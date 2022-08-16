Read full article on original website
James Weston
2d ago
Because its just another democrat policy that raises taxes. Seemingly, that is the democratic party go to for everything. Has been for decades
Reply
11
MORGAN CHANDLER
2d ago
because it's a lie.... nothing in the bill actually reduces inflation... you don't think they're going to go after these billionaires that have teams of lawyers to protect them.. good luck... and they say they're going to double the money they spend in a couple years...lol... they're going to have to come after regular people so they don't fall short....
Reply(2)
6
1 VIP
2d ago
Nothing about this bill helps the working class people. Inflation reduction...laughable to say the least.
Reply(6)
11
Comments / 31