ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
ENTERTAINMENT
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Kaczynski
Daily Beast

Disgraced Bill O’Reilly Eyes Job at Chris Cuomo’s New Network

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. NewsNation is apparently not done stacking its roster with media men accused of misconduct. Bill...
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

Bombshell verdict stuns conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as Fox News braces amid lawsuit over election lies

A jury hits MAGA loyalist Alex Jones with $50 million in fines for lying about the Sandy Hook massacre and putting grieving parents through “hell.” MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on the warning for other conspiracy theorists spewing lies. Fox News is facing a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, alleging the network lied about the election and defamed the company. Mother Jones’ David Corn saying, “This jury has sent a signal that we’re not gonna allow First Amendment rights to protect the promotion of reckless disinformation.”Aug. 9, 2022.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Democrats#Secretary Of State#Nazi#Republican#Whatsapp Ny Press News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Deadline

Fox News Gains In Total Day Viewers In July; ‘The Five’ And ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Top Shows

Click here to read the full article. Fox News gained in total day viewers in July in what was otherwise a ratings falloff across the board in the key cable news demographic. Fox News was up 13% in total day viewers to an average of 1.35 million compared to the same month last year. MSNBC was down 1% to 765,000, and CNN was off by 10% to 541,000. All major cable news networks were down in the 25-54 demographic. Fox News averaged 194,000 viewers, down 5%; CNN was at 110,000, down 15% and MSNBC was at 84,000, down 19%. In primetime, Fox News...
NFL
Fox News

NYT severs ties with Palestinian freelancer following surfaced social media posts calling to kill Jews

The New York Times cut ties with a Palestinian journalist who had contributed to the paper's recent coverage of the escalated Israel-Gaza conflict. Last week, the pro-Israel media watchdog group Honest Reporting put a spotlight on the social media history of Fady Hanona, a freelance producer and fixer who was credited by The Times in multiple stories published this month.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy