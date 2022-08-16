ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wivk.com

Jimmy’s blog: Small eyes big rushing number for Vols

Jabari Small has a goal of rushing for at least 1,000 yards this season. That seems reasonable, since Tennessee’s junior running back coulda/shoulda rushed for that total last year. In his first season in Josh Heupel’s uptempo system, Small gained 796 yards despite missing two games due to injury....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Smoky Bears and Red Rebels kickoff ‘22 season with wins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2022 High School Football season is underway in East Tennessee. The season kicked off in Sevier County with a packed house and television audience looking in on the Rivalry Thursday opener. Todd Loveday’s Smoky Bears hosting Spencer Riley’s Jefferson County Patriots. Jeff Co. took the...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Vols football tickets going digital, contingency plan in place

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Athletics is changing the way you’ll get into football games this fall. Officials announced plans to go digital with tickets. You can’t print tickets at home. UT Athletics has contingencies in place to help people. There are still some other...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ballparkdigest.com

More SEC facility upgrades on tap at Georgia, Tennessee

We have two more SEC facility upgrades on tap, with Georgia planning Foley Field renovations and the University of Tennessee mapping Lindsay Nelson Stadium enhancements for 2024. As we’ve repeatedly pointed out, we’re in the midst of an arms race when it comes to college ballpark, and ground central in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee basketball: Projecting Vols’ 2022-23 starting lineup

A key injury last year forces Rick Barnes to play small to great success, and it may have altered what Tennessee basketball will look like in the future. Both players who were involved in that are back as well as other crucial returning talent, and Barnes has added to that with another elite recruiting class and an elite transfer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

The Recruiting Trail is Hot for Tennessee | RTI Press Pass Podcast

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode in the month of August. Show hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back behind the microphone to discuss several interesting stories revolving around Tennessee Athletics lately. The guys start out with another update around Tennessee football training...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Key match-ups for week-1 of high school football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another season of high school football begins August 18 with the Varsity All Access Thursday opener, Rivalry Thursday. Sevier County’s Smoky Bears play host to the Jefferson County Patriots. You can follow the Varsity All Access live scoreboard to watch your team’s progress. JEFFERSON...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

A Long-time Bearden Restaurant is Closing it’s Doors for Good

A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good. S&S Cafeteria says they will be going out of business on August 31 after opening their doors in 1974. The Bearden cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years and is known for their fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and their chocolate pie.
KNOXVILLE, TN
beckersdental.com

Tennessee dentist offers robotic implant surgery

Mike Costa, DDS, of Malone and Costa Dentistry in Knoxville, Tenn., has begun offering robotic-assisted dental implant surgery using the Yomi Robotic Dental System, The Daily Times reported Aug. 17. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Dr. Costa purchased the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Dates Set for 2023 Visit Knoxville Open

The 2023 Visit Knoxville Open will take place around the Memorial Day weekend next year. For the third straight year, Holston Hills Country Club in East Knox County will host the Korn Ferry Tour event. Tournament week activities will get underway May 22, and run through May 28. On the...
KNOXVILLE, TN

