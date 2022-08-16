ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County Commissioners approves PAWSitive Change prison dog program

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Commissioners Court announced Thursday they approved the PAWSitive prison dog program which will match at-risk dogs with inmates. The program includes “intense rehabilitation” with a mission to teach inmates how to cooperate, engage in positive team settings and become aware of the needs of others, according to officials. […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Wood County fire marshal says burn ban still in effect despite rain

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Marshal Tully Davidson said that residents need to remember that the county remains under a burn ban. Davidson said that he’s received several calls from people who live in the county asking if they are allowed to burn now that some rain came through the area.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Detour planned for State Highway 135 in Gregg County next week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Drivers will have a detour starting next Wednesday as Texas Department of Transportation crews start resurfacing operations on State Highway 135. According to TxDOT, the SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk County line. Southbound traffic will remain open on SH 135 utilizing a lane shift.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler’s proposed budget to fund demolition of substandard buildings

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish 'Kitchens' home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

First day back to school in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash has occurred in Smith County Wednesday evening. According to our reporter at the scene, the wreck, which is near the intersection of FM 346 and CR 122, has closed down traffic in both directions while first responders work at the scene. Flint-Gresham...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD

Storm blows roof off Maydell VFD
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Judge Bill Stoudt said commissioners selected the company Conterra. He says the county is fortunate since it installed hard line to all of its precinct outlets about ten years ago.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Sole survivor of White House lightning strike is on the road to recovery

Sole survivor of White House lightning strike is on the road to recovery
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway

HAWKINS, Texas - An East Texas town is facing a whopper of a price tag to resurface eight blocks of roadway.
HAWKINS, TX
CBS19

1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project

TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to support their employees, the City of Tyler is allowing parents to bring their babies to work. The pilot program is designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
TYLER, TX

