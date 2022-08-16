ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

WDW News Today

Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
TheStreet

Disneyland Brings Back Something Guests Will Be Thrilled About

Disneyland fanatics planning to catch the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade or the Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular, which both end on Sept. 1, enjoy the Halloween season at the park Sept. 2-Oct. 31 or maybe visit Disneyland for the holidays from Nov. 11- Jan. 8, might be shelling out a lot of money to visit the park or its sister venue California Adventure multiple times.
WDW News Today

Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
TheStreet

Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride

Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
realitytitbit.com

What does Patrick Mendes from 90 Day Fiance do for a living?

Patrick and Thais‘ romantic journey while navigating the ins-and-outs of getting a visa has gripped 90 Day Fiance fans from the beginning. Now, viewers are wondering what Patrick does each day to earn a living. The two met when Patrick visited Brazil to see his extended family. He has...
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
extratv

Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
People

JoJo Siwa Trades Pixie Cut for a Long, Shaggy Mullet in Latest TikTok — and Her Fans Have Thoughts

JoJo Siwa's hair transformations aren't over yet. In a new TikTok shared on Monday, the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum shocked fans with her latest hair change — a long mullet!. Siwa revealed the look by tossing her blonde locks over her shoulders while mouthing a TikTok soundbite that refers to being a "mullet daddy" (the audio is originally from YouTube gamer Quackity). She also wore an orange tinsel zip-up vest to match her bold new hairstyle.
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
TMZ.com

Mama June Suing Former Friend Over YouTube Show On Live A&E Court Show

Mama June can't seem to stay away from all the reality TV drama ... she's going on a live, courtroom show ... suing a former friend she claims screwed her over. Production sources tell TMZ ... Mama June will be a plaintiff on A&E's "Court Night Live." She's suing ex-friend Adam Barta, a fellow content creator.
Page Six

‘Bachelorette’ star Logan Palmer addresses abrupt exit: ‘It wasn’t all roses’

“The Bachelorette” contestant Logan Palmer penned a candid message about his mental health after his abrupt exit in Monday’s episode. The San Diego native, 26, shared on Instagram that he has “struggled” with his well-being since the age of 12 and found the process of competing on a reality TV show “more difficult” than he “ever thought possible.” “Destructive thoughts and constant doubt are hurdles that I think everyone relates to at some point but not everyone talks about,” he wrote. “I want to be transparent about that part of my journey too, and I hope I can be a safe place...
