Viewers Disgusted By Woman's Description of Elementary School 'Slave Day'
"The fourth graders are split up into slaves and slave catchers," the woman explained.
Florida Teacher Resigns After Accusing School Of Removing Posters Of Black Heroes
Michael James resigned from O.J. Semmes Elementary School after a staffer allegedly removed images of Black heroes from his classroom. The post Florida Teacher Resigns After Accusing School Of Removing Posters Of Black Heroes appeared first on NewsOne.
Florida Teacher Quits After Posters Of Black Leaders Were Seized By School District Employee
A Florida teacher said he quit his new job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School in Pensacola on Tuesday (Aug. 9) after a school district employee allegedly removed pictures of Black leaders from his bulletin board. Michael James, 61, told the Pensacola News Journal that the images included depictions of Martin...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports
The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
School, Teacher Dispute Black Leaders Posters Being Removed From Classroom
According to the Pensacola News Journal, the posters featured many prominent Black individuals, such as former President Barack Obama and Martin Luther King Jr.
Bob Woodson on California's woke kindergarten lessons: 'This is the greatest outrage'
Woodson Center President Bob Woodson argued Wednesday that race-based admissions and woke curriculums that lower standards for Black Americans are an "internal assault on the self-esteem of Black people." "This is the greatest outrage," Woodson told "Fox & Friends." Woodson reacted to news that a California school district is paying...
America's crushing teacher shortage
As kids start heading back to school, districts across the United States are dealing with teacher shortages. In some areas, there are thousands of unfilled positions, and administrators are trying to come up with ways to lessen the impact on students. Here's everything you need to know:. Why is there...
The Bible was removed from libraries in this Texas school district
The Bible and 40 other books have been pulled from shelves in a Texas school district after administrators decided to subject them to further review. The content of each of the removed books was challenged by a parent, lawmaker or other community member sometime in the past year, according to USA Today.
Students with Disabilities Often Overlooked in Gifted Programming
Gifted programming, already uneven across the country and prone to racial discrimination, has yet another blind spot: twice exceptional students. These advanced learners, who may also receive special education services, can languish academically, their skills overlooked. The same holds true for low-income children, students of color and those learning to speak English. Experts say most […]
How schools are trying to address the national teacher shortage
Back-to-school season is in full swing -- and running up against the ongoing national teacher shortage. In 2019, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, estimated that by 2024, the U.S. would need more than 300,000 teachers to fill the demand for educators nationwide. Several factors have worsened the...
New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States
A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country. Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
As a new year starts, schools prepare for fewer masks, more learning and joy
More than 50 million children are slowly returning to classrooms for the new school year — the third year in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the first year was defined by widespread school closures, and the second by bitter fights over masking, what stories will define this year?
'Welcome to Kindergarten' is the perfect anthem for new elementary students
'I think kindergarten teachers are angels. I wanted them to have something in their back pocket.'. The school year has already started for some students but for others it's just around the corner. What better way to start off a new school year than with a wholesome song welcoming the new kindergarten class. A Chicago teacher named Dwayne Reed posted a video on Instagram singing a song he wrote called "Welcome to Kindergarten" for the new class of kindergarteners and teachers entering school this year.
