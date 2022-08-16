Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Sherman improving the city's infrastructure
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — In order to prepare for big expansion projects by Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers, the city of Sherman is working to provide the high tech firms with upgraded water and sewer services. Over the next two years, the city is undertaking almost $200 million of utility...
ketr.org
Northeast Texas Trail to receive part of $25 million grant
The Northeast Texas Trail will be getting a big boost from a federal investment, thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation. The Northeast Texas Trail is a 130-mile path for walkers and bicyclists that runs from Farmersville through Paris to New Boston. The trail follows the route of a former rail corridor. Yesterday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that $25 million in federal funds will be awarded to two Texas trails. One is the Paseo Del Norte trail in El Paso County. The other is the Northeast Texas Trail. TxDOT says the money will be used to repair and build bridges, clear and upgrade trail surfaces, install trail amenities and improve safety features, among other purposes. TxDOT applied for the grant in partnership with the Northeast Texas Trail Association and the Paso del Norte Foundation. The funding is part of the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative.
Second company working on McKinney National Airport terminal files for bankruptcy
The second company to work on the new executive terminal at McKinney National Airport filed for bankruptcy. (Rendering courtesy CaCO Architecture) A project to finish a nearly $7 million terminal at McKinney National Airport has encountered its second significant snag. McKinney City Council agreed Aug. 16 to end a contract...
New Denton Police Chief named
Denton has a new police chief, announced last night by City Manager Sara Hensley who says Doug Shoemaker will be sworn in on October 3rd. Shoemaker spent most of his law enforcement career in Missouri
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
The District at Celina breaks ground
Work has begun on another piece of the puzzle that will form Celina’s future. On Tuesday, Dallas-based company Alpine Start Development broke ground on The District at Celina, a 303-unit four-story garden-style multifamily development located at 1055 South Oklahoma Drive.
KTEN.com
Historic bell returned to Milburn School
MILBURN, Okla. (KTEN) — The historic Milburn School bell survived a fire in the fall of 1956. "I could see it burning from Tishomingo, but we didn't have cell phones... we just barely had a phone... and we didn't know what it was until the next day," said Maxine Converse Neely, a graduate of Milburn's Class of 1956. "Then we heard, and I cried."
What’s Developing: It’s Fairview Time to Add to Collin County’s Residential Growth
It’s Fairview‘s turn to grow. Most of the cities in Collin County have experienced a torrent of residential development. Now, the town of Fairview — an 8.7-square-mile space tucked between Allen’s northern side and McKinney’s southern border — is set to grow with a major apartment community in the works.
KXII.com
Developers of Woodmen Circle Home plan to bring new life to the land
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -More than three months have passed since the demolition of Woodmen Circle Home and the developers are ready to bring new life to the land by bringing somewhere hundreds of Shermanites can call home once again. “The City knew from the time that we’re talking about participating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTEN.com
Sherman students begin new academic year
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Wednesday marked the first day of school for the Sherman Bearcats. Dr. Tyson Bennett is entering his 17th year with the Sherman Independent School District, but this will be his first as the superintendent. “It's just like a big reunion,” he said. “It’s just exciting...
saobserver.com
GOP worries Beto could win the suburbs and they should be, Vote BETO!
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke drew thousands of people to a rally in Frisco during the weekend, prompting worry among some Collin County Republicans. “Texas is turning blue,” Kyle Sims, a GOP Collin County precinct chair, told his Facebook followers after seeing the size of O’Rourke’s crowd. “Collin County is turning blue.”
easttexasradio.com
Paris – Lamar County Health District
The Paris Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report published Monday afternoon shows 314 active cases of the virus and one new death from the disease. There were 27 new positive PCR tests and 96 positive Antigen Tests.
Cooke County wildfire is now about 95% contained
A North Texas wildfire is about 95 percent contained this morning. The Cooke County “CW” fire has burned nearly 350 acres west of I-35 about three miles south of Gainesville High School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXII.com
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
KXII.com
Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Nearly a thousand acres of land caught fire Monday afternoon in Gainesville. Around 20 agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to County Road 2070 where fire had burned up land, a camper and several vehicles, which crews said were empty at the time. No injuries were...
Jackpot worth over $360,000 won at casino near Oklahoma/Texas border
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds. That dream was a reality...
KSAT 12
Texas executes Kosoul Chanthakoummane for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas executed Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home. It was the second execution this year in a state that typically puts more people to death than any other.
Texas executes man for slaying of real estate agent in a Dallas-area model home
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection at...
Oklahoma school closes due to COVID-19 cases
Although students haven't been back in class for long, an Oklahoma school district says it is already dealing with COVID-19.
KXII.com
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Stephen Kruse said he stumbled upon the find of a lifetime in May when he decided to take a shortcut back to his vehicle after a long day hunting along the North Sulphur River. “That was the best decision I ever made because about one hundred...
KTEN.com
Fleeing felon caught in Marshall County briar patch
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A man wanted for kidnapping and assault in Grayson County was arrested in Marshall County Wednesday after trying to evade arrest. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Clay Lee Jones, rammed two patrol units in a car that had been stolen from Kingston, then fled on foot following a brief pursuit on Tuesday night.
Comments / 0