presence felt in a top players-only meeting ahead of the BMW Championship on Tuesday. Woods flew in with Rickie Fowler (neither were playing in the tournament) to join some of the other top names in the sport to discuss the direction everything should go as the PGA Tour continues to square off with the LIV Golf League.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attend "good" LIV Golf meeting
Some of the world's best PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth attended a meeting about the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday afternoon. The crunch meeting surrounding the Saudi-backed golf circuit took place at an off-course hotel ahead of this week's second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
Golf World Reacts To New Tiger Woods Meeting Details
On Tuesday night, ESPN reported that Tiger Woods met with a select number of golfers to "discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world." One player who attended the meeting described...
ESPN
Tiger Woods, top PGA Tour players meet amid LIV Golf strife; expected to take suggestions to commissioner Jay Monahan
Tiger Woods arrived in Wilmington, Delaware, the site of this week's BMW Championship, on Tuesday to meet with a select number of players to discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world.
Tiger Woods to meet with PGA Tour players amid LIV Golf expansion: report
Tiger Woods is reportedly expected to meet with a group of players – including many of the top 20 players in the world – on Tuesday in order to "rally support" around the PGA Tour as LIV Golf continues to make waves. The meeting, which was first reported...
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Responded to Rory McIlroy’s Dig With a Subtle Shot of His Own
Greg Norman won't be impressed until Rory McIlroy wins 91 tournaments worldwide. The post LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Responded to Rory McIlroy’s Dig With a Subtle Shot of His Own appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN
PGA Tour golfers praise Tiger Woods' leadership amid LIV unrest, mum on details of meeting
The PGA Tour's top players aren't ready to reveal what was discussed during a meeting with Tiger Woods on Tuesday night, but many insist they're on the same page in terms of what the tour needs to do in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf. Many of the top 20...
Golf Digest
LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour: The summer of golf's discontent
Evidently, Tiger Woods is telling others in his small-radius circle-of-trust that he was offered something like $700 million to sign up for a Saudi-funded golf league. That is, LIV Golf before LIV Golf had its own Wikipedia page. When this supposed offer was made is unclear. Greg Norman said recently it was before he became the LIV commissioner last fall.
