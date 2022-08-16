Florida is second in the nation in electric vehicle ownership, but trails far behind California, where nearly 40% of the nation's EVs are registered.Yes, but: Unlike California, Florida offers EV buyers no state incentives, making its high adoption rate all the more remarkable.But, but, but: We're a long way from a "tipping point" for electric vehicle adoption in the U.S., Axios' Joann Muller reports.In fact, America's EV revolution has barely begun and it's playing out in super-slow motion.Why it matters: Automakers are pouring billions of dollars into electric vehicle development in the face of urgent warnings about climate change....

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO