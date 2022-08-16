Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Ravens Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly trimming down their quarterback room before Tuesday's deadline for roster cuts. All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. to reduce their roster from 90 to 85 players. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Ravens will move closer to that new limit by releasing Brett Hundley.
Mason Rudolph Not Happy With Reps in Steelers QB Battle
The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran has taken a back seat to Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers from analytics model that nailed Damian Harris' big season
Training camps are in full swing, which means the 2022 NFL regular season is right around the corner. Almost every team looks different than it did last season, creating an opportunity for owners to target 2022 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts. San Francisco is one team that will have a different quarterback under center, as Trey Lance will take over after primarily backing up Jimmy Garoppolo during his rookie season. Lance's mobility and big arm could create 2022 Fantasy football sleepers on San Francisco's roster.
Joey Porter Jr. headed to NFC East in latest Sports Illustrated mock draft
The 2022 college football season is just a few weeks away, and we have slowly started to see some mock drafts being released. The most recent one was one made by The Draft Wire, which had Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. headed to the Detroit Lions with the 29th overall pick. For this next one, NFL Draft Bible, a Sports Illustrated affiliate, released a 2023 NFL mock draft on Monday. In it, they also highlighted Porter, but to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 19th overall pick. From the perspective of the Eagles’ secondary compared to the Lions, theirs isn’t as struggling as...
fantasypros.com
4 Late-Round Quarterbacks to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are late-round draft picks our analysts are targeting in their 2022 fantasy football drafts. You can find all of the players they are targeting and avoiding through the links below, which are included in our full 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit. Players to Target & Avoid. Matthew Freedman: (Target...
NFL・
