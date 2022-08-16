Read full article on original website
How new Vols commit Freddie Dilione took his game 'to new levels'
In Freddie Dilione, Tennessee basketball landed a commitment from a player who took his game to “new levels” during a breakout spring and summer. Adam Finkelstein, director of basketball scouting for 247Sports, named Dilione as one of the best guards from this summer’s Adidas 3SSB season. The...
wivk.com
Jimmy’s blog: Small eyes big rushing number for Vols
Jabari Small has a goal of rushing for at least 1,000 yards this season. That seems reasonable, since Tennessee’s junior running back coulda/shoulda rushed for that total last year. In his first season in Josh Heupel’s uptempo system, Small gained 796 yards despite missing two games due to injury....
wvlt.tv
Smoky Bears and Red Rebels kickoff ‘22 season with wins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2022 High School Football season is underway in East Tennessee. The season kicked off in Sevier County with a packed house and television audience looking in on the Rivalry Thursday opener. Todd Loveday’s Smoky Bears hosting Spencer Riley’s Jefferson County Patriots. Jeff Co. took the...
wvlt.tv
Vols football tickets going digital, contingency plan in place
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Athletics is changing the way you’ll get into football games this fall. Officials announced plans to go digital with tickets. You can’t print tickets at home. UT Athletics has contingencies in place to help people. There are still some other...
ballparkdigest.com
More SEC facility upgrades on tap at Georgia, Tennessee
We have two more SEC facility upgrades on tap, with Georgia planning Foley Field renovations and the University of Tennessee mapping Lindsay Nelson Stadium enhancements for 2024. As we’ve repeatedly pointed out, we’re in the midst of an arms race when it comes to college ballpark, and ground central in...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee basketball: Projecting Vols’ 2022-23 starting lineup
A key injury last year forces Rick Barnes to play small to great success, and it may have altered what Tennessee basketball will look like in the future. Both players who were involved in that are back as well as other crucial returning talent, and Barnes has added to that with another elite recruiting class and an elite transfer.
rockytopinsider.com
The Recruiting Trail is Hot for Tennessee | RTI Press Pass Podcast
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode in the month of August. Show hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back behind the microphone to discuss several interesting stories revolving around Tennessee Athletics lately. The guys start out with another update around Tennessee football training...
Tennessee basketball: Ranking all nine returning players for 2022-23
Despite losing another first-round NBA Draft pick and seeing multiple other rotational players transfer, Tennessee basketball returns a lot of talent for the 2022-23 season. Recruiting is a huge part of the expectations behind the Vols, but two main starters and three of the six major rotational players back also helps.
wvlt.tv
Key match-ups for week-1 of high school football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another season of high school football begins August 18 with the Varsity All Access Thursday opener, Rivalry Thursday. Sevier County’s Smoky Bears play host to the Jefferson County Patriots. You can follow the Varsity All Access live scoreboard to watch your team’s progress. JEFFERSON...
Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is coming to Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
newstalk987.com
A Long-time Bearden Restaurant is Closing it’s Doors for Good
A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good. S&S Cafeteria says they will be going out of business on August 31 after opening their doors in 1974. The Bearden cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years and is known for their fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and their chocolate pie.
beckersdental.com
Tennessee dentist offers robotic implant surgery
Mike Costa, DDS, of Malone and Costa Dentistry in Knoxville, Tenn., has begun offering robotic-assisted dental implant surgery using the Yomi Robotic Dental System, The Daily Times reported Aug. 17. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Dr. Costa purchased the...
wivk.com
Dates Set for 2023 Visit Knoxville Open
The 2023 Visit Knoxville Open will take place around the Memorial Day weekend next year. For the third straight year, Holston Hills Country Club in East Knox County will host the Korn Ferry Tour event. Tournament week activities will get underway May 22, and run through May 28. On the...
wvlt.tv
U.S. Marshals shoot Washington state fugitive near Tempe Marketplace
Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it. A Knoxville man is desperate for the return of his pet cat after it got out of his Bernhurst Drive yard and was seemingly forcibly adopted by another family. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Coach Josh Heupel...
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
Rep. Sam McKenzie issues statement on Austin-East investigation
Representative Sam McKenzie (TN-15) issued a statement following the Knoxville Police Department's internal investigation report in the Austin-East shooting that happened in April of 2021.
Unwashed hands, flies found at Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
