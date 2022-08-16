JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Commuters to and from Jackson may start noticing touched up pavement markings and sign improvements starting Tuesday. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is performing pavement striping and signing maintenance in Jackson. Crews will be working near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Cache Street near the town square, the Y intersection of WYO 22 and US 26/89/191, and the 5-way intersection of Broadway Ave, West Pearl Avenue and Flat Creek Drive.

