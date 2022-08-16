Read full article on original website
In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
Earlier this year, Disney confirmed that Fantasmic! would be returning to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2022. It’s been back at Disneyland since May, but no further information has been announced for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, testing for the nighttime spectacular has begun, and casting is underway....
Disneyland fanatics planning to catch the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade or the Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular, which both end on Sept. 1, enjoy the Halloween season at the park Sept. 2-Oct. 31 or maybe visit Disneyland for the holidays from Nov. 11- Jan. 8, might be shelling out a lot of money to visit the park or its sister venue California Adventure multiple times.
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
A cast member from 90 Day Fiancé's latest season is claiming a noteworthy scene was actually faked.
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
Patrick and Thais‘ romantic journey while navigating the ins-and-outs of getting a visa has gripped 90 Day Fiance fans from the beginning. Now, viewers are wondering what Patrick does each day to earn a living. The two met when Patrick visited Brazil to see his extended family. He has...
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
Clayton Echard is moving to Arizona, and Susie Evans is moving to California. What's going on with the couple? Here's the latest news on 'The Bachelor' duo.
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
JoJo Siwa's hair transformations aren't over yet. In a new TikTok shared on Monday, the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum shocked fans with her latest hair change — a long mullet!. Siwa revealed the look by tossing her blonde locks over her shoulders while mouthing a TikTok soundbite that refers to being a "mullet daddy" (the audio is originally from YouTube gamer Quackity). She also wore an orange tinsel zip-up vest to match her bold new hairstyle.
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Are they trying to tell us something? 90 Day Fiancé alums Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) and Pedro Jimeno always seemed to have a loving, strong relationship in spite of the family drama that surrounded them. That’s why fans were shocked when In Touch confirmed The Family Chantel stars’ split in July 2022.
Mama June can't seem to stay away from all the reality TV drama ... she's going on a live, courtroom show ... suing a former friend she claims screwed her over. Production sources tell TMZ ... Mama June will be a plaintiff on A&E's "Court Night Live." She's suing ex-friend Adam Barta, a fellow content creator.
'Big Brother' has had its fair share of contestants who have quit, and Indy Santos is one of the latest houseguests who has entertained the notion of leaving the game.
Which design would you like to wear? Share your thoughts in the comments!. For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
“The Bachelorette” contestant Logan Palmer penned a candid message about his mental health after his abrupt exit in Monday’s episode. The San Diego native, 26, shared on Instagram that he has “struggled” with his well-being since the age of 12 and found the process of competing on a reality TV show “more difficult” than he “ever thought possible.” “Destructive thoughts and constant doubt are hurdles that I think everyone relates to at some point but not everyone talks about,” he wrote. “I want to be transparent about that part of my journey too, and I hope I can be a safe place...
