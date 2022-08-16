Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Kamara borrows bike, Who Dats out in droves: See scene from Saints in Packers country
In case the silence out at the facility in Metairie didn’t tip you off, Saints football has hit the road for this week. See some of the top moments from the first morning of joint practices on WWL and Audacy.
ESPN
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers frustrated with drops, inconsistency by young receivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The expiration date on Aaron Rodgers' patience with the Green Bay Packers' young pass-catchers must have read Aug. 16. For the first time since losing Davante Adams this offseason, Rodgers expressed frustration with the group. "The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Rodgers not happy with Romeo Doubs after interception in Wednesday’s Packers practice
Aaron Rodgers wants nothing less than perfection from his receiving corps. Having a quarterback like Rodgers is a luxury for the Green Bay Packers, but that also means a demand for a high level of quality of work from him and from the pieces he works with on the offensive side of the ball. During a Packers practice Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers’ desire for excellency on the field manifested anew when he showed his frustrations following an interception on a pass that was supposed to be for Green Bay rookie Romeo Doubs.
Listen: Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks joint practice with Packers, roster cuts, more
There are a lot of goals for what comes out of a joint practice anywhere, but there’s only one NFL team that forces you to test your mettle against superstar Aaron Rodgers, and that’s added value. Just ask Mickey Loomis. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Packers.com
Fans reminded of recent changes at Lambeau Field
As Lambeau Field prepares to welcome fans back for football this Friday for the preseason, Packers fans are reminded of several changes and updates to note ahead of the game. The stadium is entirely cashless; only traditional credit/debit card or contactless payment methods will be accepted. This also applies to the Johnsonville Tailgate Village and at Packers-operated businesses at Titletown, and fans are asked to prepare accordingly. For those who do not use credit or bank cards, cash-to-card conversion stations are available in the Lambeau Field Atrium and at Titletown.
Comments / 0