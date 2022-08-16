ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

James Weston
2d ago

Because its just another democrat policy that raises taxes. Seemingly, that is the democratic party go to for everything. Has been for decades

MORGAN CHANDLER
2d ago

because it's a lie.... nothing in the bill actually reduces inflation... you don't think they're going to go after these billionaires that have teams of lawyers to protect them.. good luck... and they say they're going to double the money they spend in a couple years...lol... they're going to have to come after regular people so they don't fall short....

1 VIP
2d ago

Nothing about this bill helps the working class people. Inflation reduction...laughable to say the least.

11
WKRG News 5

MAAP results in, Mississippi students rebounding in academics

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). According to education leaders, the results show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts (ELA) and science and nearly tying in mathematics. Overall, the percentage of students scoring proficient […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Meet the spirits at Beauvoir with the paranormal group SPARS

Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February, but six months later, many are wondering when business will officially begin. Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Grammy winner Irma Thomas to perform in Biloxi

Female Moss Point native named new commander of Keesler medical squadron. At Keesler, she started out as a staff sergeant and wore many hats from there to Robins Air Force Base and even the Pentagon. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A meeting just getting underway concerning the future of health...
BILOXI, MS
WTOK-TV

Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food shortages, food security and support for Mississippi-made products were the main topics of discussion at the Meridian Rotary Club. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson is very enthusiastic about what the state has to offer the world, whether that be products grown or products made. If it is produced in Mississippi, Gipson wants it to be known worldwide.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Tony Chachere's Chef Gaye Sandoz

Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February, but six months later, many are wondering when business will officially begin. Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Moss Point Schools statewide test results are in

Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February, but six months later, many are wondering when business will officially begin. Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are a lot of good teachers and a lot of good school districts in South Mississippi. But, when it comes to overall performance, Ocean Springs does it just a little better. “It’s what we’ve worked for for so long,” said Jennifer Necaise, principal of...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wtva.com

Test scores rebounding in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The number of students who scored proficient or advanced in Mississippi either surpassed or almost met pre-COVID-19 scores. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) on Thursday, Aug. 18. Students in Grades 3-8 are tested in Mathematics...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Remembering Hurricane Camille and her three unknown victims

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Camille’s wrath 53 years ago still resonates today in South Mississippi. The killer storm that took at least 150 lives in Mississippi was remembered with the annual ceremony for those three unknown victims: Faith, Hope and Charity. “Their names are not known. All we...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Happening August 25th: Rock 'N Roll Over Fundraiser

Mississippi's U.S. Senator Roger Wicker says he's not on board. He's also blaming skyrocketing gas prices on the President's policies. State celebrates three Pascagoula-Gautier schools for reading.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Clarksdale woman admits to running rental assistance scheme

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clarksdale, Mississippi, woman has admitted to running a scheme involving the RAMP rental assistance program - the same program Gov. Tate Reeves ended earlier this month. According to documents, Sylnanceia Saffold, 30, devised a scheme to defraud and obtain RAMP funds by filing false and...
CLARKSDALE, MS
kicks96news.com

Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest

Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Buc-ees another step closer to coming to Pass Christian

Female Moss Point native named new commander of Keesler medical squadron. At Keesler, she started out as a staff sergeant and wore many hats from there to Robins Air Force Base and even the Pentagon.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Medical marijuana business goes local and high-tech

Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February, but six months later, many are wondering when business will officially begin. Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

