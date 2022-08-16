Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Safety check for Stonewall schools
STONEWALL, Okla. (KTEN) — Pontotoc County deputies spent time Thursday morning getting to know the layout of Stonewall Public Schools elementary, and middle-high school campuses. "Making things safer for our kids is what it is all about," Stonewall Public Schools Superintendent Greg Lovelis said. During the walkthrough, deputies became...
KTEN.com
Historic school bell returns to Milburn
MILBURN, Okla., (KTEN)-- Wednesday morning, the historic Milburn school bell passed down through 3 generations returned to its original home at Milburn schools. "The bell would ring every morning, and you would have no trouble hearing it," Milburn class of 1956 graduate Maxine Converse Neely said. Milburn's first schoolhouse burned...
KTEN.com
Sherman students begin new academic year
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Wednesday marked the first day of school for the Sherman Bearcats. Dr. Tyson Bennett is entering his 17th year with the Sherman Independent School District, but this will be his first as the superintendent. “It's just like a big reunion,” he said. “It’s just exciting...
Oklahoma kids, teens make USA Mullet Championships finals
Six Oklahoma boys are finalists in the USA Mullet Championships - and they need your help to win!
KXII.com
First day of School for Sherman ISD
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wednesday was the first day of school for Sherman ISD and Ada Public Schools. Many emotions went through the Sory Elementary drop off as parents dropped off their kids for their first day of school, excitement and tears were just a couple of emotions, and News 12 caught up with some of them on what they are most looking forward to.
KXII.com
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
Oklahoma school closes due to COVID-19 cases
Although students haven't been back in class for long, an Oklahoma school district says it is already dealing with COVID-19.
KXII.com
The Owen Foundation is newest members of Durant Area Chamber of Commerce
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A unique nonprofit organization is the newest member of the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Durant community has been extremely receptive of our mission in the area so we are super excited to make it official and become a member of the Durant Chamber of Commerce,” Founder and Executive Director of The Owen Foundation Brina Dutton said.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
KXII.com
Sherman Police search for forgery suspect
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
madillrecord.net
Community assists in arrest of dangerous fugitive
A Grayson County man is in jail after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. On the night of August 16, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with searching for Clay Jones. Jones, a 25-year-old male from Whitesboro, Texas, was...
KWTX
Fugitive broke into home through doggy door, Oklahoma woman says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A fugitive out of Grayson County was arrested Wednesday morning after an overnight manhunt in Marshall County. Bobbi Weeks said her husband Lance saw a man with dark hair walking in front of their porch Wednesday morning. He went inside and called 911. “The cops...
KTEN.com
Five notable Ardmore boxers showcased and honored
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Decades of history has been made at the Eastside Renaissance recreation center in downtown Ardmore. Now, five notable boxers who all trained in this same ring are being honored where it all began. Gene Armstrong, Joe Lewis, Gary Raymond, Kermit Cain and Eric Fields are...
KXII.com
Denison developers say Chick-Fil-A nearing completion, opening
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Developers have a better idea when that new Chick-Fil-A in Denison will open. If you’ve recently drive by the new location on West Morton Street, you may have noticed construction is complete. There’s also a sign that applications are being accepted inside from 8 a.m....
KXII.com
Tishomingo moves to stage four for water conservation
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Tishomingo has entered stage four for water conservation. The city passed Ordinance No. 2022-05 during Monday night’s city council meeting. According to the city, stage four is triggered when the daily water usage reaches ninety-six percent or more of plant capacity for...
KTEN.com
Four-year-old found living with deceased mother
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A four-year-old girl was found in a Pontotoc County home after her mother had been dead for as long as two days. A neighbor called for help after noticing the girl sitting by herself on the front steps of the residence along County Road 3557 just south of Ada early Friday morning.
KXII.com
Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Nearly a thousand acres of land caught fire Monday afternoon in Gainesville. Around 20 agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to County Road 2070 where fire had burned up land, a camper and several vehicles, which crews said were empty at the time. No injuries were...
americanracehorse.com
Leading Texas Stallion My Golden Song Passes Away at Age 19
Texas stallion My Golden Song died on August 6 of natural causes at Valor Farm in Pilot Point, Texas. The son of Unbridled’s Song was 19.A model of consistency as a stallion, My Golden Song was Texas’ leading freshman sire in 2011 and perennially ranked among the top five sires in the state for the following decade. He sired two Texas-bred graded stakes winners: Thegirlinthatsong and Fiftyshadesofgold.
easttexasradio.com
Paris – Lamar County Health District
The Paris Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report published Monday afternoon shows 314 active cases of the virus and one new death from the disease. There were 27 new positive PCR tests and 96 positive Antigen Tests.
KTEN.com
Colorful painted rocks around Texoma
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) -- A couple who owns a small business shop in Bonham decided to spread kindness through the simple gesture of painting and hiding rocks for other people to find. They say it's a great way to boost peoples mood and enjoy themselves outdoors. It started with a...
