arizona.edu
$1.4M effort develops reusable sponges to soak up harmful chemicals from water
University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University researchers are developing specialized, reusable sponges to remove a group of chemicals known as PFAS from water. The team, led by chemical and environmental engineering assistant professor Vicky Karanikola, has received $1.487 million from the Arizona Board of Regents, with $1.24 million allocated to UArizona.
UArizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy Ranked No. 5 by American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy
More than $20 million in National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants and contracts in fiscal year 2021 propelled the University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy to No. 5 in American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) rankings. A transformational $50 million gift from alumnus R. Ken Coit...
The Princeton Review: UArizona one of America's 'Best Colleges'
The University of Arizona has earned recognition in The Princeton Review's "The Best 388 Colleges for 2023," receiving top ratings in fire safety (98), sustainability (87) and quality of life (87). All ratings are based on a scale of 60 to 99, with 99 being the best possible score. The...
