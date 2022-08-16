PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Timberline looks for talent in depth

The Timberline football team lost a number of all-conference players, but for Wolves coach Ian Smart 2022 is about quantity over quality.

Only a pair of all-conference honorable mentions return from a team that went 5-4, but Smart said he likes the depth of talent the Wolves have returning.

“There are some kids we lost that are hard to replace, good kids that have been around the program for a while,” Smart said. “But for me, what I really look at is that we’ve got a good group of kids that are all on the same page. And while we might not be as top heavy as far as talent goes, I think that medium level is going to be exciting.”

Standout starters like running back Taylor Marcum, wide receiver Garrett Lavin and quarterback Wade Zenner have all graduated, leaving the Wolves without many of their standout stars from a season ago. But the hope is that contributions can be made from a wider range of players.

“That’s the fun part,” Smart said. “It’s always nice to have those kids that are difference makers. But I think last year what we found out was that we were good at the top but in the bottom half we had some spaces that weren’t as talented. I think this year, from top to bottom, I think we’re a little more in tune.”

At quarterback there is a battle between Ronnie Dahlberg and Austin Rovig. Dahlberg, a junior, saw some playing time against Kuna last season after Zenner got hurt and Rovig, a sophomore, was the freshman team quarterback.

“Both guys have done some really good things,” Smart said. “Both guys have room to improve. What we’re looking for, and I think every coach in America would speak to this, you’re looking for a guy that’s consistent play in and play out. At the quarterback spot as much as they are tasked with doing, inconsistency is the killer of a program’s energy. What we’re looking for is one of those guys to assert themselves as the person that’s going to lead the team and have as little peaks and valleys as possible.”

Senior Kellan Brown saw time backing up Marcum at running back and Smart said he will be the lead back this season, but won’t get as many touches as Marcum. Dane Slavin, whose season last year was derailed by injury, will also get his fair share of carries.

“That position is not going to be what it was in the past where you’re going to have the bellcow kid,” said Smart. “I think it’s going to be by committee and by situation. That, for us, is exciting.”

At wide receiver Bailey Dougherty is one of two returning starters on the offense, while senior Caiden Jones, juniors Aiden Nixon and sophomore Heath Res are players who Smart said have stepped up over the summer. Senior Tanner Bishop, junior Lucas Midgett and Slavin will all see roles at tight end, with each having the ability to split off to receiver.

Mason Smith is the other returning offensive starter, playing at right tackle. Center Max Bringhurst was slated to start last year, but got hurt in the Wolves’ first drive of the season and missed the rest of the year. He returns this year.

Defensively, Timberline’s three returning senior starters are all in the linebacking corps. Ben Schulte and Preston Sansoucie were all-conference honorable mentions, while Bobby Lee, who had roughly a half dozen sacks last year, also returns.

“We’re hoping they step up and become the backbone of the defense,” Smart said. “Really for me in all the years I’ve coached we’re always in the same situation. You prep these guys as young people to come step up as seniors. Luckily we have a couple of guys that are experienced on the defense, but a lot of them, they’re new.”

Junior Mark Jones and senior Rowan Ricks both will also see time at linebacker this season.

In the defensive backfield, Colton Anson will play safety, in addition to taking care of kicking duties, while Conor Miles is moving from corner to the other safety position and Connor Kelly is going in the other direction, from safety to corner. Smart said Ethan Alexander has stepped into the other corner position. Smart also said Harrison Thuleen, who joins the football team for his senior season has also impressed in the defensive backfield.

The defensive line will also be all new players, but Smart declined to say who those players might be.