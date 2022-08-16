Read full article on original website
KWTX
Waco city leaders discuss property tax rate decrease
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City council members discussed a proposal Tuesday to lower the property tax rate, arguing business and property owners need support during these challenging times. The proposal to lower Waco’s tax rate a quarter of a penny would mean the lowest rate in over a decade.
KWTX
Gatesville residents pay hundreds more on electric bills after meters change
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A complete shock for Gatesville resident Paige Burkham came in the mail. She received her electric bill, alerting her that she owes over $600 for her one bedroom one bath home. Her last bill was just $94. “Like our bill says we use like 4,000 kWh...
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead fixes well; Waco-area water restrictions rage on
Fresh rain Wednesday and Thursday, with more in the forecast, provided a little relief to the Waco area’s main water source as cities and water providers continue to enforce water restrictions and keep tabs on water consumption during an especially hot, dry summer. All of McLennan County, along with...
cw39.com
Central Texas Couple Sees Skyhigh Electric Bill
GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) – As we slowly inch towards fall many are starting to see summer bills catch up to them. One bill being electricity is where some are starting to see sky-high prices. Mike Thoreson and his wife, Michelle Wren-Thoreson have a bill that costs almost $1200.
fox44news.com
Water supply company issues immediate restrictions
McLENNAN / FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Levi Water Supply Corporation is now under emergency conditions due to the water plant on Water Well Road being out of service. Manager Jim Sheffield said in a release on Thursday morning that this area serves McLennan County and Falls County, east of Lorena. He also said there will not be any outside watering of yards or recreational water use – and that any outside watering or recreational water use could result in the discontinuing of water service.
KCEN TV NBC 6
6 Fix: Copperas Cove woman without A/C for over a month
Catrina Jackson's A/C went out July 14. She called her home warranty company, but a month later, no repair in sight. So, she called 6 Fix for help.
Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend
FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
KWTX
Pickup Outfitters relocating to new building in Waco with more retail space
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pickup Outfitters, a vehicle accessory retailer in Central Texas, announced it will be moving to a new location after owners Jay and Carol Ehret purchased the building at 4533-35 W Waco Drive. After remodeling is complete, Pickup Outfitters will relocate from its current location at 220...
COVID-19 precautions become normal in Central Texas school districts
TEMPLE, Texas — For more than two years, the COVID-19 pandemic had been a front runner of concerns during the school year. However, this year as students and staff return to the classroom the virus has taken a back seat to safety and security. But, that doesn't necessarily mean...
City of Waco giving extra hours to water lawns in updated water restrictions
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is loosening up on its mandatory water restrictions imposed on the city, giving residents a little more time in the mornings to water their lawns. On July 13, the city imposed Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan due to low water...
inforney.com
New battery distribution center opens in Temple
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
dailytrib.com
Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College
Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
WacoTrib.com
Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility
Waco OKs $12.4 million for TSTC center over time; County OKs $8.4 million up front Damaged embankment at Lake Brazos dam getting $9 million repair. The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas governor stops at Temple business, says it's an example of economy growth in state
East Penn Manufacturing Company is a family-owned company that has become a global leader in battery manufacturing. Abbott says it's what's needed for the economy.
fox44news.com
Power outage ends at McLennan County Jail
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The McLennan County Jail was without power on Thursday morning. Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX 44 News that the power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m., and was fully restored by around 10 a.m. Sheriff McNamara says the backup generators were running and...
WacoTrib.com
Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake
The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
News Channel 25
Bell County Attorney: Proposed marijuana proposition in Killeen interferes with state law
It’s still a few months until Election Day but the proposed decriminalization of marijuana in the city of Killeen is on the mind of many. It will be on the ballot come November 8, but if this ordinance passes enforcing it would be a challenge. On July 24 it...
fox44news.com
Drive-Thru Food Distribution coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Bell County are holding their monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Tuesday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until the supplies are gone. It is being held at 712...
KWTX
Central Texas father uses mobile app to find son who crashed off a bridge in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteer firefighters in Falls County rescued a young man from his vehicle after he drove off a bridge Tuesday evening thanks, in part, to his father using the Life360 app. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and others,...
KWTX
National Thrift Store Day highlights a bigger meaning: The millions of pounds of clothing sitting in landfills
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The amount of waste that comes from the cycle of keeping up with fashion trends and dumping the old for the new is constantly growing. In today’s era of fast fashion and constantly changing trends, fashion is here one day and gone the next. Instead...
