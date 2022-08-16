ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Sherman improving the city's infrastructure

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — In order to prepare for big expansion projects by Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers, the city of Sherman is working to provide the high tech firms with upgraded water and sewer services. Over the next two years, the city is undertaking almost $200 million of utility...
SHERMAN, TX
ketr.org

Northeast Texas Trail to receive part of $25 million grant

The Northeast Texas Trail will be getting a big boost from a federal investment, thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation. The Northeast Texas Trail is a 130-mile path for walkers and bicyclists that runs from Farmersville through Paris to New Boston. The trail follows the route of a former rail corridor. Yesterday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that $25 million in federal funds will be awarded to two Texas trails. One is the Paseo Del Norte trail in El Paso County. The other is the Northeast Texas Trail. TxDOT says the money will be used to repair and build bridges, clear and upgrade trail surfaces, install trail amenities and improve safety features, among other purposes. TxDOT applied for the grant in partnership with the Northeast Texas Trail Association and the Paso del Norte Foundation. The funding is part of the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative.
GREENVILLE, TX
KRLD News Radio

New Denton Police Chief named

Denton has a new police chief, announced last night by City Manager Sara Hensley who says Doug Shoemaker will be sworn in on October 3rd. Shoemaker spent most of his law enforcement career in Missouri
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Grayson County, TX
Grayson County, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Sherman, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The District at Celina breaks ground

Work has begun on another piece of the puzzle that will form Celina’s future. On Tuesday, Dallas-based company Alpine Start Development broke ground on The District at Celina, a 303-unit four-story garden-style multifamily development located at 1055 South Oklahoma Drive.
CELINA, TX
KTEN.com

Historic bell returned to Milburn School

MILBURN, Okla. (KTEN) — The historic Milburn School bell survived a fire in the fall of 1956. "I could see it burning from Tishomingo, but we didn't have cell phones... we just barely had a phone... and we didn't know what it was until the next day," said Maxine Converse Neely, a graduate of Milburn's Class of 1956. "Then we heard, and I cried."
MILBURN, OK
KXII.com

Developers of Woodmen Circle Home plan to bring new life to the land

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -More than three months have passed since the demolition of Woodmen Circle Home and the developers are ready to bring new life to the land by bringing somewhere hundreds of Shermanites can call home once again. “The City knew from the time that we’re talking about participating...
SHERMAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Judge#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wealth
KTEN.com

Sherman students begin new academic year

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Wednesday marked the first day of school for the Sherman Bearcats. Dr. Tyson Bennett is entering his 17th year with the Sherman Independent School District, but this will be his first as the superintendent. “It's just like a big reunion,” he said. “It’s just exciting...
SHERMAN, TX
saobserver.com

GOP worries Beto could win the suburbs and they should be, Vote BETO!

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke drew thousands of people to a rally in Frisco during the weekend, prompting worry among some Collin County Republicans. “Texas is turning blue,” Kyle Sims, a GOP Collin County precinct chair, told his Facebook followers after seeing the size of O’Rourke’s crowd. “Collin County is turning blue.”
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris – Lamar County Health District

The Paris Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report published Monday afternoon shows 314 active cases of the virus and one new death from the disease. There were 27 new positive PCR tests and 96 positive Antigen Tests.
PARIS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
KXII.com

Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Nearly a thousand acres of land caught fire Monday afternoon in Gainesville. Around 20 agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to County Road 2070 where fire had burned up land, a camper and several vehicles, which crews said were empty at the time. No injuries were...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KXII.com

30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Stephen Kruse said he stumbled upon the find of a lifetime in May when he decided to take a shortcut back to his vehicle after a long day hunting along the North Sulphur River. “That was the best decision I ever made because about one hundred...
KTEN.com

Fleeing felon caught in Marshall County briar patch

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A man wanted for kidnapping and assault in Grayson County was arrested in Marshall County Wednesday after trying to evade arrest. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Clay Lee Jones, rammed two patrol units in a car that had been stolen from Kingston, then fled on foot following a brief pursuit on Tuesday night.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy