Waco, TX

KWTX

Waco city leaders discuss property tax rate decrease

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City council members discussed a proposal Tuesday to lower the property tax rate, arguing business and property owners need support during these challenging times. The proposal to lower Waco’s tax rate a quarter of a penny would mean the lowest rate in over a decade.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bellmead fixes well; Waco-area water restrictions rage on

Fresh rain Wednesday and Thursday, with more in the forecast, provided a little relief to the Waco area’s main water source as cities and water providers continue to enforce water restrictions and keep tabs on water consumption during an especially hot, dry summer. All of McLennan County, along with...
WACO, TX
cw39.com

Central Texas Couple Sees Skyhigh Electric Bill

GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) – As we slowly inch towards fall many are starting to see summer bills catch up to them. One bill being electricity is where some are starting to see sky-high prices. Mike Thoreson and his wife, Michelle Wren-Thoreson have a bill that costs almost $1200.
GATESVILLE, TX
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
Waco, TX
Business
fox44news.com

Water supply company issues immediate restrictions

McLENNAN / FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Levi Water Supply Corporation is now under emergency conditions due to the water plant on Water Well Road being out of service. Manager Jim Sheffield said in a release on Thursday morning that this area serves McLennan County and Falls County, east of Lorena. He also said there will not be any outside watering of yards or recreational water use – and that any outside watering or recreational water use could result in the discontinuing of water service.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
B106

Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend

FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Pickup Outfitters relocating to new building in Waco with more retail space

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pickup Outfitters, a vehicle accessory retailer in Central Texas, announced it will be moving to a new location after owners Jay and Carol Ehret purchased the building at 4533-35 W Waco Drive. After remodeling is complete, Pickup Outfitters will relocate from its current location at 220...
WACO, TX
inforney.com

New battery distribution center opens in Temple

(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
TEMPLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College

Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
WacoTrib.com

Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility

Waco OKs $12.4 million for TSTC center over time; County OKs $8.4 million up front Damaged embankment at Lake Brazos dam getting $9 million repair. The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Power outage ends at McLennan County Jail

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The McLennan County Jail was without power on Thursday morning. Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX 44 News that the power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m., and was fully restored by around 10 a.m. Sheriff McNamara says the backup generators were running and...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake

The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Drive-Thru Food Distribution coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Bell County are holding their monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Tuesday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until the supplies are gone. It is being held at 712...

