Franklin, TN

mix929.com

Best Lunches in Nashville Under $10!

With the price of everything going up except our paychecks, bargains are always welcome! And NashToday has brought us a list of the top lunches in Nashville under $10!. The seasoned chicken tender sandwich from MacHenry’s Meat and Three. Grilled Cheese or Cheeseburger from H&T’s Home Cooking. A...
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

FOURTH ANNUAL BARK N’ SPLASH BASH RETURNS SEPTEMBER 10TH

FOURTH ANNUAL BARK N’ SPLASH BASH RETURNS SEPTEMBER 10TH. The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will partner with the Williamson County Animal Center to host the Fourth Annual Bark ‘n Splash Bash on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Due to popular demand, this “paw-some” event returns for all dogs to have a chance to paddle and play while raising money for the animal center.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

World's largest Christmas light spectacular coming to Horizon Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Enchant, says they are the world’s largest holiday-themed light event and that they will coming to Nashville with 4 million lights. Enchant has announced that the light extravaganza will make it's first appearance in Nashville at First Horizon Park. The event producers say doors...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Sun Records opening its newest Host Kitchen Sun Diner in Franklin

Marking a 70th anniversary milestone, Sun Records has expanded its nostalgic Memphis eatery, Sun Diner, into Franklin. Through a partnership with Franklin Junction, a restaurant e-commerce growth platform, consumers in Franklin will be able to order Sun Diner from major delivery platforms, including UberEats and DoorDash. The diner offers a...
FRANKLIN, TN
franklinis.com

Clark Family Continues Kilwins Tradition in Downtown Franklin

Since 1947, Kilwins has been a celebrated part of Americana having earned a reputation for providing high-quality chocolates, ice cream, and confections combined with excellent service. Kilwins’ heritage was built on the simple premise of creating products from the finest ingredients and providing customers with great service. When Kilwins...
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

Smyrna BBQ Festival Brings Thousands to The District

Great barbecue and music brought thousands to Smyrna’s Depot District along Front Street. The 9th Annual Smyrna Barbecue Festival offered food trucks from some of the best barbecue businesses in the area, and the happy sauce-smudged faces of those attending showed it was another successful event. “The first year...
SMYRNA, TN
rejournals.com

Nashville’s Moore Building reaches topping-out point

One of the tallest new buildings in Nashville’s Midtown district has reached its highest point. National developer Portman and Creed Investment Company will celebrate the topping out of the Moore Building, a highly amenitized 16-story office tower with street-level retail. Construction is set for completion in February 2023. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

WSMV 4 to add 3 p.m. newscast, additional local programming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 will be starting a new hour-long 3 p.m. weekday newscast beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The station will also be expanding its midday news by 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, WSMV will also expand Today In Nashville to an hour and will be moving the lifestyle program to 2 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband’s Late Parents

This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ’s late parents, James and Allison Burns. “I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

$20,000 in Potential Sign-on Bonuses at VA Nurses Career Fair in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – In Murfreesboro, there will be special career fair for nurses at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center. Officials told WGNS NEWS it will be a walk-in hiring fair on Thursday, August 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murfreesboro campus. According to information submitted to WGNS, “Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to exceptional applicants.”
MURFREESBORO, TN

