Read full article on original website
Related
The Tri-States All Considered Some of the “Best States to Live In”
I've never lived in an area like the Tri-States before, insofar that I've never had the ability to cross two different state-lines with relative ease. It makes weekend jaunts that much more feasible and the possibilities that much more plentiful. Plus, if you're deciding where to set up camp for...
Inflation Worries Trigger Tax Rebates; Do You Qualify?
Americans in some parts of the country are getting extra cash to help offset the increasing inflation issues. At least 21 states are offering financial relief to residents struggling with higher food, gas, clothing, and housing issues. Although consumer prices slowed ever-so slightly in July, they still rose 8.5% last...
Liz Cheney Declares War On Trump. Will She Exact Revenge in Iowa?
The people of Wyoming have spoken, and they've sent a message loud and clear to the Cheney family and Republican establishment that Donald J. Trump is still their guy. Once considered political royalty in the Cowboy State, the primary election on Tuesday put an end to representative Liz Cheney's congressional career. She was beaten badly by attorney Harriet Hageman. Trump thumped Cheney, with the conservative Hageman winning 66% to 29%.
Iowa Deemed “Most Midwestern State,” According to Major Newspaper
Almost everyone who was born and raised in the Midwest has a soft spot for it that lasts a lifetime. But like everything else in life, there's a degree of quantifying that comes into play. Who is more country? Who is more suburban? When it comes down to a handful of states, one newspaper's research led them to determining the most Midwestern state in the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
Farmers’ Almanac Says Iowa Will Be a “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
I've long-preferred cold temperatures over warm ones. If given a choice, I'd rather it be 10°F outside as opposed to the 90°F. I'm not a fan of snow, per se, but I'm a fan of a hoodie and some thick sweatpants, at the end of the day. That...
Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?
The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
Iowa Ranked Among the Safest States in Which to Drive
Sleep deprivation can have serious, even fatal, impact on everything from our productivity at work to driving a car. The NHTSA estimates that in 2017 alone, there were 91,000 reported car accidents that involved drowsy drivers. Those crashes contributed to the injuries of around 50,000 people and resulted in nearly 800 deaths.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know
It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
You Don’t Actually Need a Marriage License in Iowa to Be Married
We all likely think of marriage as a big production, right? Wedding, reception, a rehearsal dinner, bridal shower the whole nine yards. But if you skip that and run to a courthouse, in the eyes of the law, that's just as good, right?. Well, what if you skip even that...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
634
Followers
2K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0