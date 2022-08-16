Woman Hurt In ‘Playpen’ Boating Accident Launches GoFundMe, Will Have Lower Legs Amputated: ‘This Tragedy Is Not Going To Break Me’

Read full article on original website
Double lower leg amputation for mom hurt in Playpen boating accident
The attorney told WGN News that several questions remain following the incident.
Body pulled from Montrose Harbor is not person missing from 'Playpen,' Lake Michigan, officials say
Chicago fire crews pulled a body from the lake on the North Side early Thursday morning, hours after a person went missing from the "Playpen."
Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan
CHICAGO — A 43-year-old Chicago man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan. Police said the man was with a group of people in the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday, when he fell into the water. The man did not resurface and was pulled from the water by the […]
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
Man struck, critically injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago fire officials say
A 52-year-old man was critically injured when he was struck by a car on DuSable Lake Shore drive Tuesday night, Chicago fire officials said.
Chicago man says his SUV caught fire from falling ComEd powerline
CHICAGO (CBS) – When a man in Jefferson Park looked out his window one day, he saw his car on fire.He told CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that a ComEd powerline was to blame.In video he took, Wesam Abu-Sharkh's 2013 Ford Escape is visibly smoldering with a dangling powerline next to it."I just saw, through the window like, sound like exploding, like fireworks, and when I looked to the window, I saw my car like exploding because the wire dropped on my car," Abu-Sharkh said.ComEd said crews responded immediately to repair the line and there were no outages in the...
Body of missing East Chicago boater found, 2nd boater remains missing
The Lake County, Indiana coroner said the body of one of two missing East Chicago boaters has been found and identified.
nypressnews.com
As authorities investigate ‘Playpen’ boating accident, it’s unclear whether any new safety rules will result
Authorities say it could take weeks or even months before they finish their investigation of a boating accident in the “Playpen” near Navy Pier that severed a woman’s feet, and it’s unclear what if any safety recommendations might come out of it. “Anytime something like this...
Family of girl struck by lightning in Garfield Park says she was released from hospital, preparing to start school
The family of a girl struck by lightning this month is sharing a happy update and encouraging others to learn CPR. The 13-year-old was struck by lightning on August 3 outside the Garfield Park Conservatory.
'I thought I was going to die' - Woman recalls boat accident in Lake Michigan's 'Playpen'
CHICAGO (CBS) – First responders gave new details about the boat accident in Chicago's "Playpen" on Saturday that left two people severely injured.CBS 2's Steven Graves also spoke to one of those victims, who said she's lucky to be alive and described the terrifying moments of the incident. The woman had the most severe injuries as both of her feet were severed by a boat propeller and has to learn how to walk again.It was supposed to be a fun Saturday on the water for Lana Batochir and her husband.The two were meeting up with old friends for a reunion...
Woman's feet severed in boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen': police
Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit offered new details Monday about a boating accident at the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan that left two women with critical injuries over the weekend.
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Gardener Gregory Bratton Helped Create 100 Urban Farms. Again Facing Cancer, He Needs Help Caring For Them
SOUTH CHICAGO — South Chicago-based master gardener Gregory Bratton is asking neighbors to help him achieve what would be his “biggest triumph” of the year: saving two gardens near his home as he faces cancer for the fourth time. Bratton, 70, has created and helped launch nearly...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
fox32chicago.com
Man inside South Side Chicago home wounded by bullets fired from outside: police
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man inside a home on Chicago's South Side was wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon after shots were fired outside the residence. Around 12:35 p.m., police say the victim was inside the Washington Heights home in the 10200 block of South Emerald Avenue when shots were fired from outside.
‘Mental and Emotional Anguish,' Loss Taking Toll on Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting: Family
As Cooper Roberts spends his 43rd day away from home, slowly recovering from being shot by a gunman who opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers in Highland Park, leaving the 8-year-old boy paralyzed, his family said the difficult reality of all he went through is finally settling in. The...
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, remains in 'constant pain,' family says
CHICAGO - The family of Cooper Roberts, the boy paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, released an update Tuesday afternoon on the 8-year-old's condition. Cooper is currently living at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a rehabilitation hospital in Chicago. During the mass shooting in Highland Park, Cooper...
wgnradio.com
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?
Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
