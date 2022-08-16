ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Odenkirk thanks Better Call Saul fans for 'giving us a chance' in video marking the end of the Breaking Bad prequel series

 2 days ago

Bob Odenkirk bid his critically acclaimed series Better Call Saul farewell while thanking its many fans in a video he shared on Monday night.

The 59-year-old actor appeared with a salt-and-pepper beard and unkempt hair in the relaxed and heartfelt clip, which he posted to his social media accounts.

'Everybody's been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul, and I'm not good at answering the question, because it's frankly hard for me to look at that experience, and even at that character, too closely,' he admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYl2e_0hJoLzbr00
Thanks for the memories: Bob Odenkirk, 59, posted a heartfelt video thanking fans for sticking with Better Call Saul through its season finale on Monday night

'It's too many moving parts, and they fit together too beautifully, and it's a mystery to me how it even happened.

'Thanks for giving us a chance,' he continued. 'We came out of maybe a lot of people's most favorite show ever, and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show. But we weren't. We were given a chance, and hopefully we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us.'

Odenkirk reserved plenty of praise for his costars, including Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael McKean and Michael Mando, as well as for the show's co-creators, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

But the Mr. Show star reserved his most effusive praise for the New Mexico crew members who helped film the series over its six seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJ5Oq_0hJoLzbr00
Complicated: 'Everybody's been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul, and I'm not good at answering the question, because it's frankly hard for me to look at that experience, and even at that character, too closely,' he admitted; still from Better Call Saul
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4alE5K_0hJoLzbr00
Better than expected: 'Thanks for giving us a chance,' he continued. 'We came out of maybe a lot of people's most favorite show ever, and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show'

He concluded with a slightly self-deprecating summation of his Breaking Bad prequel.

'[It was] a little slow at times, but in the end — if you paid attention — it was about big, big things inside people,' he said before signing off.

'Finale thank you from Bob Odenkirk,' he captioned the clip.

Bob's costar Rhea Seehorn, who played Saul Goodman's ex-wife Kim Wexler on the series, also bid the show farewell on Instagram.

She admitted that she was '0% ready for this. But, could not be prouder to share the exquisite ending that #PeterGould wrote and directed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3123Jz_0hJoLzbr00
'Bob's costar Rhea Seehorn, who played Saul Goodman's ex-wife Kim Wexler on the series, also bid the show farewell on Instagram. She admitted that she was '0% ready for this. But, could not be prouder to share the exquisite ending that #PeterGould wrote and directed'

'I hope it stirs your heart, your mind, & your soul the way it did mine. I’m still thinking about it,' she continued. 'I will be forever grateful to have been part of the epic story telling of the #BetterCallSaul & #BreakingBad universe.

She added that there were 'no words' to show her love for creating Kim with the 'incredible writers, directors, cast & crew.'

'To have such a generous & lovely response from fans & critics all these years, on top of this, has been incredible & appreciated from the bottom of my heart.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJBUV_0hJoLzbr00
Whoops! Although the finale episode received mostly rapturous reviews, with many critics applauding its complicated, emotional finale, some fans' viewing experience ended on an unintentional cliffhanger when the AMC+ app crashed; seen in March in Santa Monica

Although the finale episode received mostly rapturous reviews, with many critics applauding its more complicated, emotional finale compared to the wish fulfillment ending of Breaking Bad, some fans' viewing experience ended on an unintentional cliffhanger when the AMC+ app crashed.

Many viewers watching the finale had the episode interrupted when they were logged out of the app midway through, and they were not able to immediately log back in.

The streaming service later tweeted that it was aware of the outage and was addressing it.

Watch the final season of Better Call Saul only on Stan in Australia.

