Woman Hurt In ‘Playpen’ Boating Accident Launches GoFundMe, Will Have Lower Legs Amputated: ‘This Tragedy Is Not Going To Break Me’

CHICAGO (CBS) – First responders gave new details about the boat accident in Chicago's "Playpen" on Saturday that left two people severely injured.CBS 2's Steven Graves also spoke to one of those victims, who said she's lucky to be alive and described the terrifying moments of the incident. The woman had the most severe injuries as both of her feet were severed by a boat propeller and has to learn how to walk again.It was supposed to be a fun Saturday on the water for Lana Batochir and her husband.The two were meeting up with old friends for a reunion...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO