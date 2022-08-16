Read full article on original website
Related
Rusk County Commissioners approves PAWSitive Change prison dog program
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Commissioners Court announced Thursday they approved the PAWSitive prison dog program which will match at-risk dogs with inmates. The program includes “intense rehabilitation” with a mission to teach inmates how to cooperate, engage in positive team settings and become aware of the needs of others, according to officials. […]
KLTV
Wood County fire marshal says burn ban still in effect despite rain
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Marshal Tully Davidson said that residents need to remember that the county remains under a burn ban. Davidson said that he’s received several calls from people who live in the county asking if they are allowed to burn now that some rain came through the area.
KLTV
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
We have had a little rain in East Texas, but local fire officials say it’s simply not enough to call off the burn bans. City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The pilot program is designed to support employees of...
Detour planned for State Highway 135 in Gregg County next week
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Drivers will have a detour starting next Wednesday as Texas Department of Transportation crews start resurfacing operations on State Highway 135. According to TxDOT, the SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk County line. Southbound traffic will remain open on SH 135 utilizing a lane shift.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Tyler’s proposed budget to fund demolition of substandard buildings
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
KLTV
Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies...
KLTV
First day back to school in Anderson County
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
KLTV
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash has occurred in Smith County Wednesday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, the wreck, which is near the intersection of FM 346 and CR 122, has closed down traffic in both directions while first responders work at the scene. Flint-Gresham...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We have had a...
KLTV
Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Judge Bill Stoudt said commissioners selected the company Conterra. He says the county is fortunate since it installed hard line to all of its precinct outlets about ten years ago.
KLTV
Whitehouse to see new community center, other benefits from new budget
The little monkey who ran away from a vehicle parked at a dollar store and then was run over by a car is now in a sanctuary and is still recovering. Take a look!. Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school. Updated:...
KLTV
Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks described current drought conditions as “disastrous” at Tuesday’s meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court. Brooks offered an update on drought conditions as Smith County remains under a burn ban. The 90-day ban, issued on July 5,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Sole survivor of White House lightning strike is on the road to recovery
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. Some residents in Mineola are concerned about plans to demolish a home that sits in the city’s historic district off Johnson Street. Updated: 30 minutes ago. The City of Tyler's Adriana Rodriquez tells us...
KLTV
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. We have had a...
KLTV
Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway
KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Hemphill school board president, Kim Scales, about the creation of knives crafted from the gymnasium floor as mementos. An East Texas town is facing a whopper of a price tag to resurface eight blocks of roadway. Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s...
KLTV
WebXtra: Hawkins leadership has sticker shock over cost of street resurfacing
Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school. “Our goal this morning was to show up for the Bustos family," said Lt. Matt Lazarine with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Cody Roberts Trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
ktbb.com
TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project
TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
KLTV
City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to support their employees, the City of Tyler is allowing parents to bring their babies to work. The pilot program is designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
49 dogs seized from Cherokee County ‘puppy mill,’ Nicholas Pet Haven pleas for help
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven began asking the public for help on Tuesday in placing about 50 dogs in loving foster homes. This is after they were found at a puppy mill in Cherokee County. According to the shelter, 3-4 dogs each were stuffed into many stacked up rabbit cages. All dogs […]
Comments / 0