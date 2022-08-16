ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, ID

Teton River restoration taking shape

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Reclamation has spent the last year restoring the area around the Linderman Dam, near the old Teton Dam site. One of their main obstacles was a potential safety concern. The spot was once a hazard for boaters and anglers, due to a five to 15-foot drop over the dam.
WYDOT will be striping in town square

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Commuters to and from Jackson may start noticing touched up pavement markings and sign improvements starting Tuesday. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is performing pavement striping and signing maintenance in Jackson. Crews will be working near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Cache Street near the town square, the Y intersection of WYO 22 and US 26/89/191, and the 5-way intersection of Broadway Ave, West Pearl Avenue and Flat Creek Drive.
Cause of house fire on Caspian Avenue unknown

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a house fire at the 2000 block of Caspian Avenue, just off of E 25th Street, shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The homeowners were not home at the time of the...
3 things to know this morning – August 18, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Idaho residents will see 12% lower health insurance costs. Governor Brad Little approved a new “Leading Idaho” waiver, which will take effect at the start of next year. The money will be taken out of a state re-insurance program created two years ago.
Madison County Fair kicks off Wednesday

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s summer time, and that means its county fair season. Wednesday brought the start to the Madison County Fair for the year. The fair is open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. every day until its end Saturday, August 20. This year, the...
What it takes to pass the Idaho Falls Police physical fitness test

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for new recruits, starting with its upcoming entry and physical fitness tests. For anyone interested in joining the department, hiring Captain Joel Tisdale says now is the time to get in shape. “In the police world, there’s...
