Jean Fuston
1d ago
another trump failure. it's kool-aid klan aren't smart enough to follow instructions.. 😂😂😂
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
It’s Time for Republicans to Go Nuclear and Dump Trump
When trying to put Donald Trump’s norm-breaking existence into perspective, it has become a cliche to ask, “What if so-and-so did it?”. This intellectual exercise helps us bypass our partisan blinders. For example, what would you have said if Barack Obama had refused to concede the election? What would you have said if Black Lives Matter supporters had stormed the Capitol? After asking and answering these questions, it would be impossible for an intellectually honest conservative to justify Trump’s behavior.
Mitch McConnell Suggests Trump Will Have Plenty Of GOP Competition In 2024
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday the party will have a “crowded field” of candidates running for president in 2024. Asked how he would respond to former President Donald Trump potentially launching another run, McConnell gave a broad assessment of what he expects the primary race to look like.
Ted Cruz says Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' by 'using the government' to go after Trump with the FBI investigation
In an episode of his podcast released on Monday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz made the unfounded claim that President Joe Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' over the FBI's unannounced search of Donald Trump's mansion. He also attacked Attorney General Merrick Garland for approving FBI agents' request...
Kinzinger thinks it's "quite possible" there are other audio tapes of Trump from post-election period
The Jan. 6 House select committee hearings may be over for the summer, but even as the committee works on its interim report on the U.S. Capitol assault, and what led up to it, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee, said the investigation is still going "full-steam ahead," and the panel continues to uncover new information.
Trump claims Senate electoral count reform effort proves Mike Pence could’ve overturned 2020 election for him
Former president Donald Trump is claiming a Senate effort to clarify how Congress counts electoral votes after a presidential election is proof that his baseless theories on how former Vice President Mike Pence could’ve overturned the 2020 election for him were not as baseless, as nearly all reputable legal scholars have said.Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to weigh in on the proposed legislation, which is sponsored by Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, as well as a bipartisan group of 14 other senators.“Senators are meeting right now...
Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
Fox News host wonders aloud whether Trump could have tried to sell highly classified material to the Russians or Saudis
Eric Shawn asked whether Trump had tried to sell or share the documents found by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago with "the Russians" or "the Saudis."
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
Rep. Liz Cheney faces a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, in a Republican primary. In Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin also have races.
The best way to 'go after' Republicans like Ron DeSantis is through the 'vibrant right-wing news ecosystem,' a Democratic political strategist says
Lis Smith offered her take on attack campaigns against Republicans like Ron DeSantis. The Democratic campaign veteran said the landscape has changed since she worked on Obama's campaign. A story by WaPo or NYT "might have been seen as the ultimate coup" 10 or 15 years ago, she said. A...
With 100 days until midterms, polls show voters unhappy with 2024 presidential race options
With just 100 days to go before the midterm elections, new polls show that neither Democratic nor Republican voters are particularly happy about their options for the 2024 presidential race. Robert Costa is joined by Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and founder of Douglas Media, to discuss what these polls could mean for the November elections.
Son who lost father on 9/11 says Republicans are turning on Trump over golf event
Brett Eagleson, whose father was killed on 9/11, is protesting outside of Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump is hosting a Saudi-backed golf tournament.
Over 12,000 Christians condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene's embrace of Christian Nationalism
"Christian nationalism is unchristian and unpatriotic," a petition reads from the online Christian community Faithful America.
Turning On Trump? Laura Ingraham Says 'Exhausted' Americans May Be Done With Him
The Fox News host admitted that voters could reject Trump if he runs again.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
New York Times columnist writes the country will 'collapse' if Trump isn't prosecuted
The New York Times published an op-ed by columnist Charles M. Blow Sunday that called for the prosecution of former president and prospective 2024 GOP front-runner Donald Trump. The piece, titled "We Can't Afford Not to Prosecute Trump," argued that the 45th president a "political predator." "With the conclusion of...
