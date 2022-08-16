Read full article on original website
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Countdown to FFF: North DeSoto
In the face of an 0-4 start, North DeSoto turned things around to be in line for a District 1-4A championship. Griffins head coach Dennis Dunn says the goal this year is to come out of the gate running. "We're going to play fast. We're want to start fast and...
KTBS
Countdown to FFF: C.E. Byrd
Two years after playing for a state title, the City of Byrd believes their Yellow Jackets are ready to make another run. "We didn't get it done two years ago," Byrd linebacker Brooks Brossette said. "We kind of have a similar team as that year and I think we can do just as good as them if not better."
KSLA
GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
KTBS
Countdown to FFF: Captain Shreve
Adam Kirby is the new man in charge of the Captain Shreve Gators. His unique style can already be seen on the field as his team prepares to defend its 1-5A district title. "Football is a fun game and I think a lot of time it gets lost that it has to be a grind or it has to be work all the time. The high school football experience, there's nothing better than that. I want to make sure that while we're chasing district championships and chasing quarterfinals and state championships, we're allowing our guys to have some fun with it too."
KTBS
Countdown to FFF: Haughton
There’s something growing in Haughton and quarterback Colin Rains has a good explanation. "We had two of the defensive players. Me and Peyton Polk made a bet with. It was a game of Madden. We lost the game so we shave and get a mustache. Thankful for Just for Men. We just had to make it where people could see it. We had it blonde so people couldn't see it so we had to darken it up a little bit so they could see it."
Almost Time For High School Football! Bossier Jamboree Next Week
It's hard to believe, but it's almost time for those Friday Night Lights again!. High School football returns to the area next Friday night, August 26 with the Bossier City Lions Club 69th Annual High School Football Jamboree!. This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Bossier City...
KTBS
Community Partner CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier CEO Dr. Steen Trawick on keeping athletes safe
SHREVEPORT, La. - August is Sports Medicine Month. It's also the kickoff of a new season of Friday Football Fever and other sports. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier CEO Dr. Steen Trawick, one of our Community Partners, talks about how they're working with local schools to keep student athletes safe. To hear more...
KTBS
Some areas in the ArkLaTex are ending burn bans with recent rainfall
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some burn bans are being dropped as sporadic rainfall has been recorded over the ArkLaTex in recent days. Caddo Parish is the latest to drop from the list. Bossier and Natchitoches ended their burn bans last week. Here's a look at the bans as of 8-18-22: Louisiana.
I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM
Early morning motorists on I-20 westbound going through downtown Shreveport were caught by a surprise closing Thursday. I happened upon the detour on the way to work at 4:25 am before the traffic had a chance to back up. From my vantage point, I couldn't see anything past the Red River bridge where we were stopped just prior to the Spring/Market Street exit. As of 5:20 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website still shows traffic being diverted.
Shreveport Could See Damaging Severe Weather This Afternoon
Though all of the Arklatex is in dire need of a good dose of much needed rain, that rain could come in today with a little vengeance. The National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning us to be prepared for the possibility of some pretty nasty weather that should roll through the area this afternoon and tonight.
KTBS
I-20 W in Shreveport reopens after shooting that led to accident
SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers were urged to use caution and perhaps allow for a little extra time on their commute Thursday morning. This was in response to a shooting and crash near downtown Shreveport. According to DOTD, I-20 west was closed for several hours closed at Spring Street and traffic...
KTBS
Rain and cooler weather forecast for Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather pattern change will bring some rainfall and cooler weather to the ArkLaTex on Thursday. Highs may only reach the 80s! Average this time of year is the mid 90s. Precisioncast shows rain moving in from the northwest during the early morning. Most of the area...
KTBS
Altered NWLA hosts Girls Prepared for Success event
SHREVEPORT, La. - Altered NWLA is a non-profit agency whose mission is "to provide a network for young women to access information, tools, and resources needed to ALTER their path and positively impact their community." On Saturday, Altered NWLA will hold its first reality check event for girls ages 15...
arklatexweekend.com
9 fun things to do this weekend: Aug 19-21
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - County and state fairs are starting up. You don’t want to miss all of the action. 6:00pm -10:00pm (Also on Thursday, Saturday) Billed as the hottest festival in Texas, you’re going to enjoy all of the musical acts, amusement rides and arts and crafts Northeast Texas has to offer. See the full schedule here.
KTBS
Bossier bus driver expresses concern over condition of special needs bus
Benton, La -- A Bossier Parish Schools bus driver says he was given a bus for special needs kids that was filthy including what he says is animal feces. Jim Campbell has been driving the special needs bus for Bossier Schools for 3 years. After dropping kids at school today, he realized his usual bus had a mechanical issue and he needed a replacement bus. When he received the second bus, number 173, he and his Para, Mildred Riggins found what appeared to be vomit, animal feces, animal tracks, and a very dirty bus. Campbell also said the speedometer on the bus was not working.
KSLA
Chick-fil-A hosting back-to-school night Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive in Shreveport is hosting a back-to-school night for parents and students alike. It’ll be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive (7010 Youree Dr.). There will be games and fun for the kids, as well as giveaways for the adults.
New Local Restaurant Opening in Downtown
A healthy city needs a vibrant downtown. I've said this before, and I firmly believe it. So it always makes me happy when I see businesses, residential developments, and revitalization happening in downtown Shreveport. So it's exciting to see new, local businesses investing in downtown, like the official opening of...
Shreveport Area Teachers Get Back to School Supplemental Check
Caddo Parish teachers and staffers are getting a little something extra in their next paycheck. The Caddo School Board has ok'd $1,000 back-to-school supplement for teachers and staff. This is a onetime benefit to serve as a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year.
KTBS
Weather pattern change could bring rain and a cool down
SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather disturbance in the northern plains is moving toward the ArkLaTex. It's forecast to arrive Wednesday afternoon and move through by late Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and early evening. There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather according to the Storm Prediction...
KTBS
Caddo Parish School Board approves $1,000 supplement for teachers, staff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish School Board voted Tuesday to provide teachers and staff members across the district with a back-to-school supplement in September as a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year. The one-time supplement will provide each eligible employee with $1,000....
