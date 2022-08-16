Read full article on original website
It’s a Blue Oval milkshake! How this sweet treat celebrates the future in Haywood County
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A 1950s style diner/drugstore recently opened in April and celebrates the Mid-South with their milkshakes. Livingston's Soda Fountain and Grill is named after the furniture store that was previously in the building in Haywood County. And now, the owners are celebrating the future of their area as Ford’s Blue Oval City comes to town.
Group marks David Crockett’s 236th birthday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group took time to honor an American folk hero known as the “King of the Wild Frontier.”. Wednesday, the Jackson Rotary Club celebrated David Crockett’s 236th birthday during their weekly meeting. Scott Williams, the CEO of Discovery Park and a special guest,...
City of Jackson marks 200th birthday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A year-long celebration is official concluding. The Bicentennial’s year-long celebration started with Madison County’s Bicentennial anniversary in November of 2021 and concluded with the City of Jackson’s Bicentennial anniversary. The City of Jackson was formed on Aug. 17, 1822. The Bicentennial Commission celebrated...
County leaders consider $350M plan to replace Regional One
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners are considering a huge plan costing millions of dollars to replace the aging infrastructure at Regional One. Commissioners are now in the process of reviewing material from the hospital’s CEO as there’s a resolution on the line for the commission and mayor’s office to create a plan of action to […]
Going green in Shelby County: Mayor signs order to replace gas-powered county vehicles with hybrid & electric ones
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is going green. Mayor Lee Harris signed an executive order Wednesday to replace county government gas vehicles with hybrid and zero-emission electric ones. County leaders said the goal of the county's Green Fleet initiative is to reduce the government's impact on the environment and...
Tennessee Tribune
IRS to Host a Direct Hiring Event in Memphis on August 18
WASHINGTON, DC — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that it is looking to fill hundreds of full time and seasonal openings at its Memphis, Tennessee Processing Center. From this in-person, direct hiring event, potential new hires could be considered for an on-the-spot job offer and possibly begin working within 45-60 days.
New Jackson financial empowerment director named
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the naming of a new director to help many residents become financially empowered. Mayor Scott Conger announced on Tuesday that Christiana Gallagher has joined the mayor’s office as the city’s Financial Empowerment Director. Gallegher explained what her...
Opinion | Memphis City Council needs to rethink who's making decisions in MLGW/TVA controversy | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you don't follow Tom Jones' Smart City Memphis blog, you should because it's always exposing what can make our city better and what's holding it back. And our city's penchant for political operatives wearing a badge of legal authority is something that holds us back.
Fidelity conducts study on caregivers concerns
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new study shows planning ahead when becoming a caregiver helps put those in the role at ease. Fidelity Investments conducted a recent study asking caregivers about the concerns they have. Stacey Watson says in the study, the main concern was who would take care of...
Mayor Lee Harris signs executive order to reduce emissions from county vehicles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris signed the Green Fleet Order on Wednesday. Harris is hoping to fight climate change with the new order. This order includes county cars being replaced with all-electric and hybrid cars. Mayor Harris says he is committed to changing 20 percent of...
Union University students return with excitement for fall 2022 classes
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university celebrated having students return for the 2022-23 school year. Spirits were high as new and current students, along with their families, filled Union University‘s campus on Thursday. Tim Ellsworth, the Associate Vice President for University Communications, shared why Union chose this model...
Health department begins dental screenings at Jackson-Madison Co. schools
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is kicking off the school year with dental screenings for students. Dental hygienists with the health department began with students at Lincoln Elementary this week. A news release states the hygienists screen approximately 1,500 students within the Jackson-Madison County School...
City of Henderson seeks new Fire Chief
Former Henderson Fire Department Chief, Greg Lipford, had his resignation accepted by the City of Henderson Mayor and board of Aldermen during other business in the city’s August meeting. The city is now hiring for the position. With the position vacant, the city board discussed the hiring process. In...
104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” Hosts Retirement Reception in Union City
A large crowd made their way to the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” studios in Union City, to attend the retirement reception of two longtime sportscasters. Following the announcement of their retirement from broadcasting, Mike Rauchle and Arts Sparks were honored for their 80 years of sports coverage. Rauchle...
UT Martin to offer ACT prep classes in fall
MARTIN, Tenn. — Need help preparing for the ACT? The University of Tennessee at Martin is here to help, once again. The university says that it is hosting free and virtual ACT workshops and classes throughout the fall semester. The two hour sessions will be held over Zoom. There...
Media stick issue changes Chester County election results
According to Chester County Administrator of Elections, Kathy Vest, the initial unofficial results of the Chester County General election were incorrect due to a media stick issue that occurred at the Deanburg precinct. “On election night, there was an issue with the media stick for one precinct that resulted in...
Dog fighting hearing continued to late September
A preliminary hearing for the three men accused of a dog-fighting operation in Haywood County was delayed. It was set for Tuesday afternoon at 1:30. Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. said the hearing was reset for September 29 at 1:30. Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie and Brian A Currie were arrested but were freed after making bond.
Bell tolling rings in FHU’s 153rd school year
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A bell ringing in Lloyd Auditorium means one thing for students at Freed-Hardeman University: the start of classes. Tolling of the bell signifies the beginning of the 153rd school year for the university. Retired Brig. Gen. Billy B. Morgan of the US Air Force from Benton, Kentucky served as Master of the Bell.
Henderson County Chamber Announces New Leadership
The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce has named a new Executive Director and a new Assistant/Manager of Member Services. Kristina Anderson will begin her job as Executive Director on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, according to Chamber President Tasha Johnson. The Chamber also hired Sydney Lopiccolo as the new Assistant/Manager of Member Services.
Klinke Brothers Ice Cream plant in Memphis for sale
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Klinke Brothers Ice Cream Company plant in Memphis is for sale. The company first opened in the 1890s in Bartlett and its 3,600-square-foot plant closed recently. For years, Klinke Brothers owned the largest Baskin-Robbins territory in the corporate system. It was a seven-state area that...
