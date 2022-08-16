ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Superstar ballerina headed to Australia reveals why Natalie Portman's Oscar-winning performance in Black Swan is as divisive as ever: 'She's an actor not a dancer'

By Amy Harris
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

One of the world's top ballerina's has weighed in on the Black Swan dancing scandal on the eve of her visit to Australia for a series of exclusive performances.

American Ballet Theatre principal Skylar Brant, arguably one of the best known ballerina's in the world, believes professional dancers were justified in their criticism of Portman after she won an Oscar for her performance in the 2010 film.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky and co-starring Mila Kunis, Black Swan is a psychological thriller about a troubled ballet dancer (Portman) and her diabolical quest for perfection.

Portman famously claimed in a series of interviews both before and after her Oscar win in 2011 that she was responsible for a large portion of the dancing in the film and that she prepared for the role for a year prior to filming.

Director Aronofsky also claimed in a number of interviews that is was 'all Natalie' during the film's many dance sequences, in once case saying; 'except for the wide shots when she has to be on pointe a lot'.

International superstar Skylar Brandt weighed in on the infamous Black Swan dancing scandal on the eve of her visit to Australia
About a ballerina's quest for perfection, Black Swan won multiple awards including Best Actress for Natalie POrtman

He added in July 2010; 'I haven't used her double a lot.'

However many in the dance world took offence to the claims, particular after Portman failed to thank her body double, American Ballet soloist Sarah Lane, in her Oscar acceptance speech.

Lane would later give an interview with The Wall Street Journal where she stated she was responsible for 'almost all' of the dancing in the film and that Portman's face was often digitally applied to her body.

She added; 'I do want people to know that (Portman) did work really hard.

'And she lost a lot of weight so that if you looked at her, you would say she could pass from the arms up as a dancer.

'She's an amazing actor. I can't act like that. But to say that she did all of the dancing is absolutely ridiculous to anyone that knows anything about ballet.'

Speaking exclusively to Daily Mail Australia, Brandt - who has performed alongside Lane on multiple occasions - admitted the film remains a lightning rod topic for professional dancers and that some were still divided about whether or not Portman should have been awarded an Oscar at all.

'You can't just become a professional, accomplished ballet dancer overnight,' Brandt says
Portman claimed to have trained professionally for a year prior to filming Black Swan in 2010

Brandt says that while she believes Portman deserved the Oscar 'for her acting', the actress was not deserving of recognition as a world-class dancer.

'I do think that, the way the film was represented, it was perhaps illustrated in such a way that Natalie Portman was dancing in the film, which, of course she was to a point,' Brandt said.

'But she was not doing the dancing that it appeared she was.

'I mean, maybe from the waist up there were some parts.

'But she is not a dancer and my co-worker (Lane) who was her body double...she got a little upset about that.

'And people need to understand that, you know, you can't just become a professional, accomplished ballet dancer overnight.

'So yeah it was a big deal in the dance world. And in a lot of ways, I respect my colleague for speaking up on behalf of the dancers.'

Mila Kunis also starred in the film and also relied heavily on a body double
'I do think that, the way the film was represented, it was perhaps illustrated in such a way that Natalie Portman was dancing in the film,' Brandt says

While Portman spent a year preparing for the role - training with her now-husband and French ballet dancer Benjamin Millepied - Brandt says a realistic amount of time to gain the technique portrayed in the movie is 'more like 20 years'.

Interestingly Millepied also doubled down on Portman's contribution to the film in an interview with the LA Times in 2011, saying: 'There are articles now talking about her dance double that are making it sound like [Lane] did a lot of the work, but really, she just did the footwork and one diagonal [phrase] in the studio. Honestly, 85% of that movie is Natalie.'

But it was Portman's failure to acknowledge her body double during her Oscars acceptance speech which drew the most ire from ballet circles, with dancer and writer Wendy Perron penning a famous blog asking; 'Do people really believe that it takes only one year to make a ballerina?'

Portman won a string of awards including an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Independent Spirit Award for her performance
Brandt seen here in the American Ballet Theatre's Don Quixote which she will perform in Australia 

Brandt reveals that in the months after the film's release, members of the public were calling ballet companies in New York asking when Natalie Portman would be performing.

'I thought, oh my god that's very funny...very funny,' Brandt says.

'Just because, of course, she's not at all a dancer.

Brandt and a number of the world's leading ballet dancers are set make a rare visit Downunder later this month for a series of gala performances in Queensland.

The Ballet International Gala (BIG) will be presented in Brisbane and the Gold Coast with featured performances by Brandt, Daniil Simkin - the Russian principal dancer at the Berlin State Ballet - and Roberto Bolle, principal dancer at Étoile Teatro alla Scala, Milan.

BIG will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on August 26 and 27 and at the Star Casino Gold Coast on September 3.

Skylar is a superstar of world ballet and has amassed just over 225,000 Instagram followers

#Dance#Ballet Dancer#Actor#Australia#Film Star#American Ballet Theatre#The Wall Street Journal
