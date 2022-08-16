ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

KTBS

Countdown to FFF: North DeSoto

In the face of an 0-4 start, North DeSoto turned things around to be in line for a District 1-4A championship. Griffins head coach Dennis Dunn says the goal this year is to come out of the gate running. "We're going to play fast. We're want to start fast and...
STONEWALL, LA
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: C.E. Byrd

Two years after playing for a state title, the City of Byrd believes their Yellow Jackets are ready to make another run. "We didn't get it done two years ago," Byrd linebacker Brooks Brossette said. "We kind of have a similar team as that year and I think we can do just as good as them if not better."
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Captain Shreve

Adam Kirby is the new man in charge of the Captain Shreve Gators. His unique style can already be seen on the field as his team prepares to defend its 1-5A district title. "Football is a fun game and I think a lot of time it gets lost that it has to be a grind or it has to be work all the time. The high school football experience, there's nothing better than that. I want to make sure that while we're chasing district championships and chasing quarterfinals and state championships, we're allowing our guys to have some fun with it too."
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Haughton

There’s something growing in Haughton and quarterback Colin Rains has a good explanation. "We had two of the defensive players. Me and Peyton Polk made a bet with. It was a game of Madden. We lost the game so we shave and get a mustache. Thankful for Just for Men. We just had to make it where people could see it. We had it blonde so people couldn't see it so we had to darken it up a little bit so they could see it."
HAUGHTON, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM

Early morning motorists on I-20 westbound going through downtown Shreveport were caught by a surprise closing Thursday. I happened upon the detour on the way to work at 4:25 am before the traffic had a chance to back up. From my vantage point, I couldn't see anything past the Red River bridge where we were stopped just prior to the Spring/Market Street exit. As of 5:20 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website still shows traffic being diverted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Could See Damaging Severe Weather This Afternoon

Though all of the Arklatex is in dire need of a good dose of much needed rain, that rain could come in today with a little vengeance. The National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning us to be prepared for the possibility of some pretty nasty weather that should roll through the area this afternoon and tonight.
KTBS

I-20 W in Shreveport reopens after shooting that led to accident

SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers were urged to use caution and perhaps allow for a little extra time on their commute Thursday morning. This was in response to a shooting and crash near downtown Shreveport. According to DOTD, I-20 west was closed for several hours closed at Spring Street and traffic...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Rain and cooler weather forecast for Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather pattern change will bring some rainfall and cooler weather to the ArkLaTex on Thursday. Highs may only reach the 80s! Average this time of year is the mid 90s. Precisioncast shows rain moving in from the northwest during the early morning. Most of the area...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Altered NWLA hosts Girls Prepared for Success event

SHREVEPORT, La. - Altered NWLA is a non-profit agency whose mission is "to provide a network for young women to access information, tools, and resources needed to ALTER their path and positively impact their community." On Saturday, Altered NWLA will hold its first reality check event for girls ages 15...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

9 fun things to do this weekend: Aug 19-21

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - County and state fairs are starting up. You don’t want to miss all of the action. 6:00pm -10:00pm (Also on Thursday, Saturday) Billed as the hottest festival in Texas, you’re going to enjoy all of the musical acts, amusement rides and arts and crafts Northeast Texas has to offer. See the full schedule here.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier bus driver expresses concern over condition of special needs bus

Benton, La -- A Bossier Parish Schools bus driver says he was given a bus for special needs kids that was filthy including what he says is animal feces. Jim Campbell has been driving the special needs bus for Bossier Schools for 3 years. After dropping kids at school today, he realized his usual bus had a mechanical issue and he needed a replacement bus. When he received the second bus, number 173, he and his Para, Mildred Riggins found what appeared to be vomit, animal feces, animal tracks, and a very dirty bus. Campbell also said the speedometer on the bus was not working.
BENTON, LA
KSLA

Chick-fil-A hosting back-to-school night Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive in Shreveport is hosting a back-to-school night for parents and students alike. It’ll be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive (7010 Youree Dr.). There will be games and fun for the kids, as well as giveaways for the adults.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

New Local Restaurant Opening in Downtown

A healthy city needs a vibrant downtown. I've said this before, and I firmly believe it. So it always makes me happy when I see businesses, residential developments, and revitalization happening in downtown Shreveport. So it's exciting to see new, local businesses investing in downtown, like the official opening of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Weather pattern change could bring rain and a cool down

SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather disturbance in the northern plains is moving toward the ArkLaTex. It's forecast to arrive Wednesday afternoon and move through by late Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and early evening. There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather according to the Storm Prediction...
SHREVEPORT, LA

