Statesville Record & Landmark
South Iredell opens season with big win over North Iredell
TROUTMAN—Mitch Johnson got a water cooler bath at the end of Thursday night’s game. The Vikings kicked off the season with a 44-7 win over North Iredell, giving Johnson his first victory as their head coach. He took the reins in February. “It’s not about me,” Johnson said....
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: West Iredell prevails in Pope’s debut as coach
CONOVER—West Iredell swept Newton-Conover in its season opener Wednesday, giving new head coach and former Warriors player Macy Pope her first victory. West Iredell won 25-4, 25-7, 25-14. The Warriors opened the first set by scoring the first 19 points. Keely West served four of her five aces during...
ourdavie.com
Davie opens Friday at Mooresville
Davie football fans will get an awesome matchup right out of the gate when the War Eagles travel to Mooresville on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30. The War Eagles have a five-game winning streak in nonconference games, but the Blue Devils will be eager for some revenge after getting smacked around in last year’s matchup.
Statesville Record & Landmark
2 varsity football games moved to today
Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecasted inclement weather. South Iredell hosts North Iredell at 7:30 p.m. Lake Norman hosts West Iredell at 7:30 p.m. There are no changes at Statesville and Mooresville....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Expectations elevated for Mooresville Blue Devils
MOORESVILLE—The lead up to the 2022 season has been a new experience for Joe Nixon and the rest of his staff at Mooresville. Not because it was abnormal or anything—rather, because it was normal. Since Nixon took over the Blue Devil football program in the summer of 2020, he had yet to get a full and normal offseason with his team.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Lake Norman Wildcats look to be ‘more dynamic’
Over the last four seasons, the Lake Norman football program has developed a strong identity focused on controlling the entire game to the best of its ability by running the ball, playing great defense, and being unpredictable on special teams. Two of those phases should remain largely the same in...
lakenormanpublications.com
Howell looking to change perception with breakout year
MOORESVILLE – Jawarn Howell isn’t satisfied with his 1,000-yard season. Mooresville High’s senior running back realizes his number might be called more this season, and hopes to at least double his rushing total. But it’s not just about personal accolades. Howell realizes the impact the Blue Devils’ success has on the community, and how players on the field feed off of it.
Stanly News & Press
2022 STANLY FOOTBALL: Albemarle Bulldogs
The COVID-19 pandemic impacted high school football in many ways the past two seasons for many programs, including the Albemarle Bulldogs. After playing just three games in the spring of 2020, Albemarle missed one game last season, a non-conference matchup with Central Davidson, while players missed time. Head coach Richard Davis missed three games with COVID, with assistant coach Derek Turner filling in.
Statesville, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lake Norman High School football team will have a game with West Iredell High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
lakenormanpublications.com
New Hopewell coach comes with rebuild knowhow
HUNTERSVILLE – Brandon Gentry has been in this spot before. Taking over a team near the bottom of the standings that needs a jolt, but with plenty of potential and a community hungry for success. When the new head football coach at Hopewell joined the school, he knew he...
WBTV
Charlotte FC announces plan for new headquarters, training facility
The university announced the move to Division I sports back in May. The facility is set to open in the spring of 2023. CCU QB Grayson McCall making big moves on and off the field. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT. McCall has signed a deal with Darlington...
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park
A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
spectrumlocalnews.com
American Legion World Series creates $4.2 economic impact for Cleveland County
SHELBY, N.C. — Baseball in North Carolina is more than a pastime, it's tradition. The 95th American Legion World Series is in Shelby, where players ages 13 to 19 compete from 50 states for the championship. The economic impact on the community is $4.2 million, according to a study...
WBTV
Stout Heating and Air announces Salisbury expansion
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County. Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Family of 'A&T Four' respond to school being named after sit-in leaders
On Aug. 4, the A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro debuted a new logo and crest to go with its new name. The Guilford County Board of Education voted in April to rename the school in honor of the four A&T students who sat down at the whites-only lunch counter at the Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro, launching the 1960 sit-in movement.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Charlotte man being sought on felony drug charge
A Charlotte man is being sought on a felony drug charge after deputies responded to a noise disturbance Sunday. Antonio Maurice Montgomery Jr., 29, is being sought on felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia warrants. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that...
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
