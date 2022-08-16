ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers not happy with Romeo Doubs after interception in Wednesday’s Packers practice

Aaron Rodgers wants nothing less than perfection from his receiving corps. Having a quarterback like Rodgers is a luxury for the Green Bay Packers, but that also means a demand for a high level of quality of work from him and from the pieces he works with on the offensive side of the ball. During a Packers practice Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers’ desire for excellency on the field manifested anew when he showed his frustrations following an interception on a pass that was supposed to be for Green Bay rookie Romeo Doubs.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Fans reminded of recent changes at Lambeau Field

As Lambeau Field prepares to welcome fans back for football this Friday for the preseason, Packers fans are reminded of several changes and updates to note ahead of the game. The stadium is entirely cashless; only traditional credit/debit card or contactless payment methods will be accepted. This also applies to the Johnsonville Tailgate Village and at Packers-operated businesses at Titletown, and fans are asked to prepare accordingly. For those who do not use credit or bank cards, cash-to-card conversion stations are available in the Lambeau Field Atrium and at Titletown.
GREEN BAY, WI

