Cristiano Ronaldo promises to reveal the 'truth' in an 'interview in a couple (of) weeks'… accusing 'media' of 'telling lies' during a turbulent summer for the unsettled star and Manchester United

 2 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has threatened to lift the lid on the 'truth' relating to his transfer stand-off with Manchester United in a bombshell interview 'in a couple (of) weeks'.

The Portuguese forward is desperate for a move away from Old Trafford this summer and wants to join a club that can offer Champions League football.

Ronaldo started on the bench in Manchester United's opening weekend defeat by Brighton before starting the humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he will reveal the truth about his transfer situation in a couple of weeks
As Sportsmail reported on Tuesday night, United are insistent that Ronaldo will not be sold in the final few weeks of the summer transfer window.

But the 37-year-old replied to a fan account on Instagram and accused the media of 'telling lies'.

Ronaldo added that he has been keeping a tally of articles about him and only five out of 100 were accurate.

There are just over two weeks until the closure of the transfer window, which is seemingly when Ronaldo will give his side of events.

In his message, Ronaldo wrote: 'They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies.

'I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.'

Ronaldo accused the media of telling lies about him during what has been a turbulent summer
It has been a difficult start for Erik ten Hag's team, who have lost their first two league games

Ronaldo missed much of United's pre-season amid speculation over his future, with the club stating that he was absent for personal reasons.

United have endured a woeful start to the campaign as they have suffered defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

After coming on as a substitute against Brighton, Ronaldo played the entirety of the 4-0 loss to Brentford.

After re-joining United last year Ronaldo scored 24 goals for United last season across all competitions.

This week it was reported that Ronaldo is among a group of senior players at United who have urged the club's hierarchy to invest in further signings.

In some quarters there have been suggestions that Ronaldo is having a negative influence on the team but his upcoming interview may well dismiss those claims.

United face Liverpool on Monday night as Erik ten Hag's side go in search of a much-needed win.

