Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
The Gospel Music Association Announced Nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove AwardsVeronica Charnell MediaNashville, TN
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
mix929.com
Best Lunches in Nashville Under $10!
With the price of everything going up except our paychecks, bargains are always welcome! And NashToday has brought us a list of the top lunches in Nashville under $10!. The seasoned chicken tender sandwich from MacHenry’s Meat and Three. Grilled Cheese or Cheeseburger from H&T’s Home Cooking. A...
franklinis.com
FOURTH ANNUAL BARK N’ SPLASH BASH RETURNS SEPTEMBER 10TH
FOURTH ANNUAL BARK N’ SPLASH BASH RETURNS SEPTEMBER 10TH. The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will partner with the Williamson County Animal Center to host the Fourth Annual Bark ‘n Splash Bash on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Due to popular demand, this “paw-some” event returns for all dogs to have a chance to paddle and play while raising money for the animal center.
franklinis.com
‘ICE!’ IS BACK! GAYLORD OPRYLAND’S ARCTIC HOLIDAY TRADITION RETURNS AFTER TWO-YEAR HIATUS
Beloved Tale ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Told Through Ice Sculptures. (August 17, 2022) NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gaylord Opryland Resort invites guests to “freeze the day” this Christmas as the longtime holiday tradition, ICE!, returns to the annual A Country Christmas celebration Nov. 11, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023, after a two-year hiatus.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, announces founder Austin Ray, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro...
fox17.com
World's largest Christmas light spectacular coming to Horizon Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Enchant, says they are the world’s largest holiday-themed light event and that they will coming to Nashville with 4 million lights. Enchant has announced that the light extravaganza will make it's first appearance in Nashville at First Horizon Park. The event producers say doors...
franklinis.com
Scout’s Pub will celebrate International Dog Day during Scout’s Pup Day, Aug. 26
Scout’s Pub will celebrate International Dog Day during Scout’s Pup Day, Aug. 26. Scout’s Pub, the Southern gastropub in Franklin’s Westhaven community from A. Marshall Hospitality, will celebrate International Dog Day on August 26 during Scout’s Pup Day from 12 – 6 p.m. All...
World's Largest Christmas Light Display Coming To Nashville
The event includes over 4 million lights, a 100-foot-tall tree, ice skating rink and more.
williamsonhomepage.com
Sun Records opening its newest Host Kitchen Sun Diner in Franklin
Marking a 70th anniversary milestone, Sun Records has expanded its nostalgic Memphis eatery, Sun Diner, into Franklin. Through a partnership with Franklin Junction, a restaurant e-commerce growth platform, consumers in Franklin will be able to order Sun Diner from major delivery platforms, including UberEats and DoorDash. The diner offers a...
New rides added to State Fair include monster trucks, Minecraft funhouse
Hold on to your hats Tennesseans, the Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair will be adding nine new rides to the midway!
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
franklinis.com
Clark Family Continues Kilwins Tradition in Downtown Franklin
Since 1947, Kilwins has been a celebrated part of Americana having earned a reputation for providing high-quality chocolates, ice cream, and confections combined with excellent service. Kilwins’ heritage was built on the simple premise of creating products from the finest ingredients and providing customers with great service. When Kilwins...
Nashville all-girls school pauses decision to allow anyone who identifies as female to apply
A private all-girls school in Nashville is back-tracking on a major decision made last week.
Smyrna BBQ Festival Brings Thousands to The District
Great barbecue and music brought thousands to Smyrna’s Depot District along Front Street. The 9th Annual Smyrna Barbecue Festival offered food trucks from some of the best barbecue businesses in the area, and the happy sauce-smudged faces of those attending showed it was another successful event. “The first year...
rejournals.com
Nashville’s Moore Building reaches topping-out point
One of the tallest new buildings in Nashville’s Midtown district has reached its highest point. National developer Portman and Creed Investment Company will celebrate the topping out of the Moore Building, a highly amenitized 16-story office tower with street-level retail. Construction is set for completion in February 2023. The...
wgnsradio.com
Barfield Elementary, custodians say success is about all about children, how people treat each other
Roots at Barfield Elementary don’t just run deep, they are the cornerstone of a nurturing and successful school. With a combined 80+ years of experience, the custodial team has become a critical part of providing a clean and safe environment for all the children who call the school their home.
WSMV
WSMV 4 to add 3 p.m. newscast, additional local programming
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 will be starting a new hour-long 3 p.m. weekday newscast beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The station will also be expanding its midday news by 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, WSMV will also expand Today In Nashville to an hour and will be moving the lifestyle program to 2 p.m.
TN teacher’s TikTok of working on the weekend to catalog books goes viral
A TikTok posted by a Murfreesboro teacher explaining why she came into work on a Saturday has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on the platform.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband’s Late Parents
This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ’s late parents, James and Allison Burns. “I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
wgnsradio.com
$20,000 in Potential Sign-on Bonuses at VA Nurses Career Fair in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – In Murfreesboro, there will be special career fair for nurses at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center. Officials told WGNS NEWS it will be a walk-in hiring fair on Thursday, August 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murfreesboro campus. According to information submitted to WGNS, “Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to exceptional applicants.”
