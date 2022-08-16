Read full article on original website
Kia and Hyundai vehicle theft has reportedly increased because of this trend on TikTok and YouTube
A new social media challenge called “Kia Boyz” shows how USB charging cords can start up cars that don’t have push-start buttons. Videos posted by accounts on social media platforms show people breaking off the under dash panels of car wheels and then use USB cords to start the cars and take off.
Hyundai and Kia Respond to Car Theft Trend
Hyundai and Kia car thefts have gotten so bad that the automakers have stepped in to address the problem. The post Hyundai and Kia Respond to Car Theft Trend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Cars too ‘easy to steal’? Kia and Hyundai owners file lawsuit after TikTok trend
Thefts of some Kia and Hyundai models have been on the rise because of a TikTok trend, police say.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
50 Children Reportedly Found Working In Alabama Hyundai Factory
Child labor has been discovered once again in the US. As many as 50 migrant children were reportedly found working at SMART Alabama, an automotive parts manufacturer which has been a supplier for Hyundai since 2003. The discovery was made after police started an investigation into the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl who had run away with a 21-year-old fellow employee.
National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles
Gas station owners are complaining about losing money as fuel prices begin to decrease, while the national movement to transition to electric vehicles increases in part to curb reliance on overseas fuel.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Lexus Boss Wants to Develop Manual Transmissions for Electric Cars
Lexus.No Lexus has been offered in the U.S. with a stick-shift since 2012.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention: 5 Tips For Worried Vehicle Owners
Q: Our local police department recently sent out an alert about a rise in catalytic converter thefts in our area. I’m embarrassed to admit that I’m not actually sure what a catalytic converter is or why somebody would steal one—or how to prevent someone from doing so. What steps can I take toward catalytic converter theft prevention?
Florida among leading states in EV adoption
Florida is second in the nation in electric vehicle ownership, but trails far behind California, where nearly 40% of the nation's EVs are registered.Yes, but: Unlike California, Florida offers EV buyers no state incentives, making its high adoption rate all the more remarkable.But, but, but: We're a long way from a "tipping point" for electric vehicle adoption in the U.S., Axios' Joann Muller reports.In fact, America's EV revolution has barely begun and it's playing out in super-slow motion.Why it matters: Automakers are pouring billions of dollars into electric vehicle development in the face of urgent warnings about climate change....
EV vs. HEV vs. PHEV: What Are the Types of Electric Vehicles?
Electric vehicle, or EV, is an umbrella term for multiple types of battery-powered vehicles. It can be a polarizing or politicized term, so some people feel they need to decide if they’re EV enthusiasts or anti-EV skeptics. In reality, the issue is more nuanced than that. There are three types of EVs. Some run exclusively on battery power, while others combine battery and gas power.
FedEx Is Putting Ford E-Transit Delivery Vans To The Test
As companies across the world look to reduce their environmental footprint, many have decided to explore the idea of running electric vehicle fleets. Amazon will soon put its Rivian-made delivery vans into duty, and now FedEx is trialing ten Ford E-Transit vans in a pilot project, in collaboration with Ford Pro.
1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far)
The manufacturer of the thirsty Wrangler, Gladiator, and the Wagoneer is producing the best-selling plug-in hybrid of 2022 so far, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Here is everything you need to know about this top-selling hybrid, the competitors it outsells, and what is contributing to Jeep's top spot in sales so far. The post 1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best Toyota Hybrid Cars to Save Money on Gas
With a Toyota hybrid vehicle, you can count on high fuel economy. However, some of the Toyota hybrids have especially eye-opening efficiency figures, making them great options for saving money on gas. The post Best Toyota Hybrid Cars to Save Money on Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Motor City is moving south as EVs change the automotive industry
Automakers are investing in towns across the American South. The new plants bring tax and workforce advantages as the industry moves toward EVs.
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
