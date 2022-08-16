Read full article on original website
Teton River restoration taking shape
MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Reclamation has spent the last year restoring the area around the Linderman Dam, near the old Teton Dam site. One of their main obstacles was a potential safety concern. The spot was once a hazard for boaters and anglers, due to a five to 15-foot drop over the dam.
WYDOT will be striping in town square
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Commuters to and from Jackson may start noticing touched up pavement markings and sign improvements starting Tuesday. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is performing pavement striping and signing maintenance in Jackson. Crews will be working near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Cache Street near the town square, the Y intersection of WYO 22 and US 26/89/191, and the 5-way intersection of Broadway Ave, West Pearl Avenue and Flat Creek Drive.
Cause of house fire on Caspian Avenue unknown
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a house fire at the 2000 block of Caspian Avenue, just off of E 25th Street, shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The homeowners were not home at the time of the...
School buses hitting the roads again – Here’s some rules of the road you need to know
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – School buses are hitting the road again, and bus drivers are asking drivers to be aware of and follow the laws. Knowing what to do when encountering a school bus will help keep everyone involved safe, especially children coming off the bus. It’s important...
3 things to know this morning – August 18, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Idaho residents will see 12% lower health insurance costs. Governor Brad Little approved a new “Leading Idaho” waiver, which will take effect at the start of next year. The money will be taken out of a state re-insurance program created two years ago.
Madison County Fair kicks off Wednesday
MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s summer time, and that means its county fair season. Wednesday brought the start to the Madison County Fair for the year. The fair is open 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. every day until its end Saturday, August 20. This year, the...
What it takes to pass the Idaho Falls Police physical fitness test
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for new recruits, starting with its upcoming entry and physical fitness tests. For anyone interested in joining the department, hiring Captain Joel Tisdale says now is the time to get in shape. “In the police world, there’s...
Bandits fall 90 feet short of a three-peat, losing 6-5 to Troy, AL in ALWS Championship
SHELBY, NC (KIFI) – Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the 7th inning, the Bandits loaded the bases, putting the tying run on third base, but consecutive strikeouts downed Idaho Falls, ending the Bandits’ run for a historic three-peat in a 6-5 defeat to Troy, AL. Troy took...
