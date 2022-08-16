ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Ride to Remember honors Windsor police officer who died from COVID-19

The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12tH86_0hJoTZi700

Flashing red and blue lights from police cars reflected against the wet roads on Monday afternoon as motorcycles roared behind them through Windsor, all leading the way for a trailer donning the faces of 608 law enforcement officers who died last year.

Windsor police officer Ty Powell’s photo was among them.

Powell died of COVID-19 on Oct. 13. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Powell, and their five children.

“It means a lot that we’re all here to remember Ty,” Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer said Monday. “He was a very special member of our police force for almost 20 years.”

As a lover of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Powell would have loved Monday’s ride, Windsor Police Chief Rick Klimek said. Powell and his wife would go on road trips on their motorcycles, he said, and Powell had just purchased a new motorcycle before he got sick.

Monday’s event was part of the national Ride to Remember by the organization Beyond the Call of Duty. Every year, the group of motorcyclists escorts a trailer across the country to honor law enforcement officers who died in the previous year.

“We do this for two main reasons: One is to let the families know their loved ones will not be forgotten,” said Jagrut Shah, founder of Beyond the Call of Duty. “The second is to let the departments know that what you’re going through, everyone in the nation is going through, and more so that your loved one is being talked about across the nation. Not just within the city or the county or state.”

Last year, the group honored 339 officers who died in 2020. In 2021, the number of officers recognized by the group almost doubled, and for the first time in several years it included a Northern Colorado police officer.

According to a report issued by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, line of duty deaths went up 55% in 2021, largely due to COVID-19.

Powell’s family and other community members welcomed the convoy at the Windsor Police Department just before 4 p.m. Monday. Powell’s wife was given a blue flower to place next to her husband’s photo on the trailer, and Beyond the Call of Duty group members joined the family in a prayer.

Powell worked at the Windsor Police Department for 19 years and previously spent one year each at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was a great guy, he was a perfect guy to work with,” Klimek said. “As a team member, he was always willing to help.”

Powell once responded to a medical call where a young man had saved his father’s life, and Powell went out of his way to get the young man tickets to a wrestling event he wanted to go to but couldn’t afford, Klimek said.

“He didn’t have to do that. He went out of his way to do that,” Klimek said. “That’s just one of the many things that Ty would do on a regular basis, just like all the other men and women who work for our department.”

Klimek said Powell was a positive person with “a good laugh and a good attitude towards life.” He was a big man, “but once you got to know him he was just a big teddy bear.”

During Monday's reception, the department also retired Powell’s badge number.

“I couldn’t image listening to anybody else answer to 958 on the radio,” Klimek said. “There was only one and only ‘Ty Powell 958.’ “

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora police said woman, 22, mum about gunfire injury early Saturday

AURORA | Neither a 22-year-old woman nor her friend offered police details about how the woman was wounded by gunfire early Saturday, according to Aurora police. The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital some time before 3 a.m. with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, police said in a social media post.
AURORA, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Retired EPPD K9 Unit dog attacks woman

In early August, Estes Park Police Officers responded to the scene of a dog attack involving the retired EPPD K9 Unit dog, Diego. EPPD Interim Chief of Police Corey Pass released the following details of the attack:. “On 080322 at 9:28 p.m. EPPD officers were dispatched to a home in...
ESTES PARK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Windsor, CO
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Windsor, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

17-year-old boy turns himself in after deadly Aurora shooting on Beeler Street

A 17-year-old boy turned himself on Monday after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on N Beeler Street on Aug. 8, Aurora Police Department confirmed in an updated press release. According to APD, police responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Beeler around 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 8, where the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. On Monday evening, police say the teen suspect was taken into custody after he turned himself in, and he now faces a charge for First-Degree Murder. There was no booking image available for the suspect, since he is considered a juvenile.The case will be prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
AURORA, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawn Powell
Person
Ty Powell
CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Police Cars#Covid 19#Harley Davidson#Beyond The Call Of Duty
9NEWS

Possible plea deal in killing of 32-year-old woman

DENVER — On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later. Denver Police arrested 18-year-old Neshan Johnson and an unnamed 14-year-old. According to court documents, the two teenagers were in the car ahead of Cabriales and thought she hit their car from behind. Court documents say the 14-year-old then grabbed a semi-automatic weapon and fired 15 to 20 shots into Cabriales' car.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

Two killed after speeding car runs red light in Aurora

Two drivers were killed early Sunday morning when one of them drove through a red light at East 40th Avenue and North Tower Road, according the Aurora Police Department.  The crash was reported at 2:16 a.m. Preliminary indications from APD investigators indicate a 2005 Honda sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed going northbound on Tower. The Honda struck a 2000 Lexus sedan in the intersection. The Lexus caught fire, per APD. Both drivers, the only occupants of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene. The intersection was closed for APD's investigation for several hours, but was re-opened later Sunday morning. The department is asking for witnesses, particularly those who might have dashcam video of the incident, to contact its investigators.
AURORA, CO
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy