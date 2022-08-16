ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
The Week

America's crushing teacher shortage

As kids start heading back to school, districts across the United States are dealing with teacher shortages. In some areas, there are thousands of unfilled positions, and administrators are trying to come up with ways to lessen the impact on students. Here's everything you need to know:. Why is there...
The 74

Students with Disabilities Often Overlooked in Gifted Programming

Gifted programming, already uneven across the country and prone to racial discrimination, has yet another blind spot: twice exceptional students.  These advanced learners, who may also receive special education services, can languish academically, their skills overlooked. The same holds true for low-income children, students of color and those learning to speak English.  Experts say most […]
ABC News

How schools are trying to address the national teacher shortage

Back-to-school season is in full swing -- and running up against the ongoing national teacher shortage. In 2019, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, estimated that by 2024, the U.S. would need more than 300,000 teachers to fill the demand for educators nationwide. Several factors have worsened the...
The 74

New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States

A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country.  Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
Upworthy

'Welcome to Kindergarten' is the perfect anthem for new elementary students

'I think kindergarten teachers are angels. I wanted them to have something in their back pocket.'. The school year has already started for some students but for others it's just around the corner. What better way to start off a new school year than with a wholesome song welcoming the new kindergarten class. A Chicago teacher named Dwayne Reed posted a video on Instagram singing a song he wrote called "Welcome to Kindergarten" for the new class of kindergarteners and teachers entering school this year.
